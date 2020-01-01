PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys pull away from MVP in 2nd half

Ponca shot 50 percent (11-of-22) in the second half and held Wisner-Pilger to 37 percent (10-of-27) shooting in the second half and 34.7 percent shooting (17-of-49) for the game.

Carter Kingsbury was 7-of-7 from the free throw line as he just missed a double-double with 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Bryar Bennett had 12 points and five rebounds and Paul Masin had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Kneifl had eight points and six rebounds. and Cayden Phillips added eight points.

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 75, IRENE-WAKONDA 57: Elk Point-Jefferson built a double-digit lead early and then needed a big fourth quarter to hold off Irene-Wakonda for a 75-57 boys' basketball win on Tuesday.

The Huskies scored 23 points in the first quarter for a 13-point lead but were held to 21 points over the next two quarters as Irene-Wakonda cut the lead to four points. EPJ then scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to build the double-digit lead again to claim the win.

The Huskies shot 48.3 percent (28-of-58) in the game and 51.9 percent (14-of-27) in the second half. EPJ held Irene-Wakonda to 31.9 percent shooting (22-of-69) in the game. The Huskies also outrebounded Irene-Wakonda 51 to 34 in the game.