PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hinton sweeps River Valley

HINTON 79, RIVER VALLEY 26: Hinton bounced back from a recent skid with a dominating win on Monday, taking down River Valley 79-26.

Hinton had lost three of its last four games before beating River Valley on Monday to improve to 6-4 on the season. River Valley, which snapped a six-game losing streak in its last game on Saturday, fell to 2-7 on the season.

Anna Coffee and Bella Bader teamed up for a big nights for Hinton. Coffee led the Blackhawks with 25 points and Bader followed with 24 points. Aubree Lake added eight points and Emma Webb and Neah Fleckenstein each had seven points.

For River Valley, Maddie Thomas had eight points.

WESTWOOD 64, WOODBINE 36: Westwood's hot streak continues as the Rebels handled Woodbine 64-36 on Monday.

After starting the season 2-4, Westwood has now won its last four games and the Rebels improved to 6-4 on the season. Woodbine falls to 2-7.

Briley Pike led Westwood with 16 points and Katie Muenchrath added 10 points.

