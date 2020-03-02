PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley girls advance with win over Elk Point-Jefferson

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley girls' basketball team scored 22 points in the first quarter to build a seven-point lead against Elk Point-Jefferson in a Class A Region 4 game.
EPJ stuck with Dakota Valley but then the Panthers held the Huskies to six points in the fourth quarter to pull away fora 62-49 victory on Monday to advance to the next round. Dakota Valley, which improves to 13-8 overall, plays at Tea Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the SoDak 16.
Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Gracie Bass had 14 points and four steals and Jorja Vandenhul had 12 points and six rebounds. The Panthers were 14-of-17 from the free-throw line.
Lilly Kempf led EPJ with 15 points and three steals and Maddie Hammitt had 11 points. Kenna Curry had a game-high 10 rebounds and Riley Donnelly had nine rebounds and five assists.
Elk Point-Jefferson ends the season with a 7-14 record.
BOYS
HARLAN 60, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58: Harlan got a buzzer-beater to defeat rival Denison-Schleswig in a Class 4A substate final on Monday.
Harlan led the Monarchs 12-5 after the first quarter when Denison-Schleswig went on a 12-3 run to take a 17-15 lead in the second. Harlan scored the next six points to retake the lead and went into halftime up 25-20. Harlan had a 34-27 lead with 2:25 left in the third quarter when the Monarchs scored the final five points of the quarter to pull within 34-32 going into the fourth.
Bryce Fink hit his fourth 3-pointer to keep the Monarchs in it at 46-43 but Harlan made its free throws, going 16-20 with 1:33 left for a 53-46 advantage.
Then with the game tied at 58, Connor Frame put back a Johnathan Monson miss with a second left to give Harlan the 60-58 victory.