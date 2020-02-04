PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda, Cherokee both pick up wins

NEWELL-FONDA 81, GTRA 38: Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen combined to score 36 points as they led the No. 2 (Class 1A) Mustangs to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win Tuesday.

Sievers had 19 points and Larsen 17 as Newell-Fonda improved to 18-0. The balanced N-F attack also also incuded 14 points from Maggie Walker and 10 from Megan Morenz. Madison Hough had a game-high 27 for GTRA.

SOUTH O’BRIEN 54, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 26: Taryn Hintz scored 16 points and Skye Rehder added 11 to lead the Wolverines past the Tigers in War Eagle Conference girls basketball action in Hull Tuesday. South O'Brien is now 11-2 while Trinity Christian is 2-17.

AKRON-WESTFIELD 54, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 46: Chloee Colt scored 18 points to lead the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Akron Tuesday.

Navaeh Beyer and Elise Knapp also contibuted 10 points each for the Akron-Westfield (14-5). Sydney Livermore had 13 points and Addison Weber 10 for the Jays (10-9).

CHEROKEE 59, SPIRIT LAKE 47: JeMae Nichols poured in a game-high 27 poins to lead the Braves to a Lakes Conference girls basketball triumph over the Indians in Cherokee Tuesday.