PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hinton sweeps River Valley

GIRLS
HINTON 79, RIVER VALLEY 26: Hinton bounced back from a recent skid with a dominating win on Monday, taking down River Valley 79-26.
Hinton had lost three of its last four games before beating River Valley on Monday to improve to 6-4 on the season. River Valley, which snapped a six-game losing streak in its last game on Saturday, fell to 2-7 on the season.
Anna Coffee and Bella Bader teamed up for a big nights for Hinton. Coffee led the Blackhawks with 25 points and Bader followed with 24 points. Aubree Lake added eight points and Emma Webb and Neah Fleckenstein each had seven points.
For River Valley, Maddie Thomas had eight points.
WESTWOOD 64, WOODBINE 36: Westwood's hot streak continues as the Rebels handled Woodbine 64-36 on Monday.
After starting the season 2-4, Westwood has now won its last four games and the Rebels improved to 6-4 on the season. Woodbine falls to 2-7.
Briley Pike led Westwood with 16 points and Katie Muenchrath added 10 points.
BOYS
HINTON 74, RIVER VALLEY 56: River Valley hung tight with Hinton in the first quarter, trailing by four points, but the Blackhawks offense was hard to keep up with as they put together two 20-point quarters.
That helped Hinton pull away for a 74-56 win on Monday.
Hinton improved to 7-2 on the season and have won three straight. It is only the second loss for River Valley, which falls to 6-2 now.
Jake Koons just missed a double-double in the win as he had 29 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Holmes had a big game with 23 points and five assists.
For River Valley, Beau Miller led the team with 19 points and Tyler Towne scored 15 points.