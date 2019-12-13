PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 9 MMCRU beats No. 12 Unity

GIRLS
MMCRU 69, UNITY 58: MMCRU, ranked No. 9 in Class 1A, trailed Unity Christian, No. 12 in 3A, by two at halftime but went up by two going into the fourth quarter.
MMCRU then outscored Unity 23-14 in the final quarter to pull away for a 69-58 win on Friday.
MMCRU is 3-0 on the season. Unity Christian falls to 1-2.
Emily Dreckman led MMCRU with 27 points and Taylor Harpenau followed with 20 points.
Janie Schoonhoven led Unity with 22 points and Gracie Schoonhoven followed with 16 points.
LAWTON-BRONSON 60, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 59: Siouxland Christian's shot at the buzzer didn't fall as Lawton-Bronson picked up its first win of the season, beating the Eagles 60-59 on Friday.
Sierra Ameen led the Eagles with 21 points and Haley Williams scored 13 points as Lawton-Bronson improves to 1-4 on the season.
Siouxland Christian falls to 1-3 on the season. Cassie Jones led all scorers with 27 points and Daisy Hiserote had 20 points.
WEST MONONA 55, OABCIG 53: A night after dropping its first game of the season, West Monona got a couple of big 3-pointers from Mallory McCall and the Spartans came back from nine points down in the fourth quarter to beat OABCIG 55-53 on Friday.
West Monona improved to 4-1 on the season. McCall led the Spartans with 25 points and Lexi Lander had nine points.
OABCIG fell to 3-2 on the season. Ryder Cranston had 13 points in the game and Riley Schiernbeck had 12 points. Carly Murphy added nine points.
NEWELL-FONDA 77, EAST SAC 26: Newell-Fonda scored 23 points in the first quarter for a 14-points lead and the Mustangs never let up, holding East Sac to seven points in the second half in a 77-26 victory.
Newell-Fonda improves to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Twin Lakes Conference.
The Mustangs had four players in double figures, led by Maggie Walker, who hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Macy Sievers hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Megan Morenz scored 11 points. Bailey Sievers added 10 points.
Newell-Fonda hit 14 3-pointers as a team in the win.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 56, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 29: The Wolverines got 19 points from Kaylee Jacobs and 18 more from Taryn Hintz to lead the way in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win over the Hawks in Paullina Friday.
South O'Brien is now 2-2 and will host Westwood Saturday. Sydney Schroeder scored 14 points to lead St. Mary's (1-4).
AKRON-WESTFIELD 53, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 32: Chloee Colt had 14 points to lead all scorers as she led the Westerners to a War Eagle Conference win Friday in Akron.
Natalie Nielsen also scored 13 points and Kassandra Vanderlinden 11 for Akron-Westfield, 3-1 entering a match up with No. 9 MMCRU Monday. Josie Postma had 10 points to lead Trinity Christian.
CHEROKEE 88, STORM LAKE 43: Lexi Pingel scored 22 points to pace the Braves to a win in a Lakes Conference girls basketball game played in Storm Lake Friday.
JeMae Nichols also scored 17 points, Grace Anderson 13 and Megan Boger 10 for Cherokee (4-1). Skyler Cole scored 18 points for the Tornadoes (0-5).
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 53, RIDGE VIEW 49 OT: Jayde Bardo scored 14 points to lead the Panthers to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win over the Raptors in a game played in Kingsley Friday.
K-P improved to 5-1 in a busy stretch where it is second to play six games in a 10-day span. Kenzee Wunschel had a game-high 17 points and Hannah Blackmore 13 for Ridge View, which lost for the first time after winning its first three games. The Raptors host Cherokee Saturday.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 63, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 13: Addison Weber led all scorers ith 18 points as the Jays rolled to a War Eagle Conference win in a game played in Le Mars Friday.
Sydney Livermore also scored 10 points for Gehlen (4-1).
BERESFORD 57, BALTIC 17: The Watchdogs opened their season with a commanding win over the Bulldogs in game basketball action played in Beresford, S.D. Friday. Kennedy Goblirsch had 16 points to lead Beresford and was the only played to score in double digits.Molly Ebert and Jordyn Fischer also had nine points for the winners.
OKOBOJI 23, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 5: Okoboji held Harris-Lake Park to five points in the first quarter and the Pioneers never allowed more than six points in a quarter as they won 74-16 on Thursday.
Okoboji is 5-0 to start the season. Harris-Lake Park is 0-4.
Shayla Baschke came off the bench to lead all scorers for Okoboji as she had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had five steals. Magan Christopherson followed with 13 points, five assists and three steals and Camry Jones had 12 points and six rebounds. Kallyn Stumbo had 10 points and seven assists and Ella Stoll had seven points and four assists.
BOYS
WOODBURY CENTRAL 50, WESTWOOD 49: Woodbury Central trailed by six points with two minutes left but held Westwood to two points and came back to win 50-49 on Friday.
It's the first win of the season for Woodbury Central, which is 1-4. Three of the Wildcats four losses were by four points or less until Friday's win.
Cane Schmitt led Woodbury Central with 15 points and Kaleb Bleil added 11 points.
Westwood falls to 0-5 on the season. Sam Miller scored 26 points in the loss.
SIOUX CENTRAL 51, MANSON NW WEBSTER 40: Carter Boettcher scored 25 points to lead the Rebels to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Sioux Rapids Friday.
Sioux Central moves to 2-3 with the win while Manson-NW Webster is 0-4.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 66, AKRON-WESTFIELD 39: Trinity Christian picked up its first win of the season, defeated Akron-Westfield 66-39 on Friday.
Trinity Christian is 1-4 on the season, Akron-Westfield falls to 0-4.
Torrey Heynen led Trinity Christian with 19 points and Thomas Brummel added 15. Tony Kookier scored 13 points and Jerron Van Egdom followed with 12 points.
Carter Drent led A-W with 14 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 51, SOUTH O'BRIEN 40: Spencer Schorg had points to lead the Hawks to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Paullina Friday.
Brayden Ricke also chipped in with 15 points for St. Mary's (4-0). Jackson Louscher had 19 points for the Wolverines (2-2).
OABCIG 60, WEST MONONA 37: Cooper DeJean had a game-high 17 points to lead the Falcons to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win over the Spartans in a game played in Ida Grove Friday.
OA-BCIG improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the WVC while West Monona dips to 1-3 in league play and 2-3 in all games.