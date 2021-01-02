PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley boys roll to 24-point victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Fargo Davies was able to stick with Dakota Valley in the first quarter but the Panthers scored 23 points in the second to start to pull away. A 20-point third and a 25-point fourth pushed Dakota Valley to an 89-65 victory over Fargo Davies at the Sanford Pentagon Classic on Saturday.

Dakota Valley remains undefeated on the season and is now 5-0. The Panthers host Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.

Paul Bruns had a double-double in the win with 31 points and 12 rebounds. Isaac Bruns also scored 31 points for the Panthers and Chayce Montagne added 11 points and six assists.

OABCIG 69, DENISON-SCHELSWIG 37: OABCIG opened with a 20-point first quarter for a double-digit lead and went on to beat Denison-Schleswig 69-37 on Saturday.

OABCIG improves to 6-1. The Monarchs fall to 4-4.

Cooper DeJean lead the Falcons with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Easton Harms had 11 points. Beckett DeJean had three assists, three steals and three blocks.

PIERCE 63, SOUTH SIOUX 36: South Sioux is now 0-8 on the season after a 63-36 loss to Pierce on Saturday.

Connor Slaughter had nine points in the loss for the Cardinals.