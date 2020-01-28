PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda girls hold of Emmetsburg

EMMETSBURG, Iowa - No. 2 Newell-Fonda (Class 1A) went on an 18-5 run over the final quarter to surge past Emmetsburg and win a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game 55-44 Tuesday evening.
The Mustangs were trailing 39-37 going into the final stanza but controlled the final eight minutes of play to keep their unbeaten record intact. Macy Sievers had 14 points while Megan Morenz had 11 and Maggie Walker 10.
Molly Schaney had 16 points and Abby Schaney 14 to lead the E-Hawks (11-4).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 64, MVAOCOU 34: After back-to-back losses, Siouxland Christian bounced back with a dominating victory over MVAOCOU on Tuesday with a 64-34 win.
Siouxland Christian improves to 8-8 on the season. MVAOCOU falls to 3-13 on the season and has lost four straight games.
Cassie Jones led the Eagles with 26 points and Riley Doenhoefer scored 12 points.
For MVAOCOU, Ashlyn Blake had 19 points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 57, HINTON 53: McKenna Henrich scored 18 points to lead all scorers and help the Westerners rally past the host Blackhawks in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game Tuesday.
Jaden Harris also had 13 points and Chloe Colt 12 for Akron-Westfield (12-4. The Westerners out scored Hinton 19-12 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 41-38 deficit.
Belle Badar had 15 points, Anna Coffee 14 and Aubrey Lake 12 for the Blackhawks (9-6).
SOUTH O'BRIEN 46, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 26: Kaylee Jacobs scored 19 points and Taryn Hintz 11 to lead the Wolverines to a win in War Eagle Conference girls basketball action played in Paullina Tuesday.
Paige Dagel had eight points to lead the Hawks. South O'Brien is now 8-8 while HMS is 5-10.
HARLAN 37, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 33: The Cylcones outscored the Monarchs 12-3 in the fourth quarter to rall for a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball win in Denison Tuesday.
Denison-Schleswig carried a 30-25 lead after three quarters but went cold over the final frame and dropped to 8-8. Paine Anderson had a game-high 15 points for D-S.
PONCA 50, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 37: Kaci Day hit for 21 points to lead the Indians to a win in girls basketball action Tuesday in Ponca, Neb.
The win improves Ponca's record to 13-2, Makenna Noecker had 13 points and Brynn Wortmann 12 for the Trojans (6-7).
BOYS
OABCIG 49, IKM-MANNING 46 (OT): The Falcons outscored IKM-Manning 4-1 in overtime to pull away for a non-conference boys basketball win in Manning Tuesday.
Cooper DeJean scored 20 points to lead OA-BCIG (11-4). Amos Rasmussen had 11 points to pace the Wolves (7-9). Parker Behrens and Colton Brandt also added 10 poinst apiece for IKM-Manning,
SIOUX CENTRAL 48, ALTA/AURELIA 43 (OT): Caleb Rock scored 14 points to lead the Rebels as they downed the Warriors in overtime in a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball game in Sioux Rapids Tuesday.
Connor Christian also added 11 points and Brady Madsen 10 for Sioux Central, which won the extra period of basketball 10-5. Anthony Kreir had a game-high 17 points for Alta-Aurelia (7-9 overall and 3-5 TLC). The Rebels are 9-6 in all games and 4-4 in conference play.
PONCA 59, HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 50: Hartington Cedar Catholic held Ponca to nine points in the first quarter but Ponca bounced back with a 22-point second quarter to take the lead. Ponca went on to beat HCC 59-50.
Ponca held HCC to 34.7 percent shooting and the Indians shot 44.4 percent.
Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with 28 points and five rebounds. He was 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Brandon Kneifl added 17 points and Cayden Phillips had snine points and seven rebounds. Bryar Bennett had six rebounds.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 58, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 50: Woodbury Central had a one-point lead at halftime and pushed it to four points going into the fourth quarter. The Wildcats doubled the lead in the final period and beat Kingsley-Pierson 58-50.
Woodbury Central improves to 2-15 on the season and the win snaps an 11-game losing streak. Kingsley-Pierson fell to 7-9 and the loss snapped a three-game winning streak.
Mitchell Countryman led Woodbury Central with 19 points and Dallas Klunder scored 12 points.
The Panthers had three players all finish with 14 points - Jackson Howe, Matthew Christophersen and Malakie Christphersen.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 70, HOMER 48: The Eagles improved to 13-2 this season with a win over the Knights in a boys basketball game played in Homer, Neb. Tuesday.
Dalton Dubois also had 11 points and Christian Heilbuth 10 for Siouxland Christian, which led 29-20 at the half. Landon GIlster had 14 points to lead Homer (4-14). Timmy Harris and Jake Huerta added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Knights.
OSMOND 55, LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 46: Keaton Timmermann scored 20 points to lead Osmond to its 15th win without a loss this season downing the Bears in a boys basketball game played in Osmond, Neb. Tuesday.
Noah Schutte had a game-high 27 points to lead the Bears (12-4).
MONDAY
SIOUX CENTRAL 50, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 44: Sioux Central trailed by four points going into halftime but held Southeast Valley to six points in the third quarter. The Rebels only picked up one point during that time.
The Rebels shined in the fourth quarter, though, as they scored 25 points to pull past Southeast Valley for a 50-44 victory.
Sioux Central improved to 8-6 with the win. It is the second-straight loss for Southeast Valley, which falls to 12-3.
Caleb Rock hit four 3-pointers for Sioux Central and finished witih 22 points. Connor Christian added 14 points. The Rebels only had eight turnovers in the win and was 17-of-24 from the free throw line.