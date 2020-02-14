PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson boys beat MMCRU in overtime

PONCA 65, HOMER 47: Ponca jumped out to a 40-5 lead in the first half and went on to beat Homer 65-47 on Friday.
Ponca improves to 19-3 on the season and Homer falls to 12-9.
Kaci Day and Ashlyn Kingsbury each scored 18 points for Ponca and Samantha Ehlers added 14.
Hannah Harris had 12 points for Homer.
BERESFORD 34, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 32: Beresford was down by five points going into halftime but held Elk Point-Jefferson to 12 points, including only three in the fourth quarter, to come back and beat the Huskies 34-32 on Friday.
Jayce Fisher hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining in the game to give the Watchdogs the victory.
Beresford improves to 10-7 on the season and EP-J falls to 7-10.
Kennedy Goblirsch and Fischer each scored nine points for Beresford.
Addison Strabe scored 11 points for the Huskies.
BOYS
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 73, MMCRU 68: All five starters scored in double figures on Friday night for the Panthers.
Matthew Christophersen led K-P (10-11) with 19 points. Malakie Christopherson scored 14, Damon Bowman 12 and Keegan Bainbridge rounded out the starting five with 10 points.
The Panthers didn't take the lead until the overtime period. They were down 47-37 heading into the fourth quarter, and both teams were tied at 62 at the end of regulation.
Royals (3-18) freshman Derrick Goth scored a team-high 22 points, and Cade Pepper followed with 20 points. Kamden Steffen, also a freshman, scored 14 points.
RIVER VALLEY 46, ALTA-AURELIA 44: Both teams had game-tying 3-pointers in the final minute, but the Wolverines (14-7) had two free throws in their final possession to seal the win.
Garrett Trapp led River Valley with 20 points.
The Warriors (8-13) had two scorers in double figures: Trey Englemann (13) and Logan McCoy (10).
THURSDAY
Boys
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 59, ALLEN 46: Siouxland Christian outscored Allen 17-8 in the second quarter to gain some separation and the Eagles went on to win 59-46.
Siouxland Christian improved to 17-3 on the season.
Dalton Dubois led the Eagles with 19 points and Jonah DeRoos had eight point and eight rebounds. Christian Heilbuth had eight rebounds and three blocks and Caden Budde had six points and six rebounds. Cameron Pierson had nine points, five rebounds and four blocks.
Girls
PONCA 46, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 37: Ponca outscored the Huskies 34-10 in the second half to rally for a non-conference girls basketball win in Ponca, Neb. Thursday.
Maggie McGill had 12 points and Samantha Ehlers 10 to lead Ponca (18-3). EP-J (7-10) got nine points from Lily Kempf.