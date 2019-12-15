PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys open the season with a win

Connor Smith led the Eagles in the loss with 24 points. Gavin DeJager added 15 points and Ben Thelander had 11 points.

ALTA-AURELIA 68, WOODBURY CENTRAL 60: Alta-Aurelia outscored Woodbury Central by five points in the second quarter to gain a bit of separation and held on to beat the Wildcats 68-60 on Saturday.

Alta-Aurelia is 2-3 on the season and Woodbury Central falls to 1-5.

Anthony Krier was 8-of-13 from the field and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Warriors. Gabe Walters had a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Trey Englemann had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Englemann was 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

Mitchell Countryman led the Wildcats with 18 points and five rebounds and Dallas Kluender had 14 points and six rebounds. Cane Schmitt had 11 points and seven rebounds and Kaleb Bleil had three assists.

PONCA 75, IRENE-WAKONDA 49: Ponca held Irene-Wakonda to 17 points in the first half and pulled away for a 75-49 win on Saturday.

Ponca shot 58.9 percent (33-of-56) in the win and held Irene-Wakonda to 29.1 percent (16-of-55) shooting.