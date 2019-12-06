PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lawton-Bronson, Remsen St. Mary's boys basketball get wins

Late Thursday

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 80, STORM LAKE 48: Charlie Wiebers scored 20 point to lead the Monarchs to a non-conference win in a boys basketball game played in Storm Lake Thursday.

Goanar Bilew also had 10 points and six rebounds to Denison-Schleswig (2-0). Mark Eddie had 10 points to lead Storm Lake (1-1).

WEST MONONA 59, WEST HARRISON 54: Logan Feige had a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebound as he led the Spartans to a season-opening win over the Hawkeyes in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Onawa Thursday.

Kodiak Nelson also had a dozen points while Keegan Holverson, Brett Holverson and JJ Lander each added 10 for West Monona. Nick Rife had 16 points for West Harrison (0-2).

HINTON 73, WOODBURY CENTRAL 62: The Blackhawks outscored the Wildcats 25-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for a non-conference boys basketball win in a game played in Hinton Thursday.

Hinton trailed 36-34 at the half and 50-48 entering the fourth quarter but pulled away late for the win. Caleb Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blackhawks while teammate Desmond Riley also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 caroms. Jake Koons also scores 14 points for the winners.