PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dunson, Callahan lead East over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY — The East High School boys basketball team beat Le Mars on Saturday 92-42 at home, marking it the second time this week the Black Raiders topped the Bulldogs.
Jaleque Dunson led the Black Raiders with 24 points. Danny Callahan followed with 21 points and Sayvion Armstong had 16.
Le Mars was led by Spencer Mackey with 10 points. Alec Dreckman, who scored 51 against East on Tuesday, scored just eight points on Saturday.
PONCA 61, BATTLE CREEK 54: Carter Kingsbury poured in a game-high 31 points to lead the Indians to a boys basketball win over the Braves in Ponca, Neb. Saturday.
Paul Masin also pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Ponca (19-3). Battle Creek fell to 15-6.
GIRLS
WEST 48, NORTH 34: Braedyn Downs led the Wolverines with 16 points at home.
Andrea Vasquez recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Adriel Simien led the Stars with 11 points.
The two teams play Wednesday in a Class 5A regional first-round game.
Friday
SOUTH O'BRIEN 69, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 49: Zeke Lundquist scored 26 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win over the Jays in Le Mars Friday.
Jackson Louscher also had 14 points for South O'Brien (18-3) and moved to within two points of the Wolverine school mark for career scoring.
Gehlen (7-14) trailed just 27-24 at the half but South O'Brien moved ahead by double digits after outscoring the Jays 23-13 in the third frame.
BOYDEN-HULL 81, OKOBOJI 63: Tanner Te Slaa scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Comets to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in Hull Friday.
Keyton Mozer also had 17 points and Marcus Kelderman 16 for Boyden-Hull, which wrapped up its regular season with an 18-3 mark. Lucas Lorenzen had 23 points and Jamison Helmer 22 for Okoboji, which will enter post-season action with a 12-9 record.
GLENWOOD 68, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 55: The Rams imprvoed their record to 16-4 with a Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball win over the Monarchs in Glenwood Friday.
Charlie Wiebers had 24 points to lead Denison-Schleswig (12-8 overall and 7-3 Hawkeye 10).
PONCA 75, HOMER 51: Carter Kingsbury scored 27 points and gathered in 10 rebounds to lead Ponca to a Lewis & Clark Conference boys basketball win Friday in Ponca, Neb.
Cayden Phillips also had a dozen points for the Indians (18-3). Caleb Kearns had 20 points and Kaleb Kinzie 15 for the Knights (5-16).
Girls
GLENWOOD 74, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 46: The No. 3 Rams (Class 4A) completed an unbeaten regular season after defeating the Monrachs in a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball game played in Glenwood Friday.
Madison Camden hit four 3-point shots and ended up with 22 points to lead Glenwood (22-0). Paige Anderson scored 14 points for Denison-Schleswig (12-9).