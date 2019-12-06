PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lawton-Bronson, Remsen St. Mary's boys basketball get wins

BOYS
LAWTON-BRONSON 51, RIDGE VIEW 36: The game was tied at five apiece at the end of the first quarter, then 20-18 in favor of the Eagles at the half.
The Eagles' energy picked up in the second half, as they held the Raptors to five third-quarter points while scoring 16.
Gaven DeJager led L-B with 13 points while Connor Smith scored 11.
Bo Clausen led the Raptors with 11.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 51, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 43: The Hawks had three boys score in double figures.
Spencer Schorg led with 20 points, Skyler Waldschmitt scored 11 and Jaxon Bunkers had eight.
Issac Ihnen led the Wolves with 25 points.
GIRLS
WESTWOOD 78, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 69: Rebels junior Briley Pike made seven 3-pointers Friday night en route to a 31-point game.
Pike was a 40 percent 3-point shooter last season.
Jaeden Ferris, a freshman, scored 17.
The Eagles had three girls in double figures. Riley Doenhoefer led with 21, Cassidy Jones scored 19 and Daisy Hiserote had 16.
CHEROKEE 63, UNITY CHRISTIAN 60: Cherokee freshman Kenna Mongan hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds remaining in the game in Cherokee that helped them move to 2-1 on the season.
JeMae Nichols scored a game-high 30 points for Cherokee.
Unity's Janie Schoonhoven (19) and Gracie Schoonhoven (17) were the top two scorers for the Knights.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 66, OABCIG 45: The Panthers got 20 points from McKenzie Goodwin and went on to record a win in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Kingsley Friday.
Jayde Bardo also had 13 points ad Delaney Isenminger 10 for K-P (3-0). Carly Murphy scored 13 for OABCIG (1-2).
NEWELL-FONDA 80, SIOUX CENTRAL 40: The Mustangs double up the score on the Rebels in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game played in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Ella Larsen had 15 points, Macy Sievers 14 and Maggie Walker 13 to pace Newell-Fonda (2-0). Karly Boettcher had a game-high 16 to lead Sioux Central (1-2).
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 51, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 14: Scott Willman won his 100th career girls basketball game on Friday for the Hawks.
He adds that 100 wins to the 110 he collected previously as RSM boys basketball coach.
Emma Galles led the Hawks with 17 points while Sydney Schroeder had 13.
The Hawks led 13-2 after the end of the first quarter.
Ava Rasche led H-LP with eight points.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 59, SIOUX CENTER 38: Jazlin De Haan led the Lady Dutchmen with 20 points.
MOC-FV outscored Sioux Center 17-4 in the third quarter.
The Warriors' leading scorer was Dana Den Herder with 11.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 52, SOUTH O'BRIEN 39: The Westerners scored 20 fourth-quarter points to get the win on Friday.
Natalie Nielsen, a 6-3 sophomore, led A-W with 24 points.
The Wolverines had two in double figures: Kaylee Jacobs with 13 points, and Breana Bottjen had 10.
WEST MONONA 66, MVAOCOU 32: Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 17 points and Sara Maule scored 12.
Ashlyn Blake led the Rams with 10 points.
The Spartans held the Rams to 11 first-half points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 60, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 26: Kate Hill scored 11 points while Lauren Hoying and Sydney Livermore added 10 points apiece to lead the Jays to a War Eagle Conferene girls basketball win in a game played in Le Mars Friday.
Late Thursday
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 80, STORM LAKE 48: Charlie Wiebers scored 20 point to lead the Monarchs to a non-conference win in a boys basketball game played in Storm Lake Thursday.
Goanar Bilew also had 10 points and six rebounds to Denison-Schleswig (2-0). Mark Eddie had 10 points to lead Storm Lake (1-1).
WEST MONONA 59, WEST HARRISON 54: Logan Feige had a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebound as he led the Spartans to a season-opening win over the Hawkeyes in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Onawa Thursday.
Kodiak Nelson also had a dozen points while Keegan Holverson, Brett Holverson and JJ Lander each added 10 for West Monona. Nick Rife had 16 points for West Harrison (0-2).
HINTON 73, WOODBURY CENTRAL 62: The Blackhawks outscored the Wildcats 25-12 in the fourth quarter to rally for a non-conference boys basketball win in a game played in Hinton Thursday.
Hinton trailed 36-34 at the half and 50-48 entering the fourth quarter but pulled away late for the win. Caleb Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blackhawks while teammate Desmond Riley also had a double-double with 17 points and 10 caroms. Jake Koons also scores 14 points for the winners.
Cane Schmitt had 15 points, Kaleb Bleil 12, Aiden O'Mara 11 and Mitchell Countryman 10 for Woodbury Central.
PONCA 72, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 57: Carter Kingsbury led all scorers with 26 points as the Indians won a boys basketball game Thursday.
Bryar Bennett also had 13 points and nine rebounds while Cayden Phillips had 11 points and five assists for the winners.