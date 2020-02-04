PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda, Cherokee both pick up wins

NEWELL-FONDA 81, GTRA 38: Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen combined to score 36 points as they led the No. 2 (Class 1A) Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win Tuesday.
Sievers had 19 points and Larsen 17 as Newell-Fonda improved to 18-0. The balanced N-F attack also also incuded 14 points from Maggie Walker and 10 from Megan Morenz. Madison Hough had a game-high 27 for GTRA.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 54, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 26: Taryn Hintz scored 16 points and Skye Rehder added 11 to lead the Wolverines past the Tigers in War Eagle Conference girls basketball action in Hull Tuesday. South O'Brien is now 11-2 while Trinity Christian is 2-17.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 54, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 46: Chloee Colt scored 18 points to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Akron Tuesday.
Navaeh Beyer and Elise Knapp also contibuted 10 points each for the Akron-Westfield (14-5). Sydney Livermore had 13 points and Addison Weber 10 for the Jays (10-9).
CHEROKEE 59, SPIRIT LAKE 47: JeMae Nichols poured in a game-high 27 poins to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference girls basketball triumph over the Indians in Cherokee Tuesday.
Kenna Mongan also chipped in with nine points for Cherokee (14-5 overall and 6-2 in the Lakes). Spirit Lake (11-8 overall and 5-4 Lakes) got 11 points each from Jordyn Hamm and Brooke Smitn.
HINTON 55, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 25: Bella Badar had 19 points to lead the Blackhawks to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in HInton Tuesday.
Ashley Reintzel also had 11 points and Anna Coffee eight for Hinton (10-7). Brittany Johnson scored nine points to lead the Hawks (4-16).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 61, CRESTON 44: The Monarchs got 19 points from Paige Andersen and went on to clip Creston in a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball game played in Denison Tuesday.
Ellie Magnuson and Hannah Neemann also had 14 points each for Denison-Schleswig (10-8 overall and 5-4 conference).
You have free articles remaining.
OKOBOJI 70, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 36: Kallyn Stumbo had a triple-double to lead the No. 9 (Class 3A Pioneers to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played Tuesday.
Stumbo had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Okoboji moved to 18-1 overall and 15-1 in conference. Magan Christopherson also had 17 points and Montana Wilson 12 for the winners. Emily Greve led G-LR wit 10 points.
LENNOX 55, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 41: Madysen Vlastuin scored 30 points and moved into the all-time scoring leadership for Lennox in a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in Lennox, S.D. Tuesday.
Vlastuin now has 1,750 points for her career. Rianna Fillipi also added 11 points for the Orioles. Lily Kempf had 13 points to lead EPJ.
BOYS
CHEROKEE 68, SPIRIT LAKE 51: Ryan Hurd scored 25 points to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win over the Indians in Cherokee Tuesday.
The Braves moved to 14-5 overall and 5-4 in the Lakes. Vance Katzfey had 14 points while Luke Sidles and Cael Amos also added 10 for Spirit Lake.
RIDGE VIEW 51, WOODBURY CENTRAL 50: Beau Blackmore made a layup just ahead of the final buzzer to life the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Holstein Tuesday.
Cade Harriman had 17 points and got the assist on the winning basket for Ridge View (7-11). Blackmore also added 10. Dallas Klunder and Mitchell Countryman scored 17 14 points, respectively, for the Wildcats (2-16).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 71, LAWTON-BRONSON 59: Siouxland Christian grabbed a 12-point halftime lead and went on to beat Lawton-Bronson by that same advantage, winning 71-59 on Tuesday.
Siouxland Christian improves to 15-2 on the season and it is the third straight win for the Eagles. Lawton-Bronson falls to 13-6 on the season.
Dakota DuBois scored a career-high 33 points for Siouxland Christian and Cameron Pierson added 13 points.
For Lawton-Bronson, Ben Thelander had 16 points, Austin Trotter scored 14 and Gavin DeJager had 12 points.