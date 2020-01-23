PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda routs Southeast Valley

Mallory McCall had 25 points and Lexi Lander 12 for West Monona (12-4). The Spartans led 27-25 at the half. K-P is now 13-2.

VERMILLION 54, GARRETSON 44: Lexi Plitzuweit scored 23 points to lead the Tangers to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in Vermillion, S.D. Friday. Vermillion moved to 6-4 while Garretson is 4-7.

BOYS

RIDGE VIEW 51, WOODBURY CENTRAL 33: Ridge View held Woodbury Central scoreless in the first quarter and controlled the rest of the game in a 51-33 victory on Friday.

Ridge View improved to 5-11 overall. Woodbury Central fell to 1-15.

Bo Clausen led Ridge View with 16 points and Kole Winkel added 12.

For Woodbury Central, Mitchell Countryman had 13 points.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 77, SPENCER 31: Western Christian held Spencer to four points in the first quarter and the Wolfpack never let the Tigers back into the game with a 77-31 victory on Friday.

Western Christian, which started 0-2, has now won 11 straight and improved to 11-2 on the season. Spencer falls to 5-8 on the season.