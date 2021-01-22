PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Class 1A No. 3 Kingsley-Pierson beats No. 5 MMCRU

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The third-ranked Kingsley-Pierson High School girls basketball team had to battle back late Thursday night to keep its undefeated record intact.
MMCRU led 26-22 at halftime, and kept a lead after the third quarter at 43-38, but the Panthers (16-0) rattled off 27 fourth-quarter points to beat the fifth-ranked Royals, 65-59.
The Panthers had three players who scored in double figures. McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 18 points. Goodwin hit six field goals and made six free throws.
Brooklyn Beery hit three 3-pointers, and the Panthers senior ended up with 16 points.
Delaney Iseminger scored 11 points.
The Panthers didn’t shoot as well as they normally have from the floor — 21-for-64 — but they were effective from the free-throw line. K-P made 17 of 21 free throws.
The Royals had four ladies who scored in double figures. Kora Alesch led MMCRU (11-2) with 15 points. Alesch made three 3s and six free throws.
Emily Dreckman scored 13 points and also had 10 rebounds.
Taylor Harpenau had 11 points and she was one assist short of a double-double.
Jaylen Bork rounded out the top-4 in scoring with 10 points.
Kingsley-Pierson snapped the Royals’ eight-game winning streak. The last loss for MMCRU came on Dec. 11 to Unity Christian.
SIOUX CENTER 45, UNITY CHRISTIAN 38: The Warriors scored 15 points off 23 Unity Christian turnovers Thursday en route to the win.
Sioux Center also outscored the Knights 17-6 in the second quarter.
Jacie Vander Waal led the Warriors with 16 points.
The Knights had two with double-digit points. Janie Schoonhoven led the Knights with 11 points and Emma Byker scored 10.
OABCIG 56, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 40: Carly Murphy led the Falcons with 19 points, while Riley Schiernbeck made 10 free throws en route to 16 points.
Addie Hickey scored 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
UNITY CHRISTIAN 67, SIOUX CENTER 35: The Knights held the Warrior to 32 percent shooting on Thursday.
Unity (7-5) closed out the game on a 22-10 fourth-quarter run.
Clayton Bosma led the Knights with 17 points on seven made shots. Tanner Schouten scored 13 points.
Christian Vietor led the Warriors (4-9) with 16 points while Cael Van Beek scored 10.
SIOUX CENTRAL 55, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 30: Sioux Central opened up the first quarter on Thursday on a 12-2 run, and did not trail in the game.
Jacob Hargens led Sioux Central with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Carter Boettcher scored 13 points and Connor Christian had 12.
The Rebels were playing their first game in 10 days due to weather cancellations.
Tyce Gunderson led the Wolves with nine points.
OABCIG 70, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 55: Falcons senior Cooper DeJean scored 30 points in Thursday’s win. Beckett DeJean scored 15 and Easton Harms scored 13.
Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with 19 while Dalton DuBois had 15.