PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mallory McCall has double-double for West Monona

SIOUX CITY -- Much like Saturday night, East High School junior Kayla Benson shot well from 3-point range against North on Monday night.
Benson hit four 3-pointers to help the Black Raiders beat the Stars 60-27 on Monday night. Three of those four 3s came in the first quarter.
Benson’s four 3s came after a 24-point performance on Saturday against South Sioux City where she hit eight 3s in the 69-65 win over the Cardinals.
The Black Raiders started out Monday’s game against the Stars with a 22-5 lead, and they got out to their hot start thanks to their press defense and shooting.
East ended the first quarter with a 14-0 run in the final 2-plus minutes.
Taylor Drent started off the run with a free throw, then Benson’s second 3 of the quarter came soon after.
Alex Flattery then scored on a basket in transition after a steal .
Brylee Hempey got a steal a few seconds later, then passed it to Benson. From the same spot as her second-made 3-pointer, Benson hit her third of the first quarter.
Kaia Downs picked up a layup in transition with less than 30 seconds remaining in the quarter, then Flattery ended the run.
East led at halftime 41-14, and had a 51-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.
North’s highest-scoring quarter came in the fourth quarter. Lauren Woods scored four points in the final stanza, and got help from Hannah Mogensen for four points and Madalyn Welp for two.
Benson scored a game-high 16 points for the Black Raiders, and Drent scored 13.
Welp and Mogensen each led the Stars with six points.
WEST MONONA 65, OMAHA NATION 30: West Monona scored 22 points in the first quarter to jump out to a 14-point lead as the Spartans beat Omaha Nation 65-30 on Monday.
West Monona improves to 5-2 on the season. Omaha Nation falls to 0-3.
Mallory McCall had a double-double for the Spartans with 31 points, 10 rebounds, five on the offensive end, four assists and three steals. MaKayla Haynes added six rebounds and Tayah Struble and Jordan Collison each had five rebounds. Miella Struble had four assists and three steals.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 77, ALTA-AURELIA 49: The Panthers, now 7-0 on the season, led 49-24 at halftime.
Brooklyn Beery led the Panthers with 22 points. Beery hit 10 of 18 shots, and she also had nine steals.
McKenzie Goodwin scored 15 points for K-P, as she made five shots inside the 3-point arc and five free throws.
Chloe Peschau was one rebound shy of a double-double, as the Panthers junior had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Delaney Iseminger had 10 points.
K-P had 24 total rebounds, and 10 of them came on offense.
Kingsley-Pierson, ranked fourth in Class 1A, will play in Sioux City at 6 p.m. Tuesday night against Siouxland Christian.
MMCRU 60, AKRON-WESTFIELD 40: The Royals (4-1) outscored the Westerners 25-8 in the third quarter to decide the game.
MMCRU’s top scorer was Emily Dreckman with 17 points.
The Westerners had two players in double figures. Chloee Colt hit two 3s for a 14-point game, then Natalie Nielsen scored 10 points. Nielsen also had 14 rebounds.
GTRA 47, HMS 45: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn had a one-point lead at halftime but GTRA held the Hawks to 11 points in the third quarter to retake the lead. GTRA went on to win 47-45 on Monday.
H-M-S falls to 1-4 on the season and GTRA is 2-5.
Lydia Harders had 13 points and five steals for the Hawks and Taya Mason had 11 points. Darby Mastbergen had seven rebounds and Jasmine Lux had six rebounds and three steals. Olivia Grotters added four steals.
BOYS
ALTA-AURELIA 72, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 36: Alta-Aurelia held Kingsley-Pierson to three points in the second quarter to pull away as the Warriors went on to win 72-36.
After losing its season-opener, it was the fifth-straight win for Alta-Aurelia, which is 5-1. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 3-3.
Cade Rohwer led the Warriors with 21 points and six steals and Trey Englemann had 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Tanner Randall hit four 3's off the bench for 12 points and Brian Chase had five assists and three steals. Preston McCoy had four assists and three steals.
K-P's Malakie Christopherson had nine rebounds and three steals in the loss.
MMCRU 67, AKRON-WESTFIELD 46: MMCRU scored 24 points in the first quarter and went on to beat Akron-Westfield 67-46 on Monday.
It's the first win of the season for MMCRU, which is now 1-4. Akron-Westfield falls to 1-5.
Kamden Steffen had 28 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists for MMCRU and Cade Pepper had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Preston Astidias added seven rebounds and three assists and Mitchell Schnepf had six rebounds.
HMS 80, GTRA 65: Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn had an 11-point lead after the first quarter and went on to beat GTRA 80-65 on Monday.
H-M-S improves to 2-2 on the season. GTRA falls to 3-3.
Samuel Heyn, Bennett Haack and Kayl Jacobsma each had 14 points for the Hawks. Haack added eight rebounds and three assists and Jacobsma had five rebounds. Lance Berends had 12 rebounds and four assists and Kooper Ebel had seven assists and three steals.
