PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson boys beat MMCRU in overtime

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Panthers didn't take the lead until the overtime period. They were down 47-37 heading into the fourth quarter, and both teams were tied at 62 at the end of regulation.

Royals (3-18) freshman Derrick Goth scored a team-high 22 points, and Cade Pepper followed with 20 points. Kamden Steffen, also a freshman, scored 14 points.

RIVER VALLEY 46, ALTA-AURELIA 44: Both teams had game-tying 3-pointers in the final minute, but the Wolverines (14-7) had two free throws in their final possession to seal the win.

Garrett Trapp led River Valley with 20 points.

The Warriors (8-13) had two scorers in double figures: Trey Englemann (13) and Logan McCoy (10).

THURSDAY

Boys

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 59, ALLEN 46: Siouxland Christian outscored Allen 17-8 in the second quarter to gain some separation and the Eagles went on to win 59-46.

Siouxland Christian improved to 17-3 on the season.