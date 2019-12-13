PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 9 MMCRU beats No. 12 Unity

OKOBOJI 23, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 5: Okoboji held Harris-Lake Park to five points in the first quarter and the Pioneers never allowed more than six points in a quarter as they won 74-16 on Thursday.

Okoboji is 5-0 to start the season. Harris-Lake Park is 0-4.

Shayla Baschke came off the bench to lead all scorers for Okoboji as she had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had five steals. Magan Christopherson followed with 13 points, five assists and three steals and Camry Jones had 12 points and six rebounds. Kallyn Stumbo had 10 points and seven assists and Ella Stoll had seven points and four assists.

BOYS

WOODBURY CENTRAL 50, WESTWOOD 49: Woodbury Central trailed by six points with two minutes left but held Westwood to two points and came back to win 50-49 on Friday.

It's the first win of the season for Woodbury Central, which is 1-4. Three of the Wildcats four losses were by four points or less until Friday's win.

Cane Schmitt led Woodbury Central with 15 points and Kaleb Bleil added 11 points.

Westwood falls to 0-5 on the season. Sam Miller scored 26 points in the loss.