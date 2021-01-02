PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys roll to 24-point victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Fargo Davies was able to stick with Dakota Valley in the first quarter but the Panthers scored 23 points in the second to start to pull away. A 20-point third and a 25-point fourth pushed Dakota Valley to an 89-65 victory over Fargo Davies at the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Saturday.
Dakota Valley remains undefeated on the season and is now 5-0. The Panthers host Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.
Paul Bruns had a double-double in the win with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Isaac Bruns also scored 31 points for the Panthers and Chayce Montagne added 11 points and six assists.
OABCIG 69, DENISON-SCHELSWIG 37: OABCIG opened with a 20-point first quarter for a double-digit lead and went on to beat Denison-Schleswig 69-37 on Saturday.
OABCIG improves to 6-1. The Monarchs fall to 4-4.
Cooper DeJean lead the Falcons with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Easton Harms had 11 points. Beckett DeJean had three assists, three steals and three blocks.
PIERCE 63, SOUTH SIOUX 36: South Sioux is now 0-8 on the season after a 63-36 loss to Pierce on Saturday.
Connor Slaughter had nine points in the loss for the Cardinals.
PARKER 48, BERESFORD 42: Beresford fell to 0-5 with a 48-42 loss to Parker on Saturday.
Ashton Tjaden had 12 points and five rebounds in the loss and Tate VanOtterloo had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Richards had three steals.
GIRLS
OMAHA SKUTT 58, SIOUX CITY WEST 27: Omaha Skutt Catholic beat Sioux City West 58-27 on Saturday.
West falls to 2-5 overall and Skutt Catholic improves to 8-1.
Lily Juhnke and Gabby Wagner each had 10 points in the loss. Lindsay Krause had 19 points in the win.
CENTRAL LYON 47, BOYDEN-HULL 35: Central Lyon had a five-point lead at the half and then pulled away to beat Boyden-Hull 47-35 on Saturday.
It's the sixth-straight win for Central Lyon, which is ranked No. 11 in Class 2A. The Lions are now 8-1. Boyden-Hull falls to 4-4.
Hayden Heimensen led the Lions with 12 points. Marissa Pottebaum had 15 points for the Comets.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 46, OABCIG 30: Denison-Schleswig held OABCIG to two points in the second quarter, which helped the Monarchs pull away for a 46-30 win on Saturday.
The Monarchs improved to 6-1 overall. OABCIG falls to 3-4.
Paige Anderson led the Monarchs with 18 points and Hannah Neemann scored 13. Ellie Magnuson added 10 points.