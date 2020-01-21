PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kingsley-Pierson girls, Western Christian earn conference wins

KINGSLEY PIERSON 71, RIVER VALLEY 38: Kingsley-Pierson scored 21 points in the first quarter and folled to a 71-38 victory over River Valley on Tuesday.
Kingsley-Pierson, ranked No. 11 in Class 1A, improves to 12-1 on the season. River Valley falls to 2-13.
Jayde Barto led the Panthers with 21 points and McKenzie Goodwin added 11 points. Chloe Peschau grabbed nine rebounds.
Taylor Knaack led River Valley with 11 points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 65, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 32: Akron-Westfield won its third straight game as the Westerners defeated Remsen St. Mary's 65-32 on Tuesday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 9-3 on the season. Remsen St. Mary's falls to 3-12.
Natalie Nielsen led Akron-Westfield with 18 points and Jaden Harris had 17 points.
For Remsen St. Mary's, Brittany Johnson scored 12 points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 54, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 32: Abby Postma scored 18 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Hull Tuesday.
Olivia Granstra also had 14 points and Macay Van't Hul had 16 rebounds to lead Western Christian to its 10th win in 14 games.
POCAHONTAS AREA 78, SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 72: Carly Jensen scored 21 points and Akaysa Duitscher 18 to lead the Indians to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win in Pocahontas Tuesday.
Riley Batta had 22 points and Addisyn Korleski 20 to lead South Central Calhoun (11-4).
RIDGE VIEW 46, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 34: Anya Kistenmacher scored 18 points to lead all scorers as she guided the Raptors to a Western Valley Conferernce girls basketball win in a game played in Sioux City Tuesday. Ridge View (7-6) led 25-13 at the half
Riley Doenhoefer and Cassie Jones had 13 points apiece to lead Siouxland Christian (7-7).
WESTWOOD 70, OABCIG 64 (OT): The Rebels outscored the Falcons 14-8 in overtime to log a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Sloan Tuesday.
Westwood's Jaden Ferris had 19 points and hit a game-tying layup with 20 seconds left to force the extra session. Josie McCluskey also had 14 points, Briley Pike 13 and Katie Muenchrath 12 for the Rebels (10-6).
Anna Winterrowd had a game-high 24 points to lead OABCIG (5-8).
LEWIS CENTRAL 59, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 42: Megan Witte scored 19 points to lead the Titans to a Hawkeye 10 Conference win in a game played in Denison Tuesday.
Paige Andersen had 24 points to lead Denison-Schleswig (7-7).
NEWELL-FONDA 93, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 28: Maggie Walker scored 20 points to lead the No. 2 ranked Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win over the Panthers in a game played in Newell Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Ella Larsen also had 15 points, Mary Walker 11 and Macy Sievers 10 for Newell-Fonda (14-0). Danka Demers led St. Mary's with 16 points.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 57, WEST MONONA 50: Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 29 points in the win over the Wildcats.
Maddie Paulsen was Woodbury Central's leading scorer with 23 points.
BOYS
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 66, AKRON-WESTFIELD 34: The No. 7 Hawks got 16 points from Spencer Schorg and went on to down the Westerners in a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game played in Remsen Tuesday. Skyler Waldschmitt also had 12 points and Carter Schorg 10 for St. Mary's (11-2). Sawyer Drent and Carter Drent scored nine points apiece to lead Akron-Westfield (0-11).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 65, RIDGE VIEW 51: Siouxland Christian trailed by a point going into the fourth quarter when the Eagles took over. Siouxland Christian outscored Ridge View 29-14 in the final period and beat the Raptors 65-51 on Tuesday.
Siouxland Christian improved 12-1 on the season. Ridge View falls to 4-10.
Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with a game-high 22 points. Dalton DuBois followed with 19 points and Christian Heilbuth scored 12 points.
Ridge View's Bo Clausen scored 13 points.
EMMETSBURG 51, SIOUX CENTRAL 46: Sioux Central trailed by two points at halftime but Emmetsburg was able to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Rebels 14-7 to go up by nine points. Sioux Central scored 22 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't make up the deficit in a 51-46 loss on Tuesday.
The loss snaps a three game losing streak for Sioux Central, which falls to 6-5 on the season. Emmetsburg improves to 6-6.
Carter Boettcher and Caleb Rock each scored 12 points for Sioux Central and Rock added five assists. Jacob Hargens had 10 points and eight rebounds.
RIVER VALLEY 52, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 41: The Wolverines moved to 10-3 with a win over the Panthers in Western Valley Conference boys basketball action in Kingsley Tuesday.
Garrett Trapp had a game-high 21 points to lead River Valley, which led 27-20 at the half.
Matthew Christophersen had 11 points and Damon Bowman 10 for K-P (4-8).
AHSTW 58, IKM-MANNING 55: AHSTW moved to 12-2 on the season with a Western Iowa Conference boys basketball win in Manning Tuesday.
Clayton Akers 15 points and Kyle Sternberg 14 for the winners while Colton Brandt had a game-high 20 points and Colby Keller 13 for the Bulldogs (6-6).
LAWTON-BRONSON 59, MVAOCOU 51: The Eagles (10-4) outscored the Rams 21-14 in the third quarter after both teams were tied 16-16 at halftime.
Gaven DeJager led L-B with 21 points, Ben Thelander scored 15, Hayden Dahlhauser 10.
Dylan Blake led MVAOCOU (3-9) with 14 points. Jameson Thies had 12 and Chase Pester contributed with 10 points.
SPIRIT LAKE 59, SPENCER 52: Creighton Morisch scored 27 points to lead the Indians to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Spirit Lake Tuesday.
Cale Amos also had 11 points for Spirit Lake (10-4). Karter Petzenhouser had 18 points and Gage Karnatz 12 for the Tigers (5-7).