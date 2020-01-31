PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda girls go up early, beats South Central Calhoun

GIRLS

OKOBOJI 59, SIOUX CENTER 45: Okoboji held Sioux Center to six points to grab an early in the first quarter and then pulled away by holding the Warriors to only four points in the third. Sioux Center scored 21 points in the fourth quarter but the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Pioneers already had a sizeable led and went on to win 59-45.

Okoboji improved to 16-1 overall and has won four straight games. Sioux Center fell to 9-8 and has lost four of its last five games.

Kallyn Stumbo had a triple-double in the win for Okoboji with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Magan Christopherson added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists and Montana Wilson had 11 points and eight rebounds. Camry Jones chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

For Sioux Center, Jacie Vander Waal had 13 points and six rebounds and Tara Horstman grabbed seven rebounds off the bench.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 59, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 47: Unity Christian held MOC-Floyd Valley to only five points in the second quarter to built a 16-points advantage in a 59-37 victory.

Unity improved to 11-5 on the season and has won four straight games. MOC-Floyd Valley falls to 7-9 and has lost four straight games.