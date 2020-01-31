PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda girls go up early, beats South Central Calhoun

LAKE CITY, Iowa -- Newell-Fonda outscored South Central Calhoun 20-6 in the first quarter and never let up in a 63-35 victory on Friday.
The top-ranked team in Class 1A remains undefeated at 17-0 with the win. SCC falls to 12-6.
Bailey Sievers led the Mustangs with 12 points and Macy Sievers had 11 points. Maggie Walker, Megan Morenz and Ellie Lago each had 10 points.
POCAHONTAS AREA 52, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 46: Carly Janssen scored 13 points to lead the Indians to a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win over the Panthers Friday.
Kayle Shivers also had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Pocahontas Area (10-6). Danika Demars scored 19 points and Emily Nothwehr 12 for St. Mary's (8-7).
MMCRU 70, HINTON 41: The No. 6 ranked (Class 1A) Royals moved to 17-0 with a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Marcus Friday.
Mya Holmes had 19 points to lead MMCRU while Ellie Hilbrands added 18 and Taylor Harpenau had 14. Hinton (9-7) got nine points from Aubree Lake.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 50, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 47: Taryn Hintz had a double-double scoring 20 points with 12 rebounds to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Paullina Friday.
Skye Rehder also had 11 points For South O'Brien (10-8). Sydney Livermore had 16 points to lead the Jays (9-7). Chloe Bunkers and Addison Weber each added 11.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 68, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 31: Janie Schoonhoven has 22 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls baksketball win in Orange City Friday.
Gracie Schoonhoven also had 15 points and Tyra Schuiteman 11 for Unity Christian. Jasmine Lux paced the Hawks with eight points.
VIBORG-HURLEY 56, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 44: Sydney Voss had 24 points to lead the Cougars to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win over the Huskies in Elk Point, S.D. Friday.
NeVeah Ronke also had 14 points for Viborg-Hurley (10-5). Lily Kempf had 18 points and Addison Stabe addd 12 for EP-J (5-7).
MCM 53, BERESFORD 31: McCook Central/Montrose held Beresford in check offensively as the Cougars won the second round of the Big East Tournament, defeating the Watchdogs 53-31 on Friday.
Beresford falls to 7-5 on the season and MCM is 9-3.
Kennedy Goblisch had 13 points in the loss.
BOYS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 51, RIDGE VIEW 43: Siouxland Christian claimed its second-straight victory with a 51-43 win over Ridge View on Saturday.
Siouxland Christian improves to 14-2 on the season. Ridge View falls to 6-11.
Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with 18 points and Jonah DeRoos had 11 points.
Ridge View was led by Cade Harriman, who had 13 points. Bo Clausen scored 10 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 78, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 47: South O'Brien had 41 points at the half and went on to beat Gehlen Catholic 78-47 on Friday.
South O'Brien improved to 14-3 with the win and the Wolverines have won four straight. Gehlen Catholic fell to 5-12 on the season.
Jackson Louscher led the way in the War Eagle game for the Wolverines with 33 points. Zeke Lundquist added 12 points.
For Gehlen Catholic, Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 18 points and Carter DeRocher had 13 points.
OABCIG 34, MVAOCOU 31: Cooper DeJean scored 20 points to lead the Falcons to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Ida Grove Friday.
Chase Peter had 12 points to lead the Rams (4-12). OABCIG (12-4) led 12-9 at the half.
TREYNOR 79, IKM-MANNING 49: Jack Stogdill scored 18 points to lead the Cardinals to a Western Iowa Conference boys basketball win in Manning Friday.
Tim Zimmerman also had 15 points and Sid Schaaf 12 for Treynor (16-1). Colton Brandt had 13 points and Amos Rasmussen 10 for the Wolves (7-10).
THURSDAY
BOYS
PONCA 60, WYNOT 43: Ponca held Wynot to 35.9 percent shoting (14-of-39) and pulled away from Wynot in the second and third quarters to pick up a 60-43 victory.
Ponca shot 46.2 percent (24-of-52) from the field and forced 18 turnovers.
Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with 22 points, six rebounds and he hit three 3-pointers. Bryar Bennett had 14 points and Brandon Kneifl had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
SIOUX CENTER 90, OKOBOJI 84: Okoboji had a slight two-point lead going into the fourth quarter when Sioux Center scored 30 points in the final period to claim a 90-84 victory.
Sioux Center improved to 5-11 overall and has won three of its last four games. Okoboji falls to 8-8.
Eli Hibma led the Warriors with a game-high 35 points. Wilson Harshbarger had 23 points and Christian Vietor had 19 points.
Jamison Helmers led Okoboji with 34 points and Lucas Lorenzen added 25. Kyle Martin chipped in 14 points.
GIRLS
OKOBOJI 59, SIOUX CENTER 45: Okoboji held Sioux Center to six points to grab an early in the first quarter and then pulled away by holding the Warriors to only four points in the third. Sioux Center scored 21 points in the fourth quarter but the Class 3A No. 9-ranked Pioneers already had a sizeable led and went on to win 59-45.
Okoboji improved to 16-1 overall and has won four straight games. Sioux Center fell to 9-8 and has lost four of its last five games.
Kallyn Stumbo had a triple-double in the win for Okoboji with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Magan Christopherson added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists and Montana Wilson had 11 points and eight rebounds. Camry Jones chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
For Sioux Center, Jacie Vander Waal had 13 points and six rebounds and Tara Horstman grabbed seven rebounds off the bench.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 59, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 47: Unity Christian held MOC-Floyd Valley to only five points in the second quarter to built a 16-points advantage in a 59-37 victory.
Unity improved to 11-5 on the season and has won four straight games. MOC-Floyd Valley falls to 7-9 and has lost four straight games.
Janie Schoonhoven had a double-double in the win with 27 points and 12 rebounds and Gracie Schoonhoven had a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals.
For MOC-Floyd Valley, Jazlin De Haan had 15 opints and seven rebounds and Delanie Niemyer had 10 points and three assists. Claire Yaw had six rebounds and Jaycee Hoekstra had eight points, four steals and three assists.