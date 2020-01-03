PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Cherokee girls pull away from Spirit Lake in second half in win

GIRLS
CHEROKEE 62, SPIRIT LAKE 47: Cherokee trailed at halftime to Spirit Lake and the Braves trailed by 10 points in the third quarter, 43-33. But 15th-ranked Cherokee outscored Spirit Lake 29-4 the rest of the way to pick up a 15-point win over the Indians, 62-47 on Friday.
The win for Cherokee, which improves to 7-3, comes after back-to-back losses before the break.
Down 29-23 at halftime, Down by 10 in the 43-33 in 3rd and came back and won by 15. Spirit Lake falls to 4-4 on the season.
Lexi Pingel led Cherokee with 20 p oints and JeMae Nichols followed with 16 points. Teagan Slaughter chipped in 10 points.
For Spirit Lake, Emma Loveall and Jordyn Hamm each scored 18 points.
BRLD 54, PONCA 48: In a battle of undefeated teams, BRLD handed Ponca its first loss of the season, 54-48, on Friday.
Ponca had a 27-18 lead at halftime but BRLD outscored the Indians 17-6 in the third quarter to take the lead as BRLD went on to get the win.
BRLD improves to 10-0 on the season and Ponca falls to 9-1.
CaiLynn Lovejoy had a game-high 22 points for BRLD and Isabel Fremont scored 12 points.
For Ponca, Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 19 points.
WESTWOOD 65, WAKEFIELD 59: In a back-and-forth game, Westwood had a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter and went on to beat Wakefield 65-59 on Friday.
It is the third straight win for Westwood, which improves to 5-4 on the season. Wakefield falls to 1-4 on the season.
Jaeden Ferris was one of four Westwood players in double-figures as she finished with 20 points and Sam Thompson scored 14. Josie McCluskey added 11 points and Katie Muenchrath had 10 points.
Wakefield's Jordyn Carr led all scorers in the loss with 28 points and Aishah Valenzude added 14 points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 58, HINTON 34: Akron-Westfield picked up a big War Eagle Conference win as the Westerners took down Hinton 58-34 on Friday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 5-2 on the season with all of its games being War Eagle contests. Hinton falls to 5-4 and is 3-2 in the War Eagle.
Chloee Colt led the Westerners with a game-high 20 points and Natalie Nielsen followed with 14 points. Jaden Harris scored nine points.
For Hinton, Bella Bader scored 12 points and Anna Coffee finished with 11 points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 57, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 31: Gehlen Catholic bounced back from its loss right before Christmas break by starting 2020 with a 57-31 win over Remsen St. Mary's
Gehlen Catholic improves to 6-2 on the season. It is the sixth straight l oss for RSM, which falls to 1-7 on the season.
Rachel Langel led Gehlen Catholic with 10 points. Tori Galles had 14 points for RSM in the loss.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 55, H-M-S 30: South O'Brien hit 10 3-pointers as the Wolverines dispatched of Hartley-Melvin-Sanbord 55-30 on Friday.
South O'Brien improves to 6-3 overall and is 2-1 in the War Eagle Conference. H-M-S falls to 2-6 overall.
Kaylee Jacobs led the Wolverines with 16 points and Skye Rehder added 15 points. Taryn Hintz grabbed 14 rebounds and Anna Friedrichsen had 11 rebounds.
For H-M-S, Jasmine Lux scored nine points.
BOYS
BRLD 64, PONCA 46: BRLD scored 20 points in the first quarter to establish a double-digit lead and didn't let Ponca back in the game, especially by holding the Indians to only 19 second-half points, as BRLD defeated Ponca 64-46 on Friday.
BRLD improves to 9-0 on the season and Ponca falls to 7-2.
BRLD shot 48.1 percent (26-of-54) in the game and only had four turnovers. Ponca had 18 turnovers in the game.
Brandon Kneifl led Ponca in the loss with 18 points and Carter Kingsbury had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
REMSEN ST MARY'S 53, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 47: Spencer Schorg led the Hawks with 13 points in the win over the Jays.
Austin Jensen and Brady Homan also had 10 for the unbeaten Hawks.
Freshman Keaten Bonderson led Gehlen (2-7) with 23 points. Carter DeRocher had 11 points.
CENTRAL LYON 75, OKOBOJI 73: Lions freshman Zach Lutmer scored the game-winning basket with 5 seconds remaining.
Okoboji led at the end of the first three quarters, and led 41-36 at halftime.
Addison Metzger led the Lions (3-4) with 23 points, and Cole Hoogendoorn chipped in with 17.
The Pioneers (5-4) had four players in double figures: Jaden Heller (18), Lucas Lorenzen (15), Kyle Martin (15) and Jamison Helmers with 13 points.
SPIRIT LAKE 61, CHEROKEE 53: Spirit Lake got a big game out of Vance Katzfey as the Indians beat Cherokee 61-53 on Friday.
It is the fourth straight win for Spirit Lake, which improves to 6-2 on the season. Cherokee falls to 4-4 on the season.
Katzfey finished with 28 points to lead Spirit Lake. Creighton Morisch added 15 points and Brent Scott chipped in 11.
Ryan Hurd led Cherokee with 25 points and Alex Paulsrud had 10 points.
HINTON 92, AKRON-WESTFIELD 57: Hinton got big games out of Caleb Holmes and Jake Koons as the Blackhawks rolled past Akron-Westfield 92-57 on Friday.
Hinton improves to 6-2 overall and Akron-Westfield falls to 0-7.
Holmes led Hinton in scoring with 30 points and Koons followed with 22 points. Easton Stusse added 10 points, Jacob Means had 10 assists and Justin Kirwan had eight rebounds and eight steals.
For Akron-Westfield, Sawyer Drent had 18 points and Caden Dennison added 14 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 70, H-M-S 46: South O'Brien had a good first game out of the Christmas break as the Wolverines beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70-46 in Hartley on Friday in a War Eagle Conference game.
South O'Brien improves to 6-2 on the season and H-M-S falls to 3-4.
Gackson Louscher led the Wolverines with a game-high 27 points and Tristan Wilson added 16 points.
Sam Haack scored 14 points for H-M-S.
PARKER 61, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 45: Elk Point-Jefferson scored 18 points in the first quarter to stick with Parker but then only managed 27 points for the rest oft he game as Parker picked up the 61-45 win on Thursday.
EPJ only shot 34.6 percent (18-of-52) in the game while Parker shot 57.1 percent (24-of-42) and made 11 3-pointers.
Adam Grashoff led EPJ in the loss with 16 points and six rebounds and Tyler Goehring had seven points and seven rebounds.