PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dunson, Callahan lead East over Le Mars

Jackson Louscher also had 14 points for South O'Brien (18-3) and moved to within two points of the Wolverine school mark for career scoring.

Gehlen (7-14) trailed just 27-24 at the half but South O'Brien moved ahead by double digits after outscoring the Jays 23-13 in the third frame.

BOYDEN-HULL 81, OKOBOJI 63: Tanner Te Slaa scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Comets to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in Hull Friday.

Keyton Mozer also had 17 points and Marcus Kelderman 16 for Boyden-Hull, which wrapped up its regular season with an 18-3 mark. Lucas Lorenzen had 23 points and Jamison Helmer 22 for Okoboji, which will enter post-season action with a 12-9 record.

GLENWOOD 68, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 55: The Rams imprvoed their record to 16-4 with a Hawkeye 10 Conference boys basketball win over the Monarchs in Glenwood Friday.

Charlie Wiebers had 24 points to lead Denison-Schleswig (12-8 overall and 7-3 Hawkeye 10).

PONCA 75, HOMER 51: Carter Kingsbury scored 27 points and gathered in 10 rebounds to lead Ponca to a Lewis & Clark Conference boys basketball win Friday in Ponca, Neb.