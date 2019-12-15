PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys open the season with a win

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley started fast against Tea Area, scoring 22 points in the first quarter to build an eight-point lead.
The Panthers boys basketball team continued to add to that lead and opened the season with a 72-55 victory on Saturday over Tea.
Dakota Valley shot 46 percent (23-of-50) in the win and hit 14 3-pointers on 27 attempts (51.9 percent). The Panthers only turned the ball over nine times.
Paul Bruns led the Panthers with a double-double. He was 8-of-10 from the free throw line and finished with 26 points. Bruns also grabbed 14 rebounds.
Isaac Bruns hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and six rebounds and Alex Zephier had 11 points. Chayce Montagne had 10 points and seven assists.
HINTON 60, LAWTON-BRONSON 55: Hinton held Lawton-Bronson to nine points in the first quarter and held off the Eagles to claim a 60-55 win on Saturday.
Hinton improved to 4-1 overall and Lawton-Bronson falls to 4-2 overall. It is the second straight loss for the Eagles after a 4-0 start.
Jake Koons led Hinton with 25 points and nine rebounds and Caleb Holmes had 13 points. Holmes was 6-of-9 from the free throw line and Koons was 6-of-7 from the line. Justin Kirwan had four steals and Desi Riley had seven points.
Connor Smith led the Eagles in the loss with 24 points. Gavin DeJager added 15 points and Ben Thelander had 11 points.
ALTA-AURELIA 68, WOODBURY CENTRAL 60: Alta-Aurelia outscored Woodbury Central by five points in the second quarter to gain a bit of separation and held on to beat the Wildcats 68-60 on Saturday.
Alta-Aurelia is 2-3 on the season and Woodbury Central falls to 1-5.
Anthony Krier was 8-of-13 from the field and finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Warriors. Gabe Walters had a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Trey Englemann had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Englemann was 7-of-9 from the free throw line.
Mitchell Countryman led the Wildcats with 18 points and five rebounds and Dallas Kluender had 14 points and six rebounds. Cane Schmitt had 11 points and seven rebounds and Kaleb Bleil had three assists.
PONCA 75, IRENE-WAKONDA 49: Ponca held Irene-Wakonda to 17 points in the first half and pulled away for a 75-49 win on Saturday.
Ponca shot 58.9 percent (33-of-56) in the win and held Irene-Wakonda to 29.1 percent (16-of-55) shooting.
Cayden Phillips scored 15 points for Ponca and Bryar Bennett had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Carter Kingsbury had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Brandon Kneifl had 10 points and four assists. Paul Masin added 13 rebounds, five steals and seven points.
CARROLL 58, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 46: Denison-Schleswig held Carroll to seven points in the first quarter but Carroll took over after that in a 58-46 victory over the Monarchs on Saturday.
Denison-Schleswig falls to 3-3 on the season.
Goanar Biliew had 16 points and six rebounds in the loss and Charlie Wiebers had 12 points.
MADISON 75, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43: Madison had a 13-point lead at the end of the first quarter and didn't letup in a 75-43 win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Saturday.
Adam Grashoff led the Huskies with 14 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
GIRLS
TEA AREA 86, DAKOTA VALLEY 62: Dakota Valley opened the season with an 86-62 loss to Tea Area.
Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 15 points and five rebounds and Grace Bass had 14 points. Morgan Tritz scored 11 points.
MADISON 51, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43: After being held to 13 points in the first half, Elk Point-Jefferson's offense heated up in the second half but it wasn't enough to wipe out the deficit as Madison beat the Huskies 51-43 on Saturday.
Riley Donnelly led the Huskies with 17 points and eight rebounds and Lily Kempf had 10 points. Kenna Curry added nine rebounds and three assists.