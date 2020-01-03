PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Cherokee girls pull away from Spirit Lake in second half in win

GIRLS

CHEROKEE 62, SPIRIT LAKE 47: Cherokee trailed at halftime to Spirit Lake and the Braves trailed by 10 points in the third quarter, 43-33. But 15th-ranked Cherokee outscored Spirit Lake 29-4 the rest of the way to pick up a 15-point win over the Indians, 62-47 on Friday.

The win for Cherokee, which improves to 7-3, comes after back-to-back losses before the break.

Lexi Pingel led Cherokee with 20 p oints and JeMae Nichols followed with 16 points. Teagan Slaughter chipped in 10 points.

For Spirit Lake, Emma Loveall and Jordyn Hamm each scored 18 points.

BRLD 54, PONCA 48: In a battle of undefeated teams, BRLD handed Ponca its first loss of the season, 54-48, on Friday.

Ponca had a 27-18 lead at halftime but BRLD outscored the Indians 17-6 in the third quarter to take the lead as BRLD went on to get the win.

BRLD improves to 10-0 on the season and Ponca falls to 9-1.