PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda girls hold of Emmetsburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper DeJean scored 20 points to lead OA-BCIG (11-4). Amos Rasmussen had 11 points to pace the Wolves (7-9). Parker Behrens and Colton Brandt also added 10 poinst apiece for IKM-Manning,

SIOUX CENTRAL 48, ALTA/AURELIA 43 (OT): Caleb Rock scored 14 points to lead the Rebels as they downed the Warriors in overtime in a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Sioux Rapids Tuesday.

Connor Christian also added 11 points and Brady Madsen 10 for Sioux Central, which won the extra period of basketball 10-5. Anthony Kreir had a game-high 17 points for Alta-Aurelia (7-9 overall and 3-5 TLC). The Rebels are 9-6 in all games and 4-4 in conference play.

PONCA 59, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 50: Hartington Cedar Catholic held Ponca to nine points in the first quarter but Ponca bounced back with a 22-point second quarter to take the lead. Ponca went on to beat HCC 59-50.

Ponca held HCC to 34.7 percent shooting and the Indians shot 44.4 percent.

Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with 28 points and five rebounds. He was 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Brandon Kneifl added 17 points and Cayden Phillips had snine points and seven rebounds. Bryar Bennett had six rebounds.