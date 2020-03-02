PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley girls advance with win over Elk Point-Jefferson

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley girls' basketball team scored 22 points in the first quarter to build a seven-point lead against Elk Point-Jefferson in a Class A Region 4 game.

EPJ stuck with Dakota Valley but then the Panthers held the Huskies to six points in the fourth quarter to pull away fora 62-49 victory on Monday to advance to the next round. Dakota Valley, which improves to 13-8 overall, plays at Tea Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a spot in the SoDak 16.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Gracie Bass had 14 points and four steals and Jorja Vandenhul had 12 points and six rebounds. The Panthers were 14-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Lilly Kempf led EPJ with 15 points and three steals and Maddie Hammitt had 11 points. Kenna Curry had a game-high 10 rebounds and Riley Donnelly had nine rebounds and five assists.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elk Point-Jefferson ends the season with a 7-14 record.

BOYS

HARLAN 60, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58: Harlan got a buzzer-beater to defeat rival Denison-Schleswig in a Class 4A substate final on Monday.