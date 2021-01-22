PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Class 1A No. 3 Kingsley-Pierson beats No. 5 MMCRU

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The third-ranked Kingsley-Pierson High School girls basketball team had to battle back late Thursday night to keep its undefeated record intact.

MMCRU led 26-22 at halftime, and kept a lead after the third quarter at 43-38, but the Panthers (16-0) rattled off 27 fourth-quarter points to beat the fifth-ranked Royals, 65-59.

The Panthers had three players who scored in double figures. McKenzie Goodwin led the Panthers with 18 points. Goodwin hit six field goals and made six free throws.

Brooklyn Beery hit three 3-pointers, and the Panthers senior ended up with 16 points.

Delaney Iseminger scored 11 points.

The Panthers didn’t shoot as well as they normally have from the floor — 21-for-64 — but they were effective from the free-throw line. K-P made 17 of 21 free throws.

The Royals had four ladies who scored in double figures. Kora Alesch led MMCRU (11-2) with 15 points. Alesch made three 3s and six free throws.

Emily Dreckman scored 13 points and also had 10 rebounds.

Taylor Harpenau had 11 points and she was one assist short of a double-double.