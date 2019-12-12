PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson bounces back, beats West Monona

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 68, WEST MONONA 60: The No. 11 Panthers handed the Spartans their first loss of the season in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Onawa Thursday.
McKenzie Goodwin had 17 points and Jayde Bardo 14 to lead Kingsley-Pierson, which bounced back from an upset loss to Westwood Tuesday. The Panthers (4-1) face another unbeaten opponent Friday when they host Ridge View.
Mallory McCall had a game-high 19 points and Miella Struble 12 to lead West Monona, which opened the season by winning its first four games before Thursday's setback. K-P led 42-28 at the intermission.
STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 51, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 33: Danika Demers had a game-high 26 points to lead the Panthers to a non-conference girls basketball win over the Hawks in a game played in Remsen Thursday. Storm Lake St. Mary's improved to 2-1 after the win.
Brittany Johnson had 13 points to lead the Hawks (1-3).
PONCA 78, RANDOLPH 17: The Ponca girls basketball team won its third straight game to start the season as it beat Randolph 78-17 on Thursday.
Ponca is 3-0 on the season, Randolph is 0-3.
Ashlyn Kingsbury led Ponca with 15 points, Samantha Ehlers followed with 14 points and Kaci Day added 12 points.
BOYS
PONCA 60, RANDOLPH 38: Ponca jumped out to a 19-3 lead after the first quarter and rolled toa 60-38 victory on Thursday.
Ponca held Randolph to 28.8 percent (15-of-52) shooting and Ponca drained 12 3-pointers.
Carter Kingsbury led Ponca as he hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. He was 10-of-15 from the field and 8-of-12 from behind the arc. he added eight rebounds. Paul Masin had eight points and nine rebounds and Brandon Kneifl had four assists.