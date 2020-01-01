PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys pull away from MVP in 2nd half

PARKSTON, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley boys' basketball team built a double-digit lead going into halftime and then the Panthers put the game away in the second half against Mount Vernon-Plankinton with a 78-46 win at the Parkston Classic on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley outscored MVP 25-19 in the second quarter, giving the Panthers a 10-point halftime lead. Then Dakota Valley outscored MVP 29-12 in the third quarter to build a bit lead. The Panthers ended up holding MVP to 15 points in the second half.
Dakota Valley remains undefeated on the season, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Paul Bruns led Dakota Valley with 32 points as he hit five 3-pointers. He finished with a double-double as he had 10 rebounds and he added three assists and three steals.
Isaac Brunk was 7-of-9 from the field and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Drew Addison added 10 points and three assists and Kamden Wingert had seven points and three steals.
PONCA 60, WISNER-PILGER 49: Ponca and Wisner-Pilger were tied at halftime at the Elkhorn Championship. Ponca went on to score 22 points in the third quarter to build a seven-point lead and the Ponca boys' basketball team went on to beat Wisner-Pilger 60-49 on Tuesday.
Ponca improved to 7-1 overall with the win.
Ponca shot 50 percent (11-of-22) in the second half and held Wisner-Pilger to 37 percent (10-of-27) shooting in the second half and 34.7 percent shooting (17-of-49) for the game.
Carter Kingsbury was 7-of-7 from the free throw line as he just missed a double-double with 22 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Bryar Bennett had 12 points and five rebounds and Paul Masin had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon Kneifl had eight points and six rebounds. and Cayden Phillips added eight points.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 75, IRENE-WAKONDA 57: Elk Point-Jefferson built a double-digit lead early and then needed a big fourth quarter to hold off Irene-Wakonda for a 75-57 boys' basketball win on Tuesday.
The Huskies scored 23 points in the first quarter for a 13-point lead but were held to 21 points over the next two quarters as Irene-Wakonda cut the lead to four points. EPJ then scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to build the double-digit lead again to claim the win.
The Huskies shot 48.3 percent (28-of-58) in the game and 51.9 percent (14-of-27) in the second half. EPJ held Irene-Wakonda to 31.9 percent shooting (22-of-69) in the game. The Huskies also outrebounded Irene-Wakonda 51 to 34 in the game.
Adam Grashoff had a double-double for EPJ with 21 points and 18 rebounds and Ethan Hammitt hit five 3-pointers as he finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Riley Schmitz hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Tyler Goehring had seven points and seven assists. Miles Herrity had eight points and three assists.
AUBURN 62, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 57: Hartington Cedar Catholic had a three-point lead going into halftime but lost it in the third quarter after being held to nine points. Auburn went on to beat HCC 62-57 to win the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout on Tuesday.
Carter Arens led HCC with 14 points, Tate Thoene had 13 points and Myles Thoene had 10 points.
WAYNE 59, LCC 50: Wayne held LCC to five points in the first quarter and went on to place third at the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout with a 59-50 win on Tuesday.
Tanner Walling led Wayne with 18 points as he hit three 3-pointers and Tyrus Eischeid added 12 points. Shea Sweetland hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Noah Schutte had 16 points for LCC and Ty Erwin had 12 points.
GIRLS
IRENE-WAKONDA 52, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 44: In a one-point game, Elk Point-Jefferson was held to five points in the third quarter and went on to lose to Irene-Wakonda 52-44 on Tuesday.
The Huskies shot only 29.4 percent (15-of-51) in the loss.
Lily Kempf hit all three of EPJ's 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and three assists. Kenna Curry and Nora Kastning each had six points and nine rebounds. Maddie Hammit had six points and four steals and Emma Scarmon had eight points.