PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson girls, Western Christian earn conference wins

Siouxland Christian improved 12-1 on the season. Ridge View falls to 4-10.

Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with a game-high 22 points. Dalton DuBois followed with 19 points and Christian Heilbuth scored 12 points.

Ridge View's Bo Clausen scored 13 points.

EMMETSBURG 51, SIOUX CENTRAL 46: Sioux Central trailed by two points at halftime but Emmetsburg was able to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Rebels 14-7 to go up by nine points. Sioux Central scored 22 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't make up the deficit in a 51-46 loss on Tuesday.

The loss snaps a three game losing streak for Sioux Central, which falls to 6-5 on the season. Emmetsburg improves to 6-6.

Carter Boettcher and Caleb Rock each scored 12 points for Sioux Central and Rock added five assists. Jacob Hargens had 10 points and eight rebounds.

RIVER VALLEY 52, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 41: The Wolverines moved to 10-3 with a win over the Panthers in Western Valley Conference boys basketball action in Kingsley Tuesday.

Garrett Trapp had a game-high 21 points to lead River Valley, which led 27-20 at the half.