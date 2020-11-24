PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 3 Cherokee beats West to open season

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Cherokee scored 27 points in the first quarter as the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Braves cruised to a 73-45 victory over Sioux City West on Monday to open the season for both teams.
JeMae Nichols and Lexi Pingel both scored 16 points to lead Cherokee. Nichols added seven rebounds and eight steals and Pingel had six rebounds and two steals. Kenna Mongan added 13 points and three steals and Teagan Slaughter filled the stat sheet with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Abbey Vandelune came off the bench and had nine rebounds.
West was led by Lily Juhnke, who had 13 points. Gabby Wagner followed with 11 points. West's next game is Dec. 4 against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 51, WEST SIOUX 42: Kingsley-Pierson held West Sioux under double-digits in the first quarter to take an early lead but West Sioux battled back. Kingsley-Pierson held on and a 17-point fourth quarter allowed the Panthers, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 1A, to pull away for a 51-42 season-opening victory on Monday.
Abbi Bailey led the Panthers with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Chloe Peschau followed with 15 points. McKenzie Goodwin had eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
For West Sioux, Emily Hulshof and Megan Waterman each had 14 points. Hulshof added three steals and Waterman had a double-double since she had 15 rebounds, six of which were on the offensive end, and two blocks. Avery Coyle and Paytan Waterman each had six rebounds.
HINTON 74, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 37: Hinton had an impressive game to start the 2020 season as the Blackhawks cruised to a 73-37 victory on Monday over Siouxland Christian.
Bella Bader led Hinton with 25 points. Ashlyn Reintzel and Aubree Lake each had nine points for the Blackhawks.
For Siouxland Christian, Daisy Hiserote had 21 points and Cassie Jones added nine points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 72, WOODBURY CENTRAL 65: Western Christian and Woodbury Central went to overtime to start the season. Western Christian held Woodbury Central to six points in the extra quarter and that helped the Wolfpack pick up a 72-65 victory on Monday.
Madison Vis had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for Western Christian and Sienna Moss had a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds as she also had two steals. Shayla VanBeek had nine points and five rebounds and Lydia Van Kley had seven points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Claire Bleeker had five rebounds and two steals.
MVAOCOU 59, BOYER VALLEY 48: After winning only four games last season, MVAOCOU already has its first win of the season as the Rams beat Boyer Valley 59-48 on Monday.
The Rams (1-1) trailed for most of the first half and then took the lead in the third quarter. MVAOCOU then outscored Boyer Valley 17-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Ashley Rosener and Ashlyn Blake each scored 17 points for the Rams and Anna Heck added 15 points.
SIOUX CENTRAL 62, SPIRIT LAKE 45: Sioux Center built a nine-point halftime lead and pulled away in the second half for a 62-45 victory over Spirit Lake on Monday in the season-opener for the Rebels.
Spirit Lake falls to 1-1 on the season.
Brooke Smith led the Indians with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals and Taylor Schneider had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, seven of which were on the offensive end. Emma Hendrickson had four steals.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!