PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Newell-Fonda routs Southeast Valley

FRIDAY
NEWELL-FONDA 100, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 30: The Mustangs hit for 17 shots from the 3-point arc and had six players score in double digits in winning a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game played in Newell Friday.
Maggie Walker scored a game-high 18 Mary Walker while Macy Sievers scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Newell-Fonda (15-0). Ella Larsen and Ellie Lago also had 11 points and Megan Morenz 10 for N-F.
WEST SIOUX 51, SOUTH O'BRIEN 33: Megan Waterman led all scorers with 19 points as she led the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Hawarden Friday.
Emma McManaman also had 13 points and Payton Schweisow 10 for West Sioux (10-6). Kaylee Jacobs had 16 points for South O'Brown (7-7). The Falcons led 34-13 at the half.
CHEROKEE 86, STORM LAKE 50: The No. 15 Braves (Class 3A) improved to 12-4 on the season with a win over the Tornadoes in a game played in Cherokee Friday.
Lexi Pingel had 21 points to lead Cherokee while Kenna Mongan added 17 and JaMae Nichols 16.
Mary Yenga scored 16 points to lead Storm Lake (2-11).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 57, CB ST. ALBERT 54: Paige Anderson scored 21 points and Hannah Neemann 16 to help rally the Monarchs past the Saintes in a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball game played in Denison Friday.
Deinson (8-7 overall and 3-4 conference) trailed 47-42 going into the fouth quarter but went on a 15-7 run over the final stanza to claim the win. Jordyn Blaha had 16 points to lead St. Albert (8-6).
UNITY CHRISTIAN 49, SPIRIT LAKE 42: Tyra Schuiteman scored 18 points and Janie Schoonhoven added 12 more to lead the Knights to a non-conference girls basketball win over the Indians in Orange City Friday.
Schoonhoven topped 1,000 points for her prep hoops career as the Knights improved to 9-5. Emma Loveall had 12 points to lead Spirit Lake (8-7).
HINTON 67, TRINTY CHRISTIAN 32: The Blackhawks improved to 9-4 on the season after defeating the Tigers in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Hull Friday.
Anna Coffee had 18 points to lead the way for Hinton. Aubree Lake also had 14 points, Bella Badar 13 and McKenna Wieland 12 for the Blackhawks. Hanah Baker scored 13 points to lead Trinity Christian (1-14).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 68, WEST MONONA 61: Jayde Barto scored 21 points and had 10 reboudns to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win over the Spartans in Kingsley Friday.
Delaney Iseminger also had 19 points and 13 rebounds while McKenzie Goodwin chipped in 14 points and 11 caroms.
Mallory McCall had 25 points and Lexi Lander 12 for West Monona (12-4). The Spartans led 27-25 at the half. K-P is now 13-2.
VERMILLION 54, GARRETSON 44: Lexi Plitzuweit scored 23 points to lead the Tangers to a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball win in Vermillion, S.D. Friday. Vermillion moved to 6-4 while Garretson is 4-7.
BOYS
RIDGE VIEW 51, WOODBURY CENTRAL 33: Ridge View held Woodbury Central scoreless in the first quarter and controlled the rest of the game in a 51-33 victory on Friday.
Ridge View improved to 5-11 overall. Woodbury Central fell to 1-15.
Bo Clausen led Ridge View with 16 points and Kole Winkel added 12.
For Woodbury Central, Mitchell Countryman had 13 points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 77, SPENCER 31: Western Christian held Spencer to four points in the first quarter and the Wolfpack never let the Tigers back into the game with a 77-31 victory on Friday.
Western Christian, which started 0-2, has now won 11 straight and improved to 11-2 on the season. Spencer falls to 5-8 on the season.
Tate winterfeld led the Wolfpack with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists and Wyatt Gulker added 11 points. Dawson Feenstra finished with 11 points and Cole Zevenbergen had six rebounds. Ty Van Essen had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
Gage Garnatz had nine points for the Tigers.
THURSDAY
BOYS
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 70, AKRON-WESTFIELD 32: Elk Point-Jefferson scored 30 points in the second quarter to pull away from Akron-Westfield as the Huskies went on to win 70-32.
The Huskies held Akron-Westfield to 25 perc ent (11-of-44) shooting and forced 21 turnovers.
Andrew Nearman led the Huskies with 14 points and four steals off the bench and Ethan Hammitt hit three 3-pointers for 13 points. Riley Schmitz added 11 points and Adam Grashoff had nine rebounds, six points and four blocks and Miles Herrity had four assists. Nathan Buenger had three steals.
For Akron-Westfield, Swayer Drent had 13 points and Dayton a Foley had eight rebounds.
VERMILLION 59, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 58: Jakob Dobney scored 13 points to lead the Tanagers to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win over No. 2 Class A Sioux Falls Christian Thursday on the Chargers' home court.
Connor Sawness also added a dozen points and Charlie Ward had 11 for Vermillion (7-2). Tyler Prins had a game-high 16 points for Sioux Falls Christian, which is also 7-2.
GIRLS
UNITY CHRISTIAN 53, SIOUX CENTER 46: The Knights outscored the Warriors 14-4 in the fourth quarter to rally for a win in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Orange City Thursday.
Unity Christian trailed 42-39 entering the final stanza but used a 16-point night from Janie Schoonhoven to pull out the win. Grace Schoonhoven also had 13 points and Jenna Bouma 10 for the Knights. Hope Arends scored 12 points to lead Sioux Center.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 40, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 39: Elk Point-Jefferson held Akron-Westfield to 13 points in the first half for a 13-point lead. But the double-digit advantage was wiped out when the Westerners held the Huskies to 13 points in the second half, including an 11-2 fourth quarter to give Akron-Westfield the 40-39 victory.
Chloee Colt led the Westerners with 13 points and three steals and Natalie Nielsen had eight points and 11 rebounds.
For EPJ, Lily Kempf had 12 points and seven rebounds and Riley Donnelly had 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Kenna Curry had 12 rebounds and seven points.