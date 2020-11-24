PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 3 Cherokee beats West to open season

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Cherokee scored 27 points in the first quarter as the Class 3A No. 3-ranked Braves cruised to a 73-45 victory over Sioux City West on Monday to open the season for both teams.

JeMae Nichols and Lexi Pingel both scored 16 points to lead Cherokee. Nichols added seven rebounds and eight steals and Pingel had six rebounds and two steals. Kenna Mongan added 13 points and three steals and Teagan Slaughter filled the stat sheet with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Abbey Vandelune came off the bench and had nine rebounds.

West was led by Lily Juhnke, who had 13 points. Gabby Wagner followed with 11 points. West's next game is Dec. 4 against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 51, WEST SIOUX 42: Kingsley-Pierson held West Sioux under double-digits in the first quarter to take an early lead but West Sioux battled back. Kingsley-Pierson held on and a 17-point fourth quarter allowed the Panthers, the No. 4-ranked team in Class 1A, to pull away for a 51-42 season-opening victory on Monday.

Abbi Bailey led the Panthers with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Chloe Peschau followed with 15 points. McKenzie Goodwin had eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.