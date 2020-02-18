PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson advances to the semifinals

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 63, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 47: Delaney Iseminger scored 14 points to lead the No. 9 Panthers to a win over the Eagles in a Class 1A regional girls basketball quarterfinal game in Kingsley Tuesday.
Jayde Barto also had 13 points, McKenzie Goodwin 12 and Brooklyn Beery 10 for Kingsley-Pierson (19-4). The Panthers pull away late after leading 31-28 at the half and 44-39 entering the final period.
The Eagles got a game-high 16 points from Daisy Hiserote. Riley Doenhoefer also had 14 points and Cassie Jones 11 for Siouxland Christian, which ends its season with a 12-10 record.
K-P hosts Akron-Westfield in a regional semifinal showdown Friday.
NEWELL-FONDA 84, WESTWOOD 36: The No. 1 ranked Mustangs led 23-7 after one quarter and went on to open regional girls basketball tournament play with a win over the Rebels in Newell Tuesday.
Mary Walker scored 17 points and Bailey Sievers 16 to lead Newell-Fonda, which led 49-17 at the intermission. Macy Sievers also scored 14 points and Maggie Walker 12 for the Mustangs (22-0). Newell-Fonda will host Paton-Churdan in a regional semifinal game Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Jaeden Ferris and Briley Pike had eight points apiece for Westwood, which ends its season with a 14-9 record.
MMCRU 71, GTRA 34: Ellie Hilbrands scored 16 points and Taylor Harpenau added 15 to lead the No. 6 Royals to Class 1A regional quarterfinal girls basketball win in Marcus Tuesday.
Jaylen Bork also had a dozen points for MMCRU, now 21-0. The Royals will host Gehlen Catholic in a regional semifinal matchup Friday.
Madison Hough had a game-high 21 points for GTRA, which closes its campaign with a 8-15 mark.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 46, HMS 33: Akron-Westfield's offense was slowed down on Tuesday but the Westerners still advanced in the Class 1A Region 1 bracket with a 46-33 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn.
Akron-Westfield improves to 17-6 on the season and travels to Kingsley-Pierson for a region semifinal game on Friday. H-M-S ends the season with a 7-16 record.
McKenna Henrich led the Westerners with 13 points.
Paige Dagel scored 13 points for H-M-S.