PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson advances to the semifinals

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 63, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 47: Delaney Iseminger scored 14 points to lead the No. 9 Panthers to a win over the Eagles in a Class 1A regional girls basketball quarterfinal game in Kingsley Tuesday.

Jayde Barto also had 13 points, McKenzie Goodwin 12 and Brooklyn Beery 10 for Kingsley-Pierson (19-4). The Panthers pull away late after leading 31-28 at the half and 44-39 entering the final period.

The Eagles got a game-high 16 points from Daisy Hiserote. Riley Doenhoefer also had 14 points and Cassie Jones 11 for Siouxland Christian, which ends its season with a 12-10 record.

K-P hosts Akron-Westfield in a regional semifinal showdown Friday.

NEWELL-FONDA 84, WESTWOOD 36: The No. 1 ranked Mustangs led 23-7 after one quarter and went on to open regional girls basketball tournament play with a win over the Rebels in Newell Tuesday.

Mary Walker scored 17 points and Bailey Sievers 16 to lead Newell-Fonda, which led 49-17 at the intermission. Macy Sievers also scored 14 points and Maggie Walker 12 for the Mustangs (22-0). Newell-Fonda will host Paton-Churdan in a regional semifinal game Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}