PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 6 MMCRU edges South O'Brien

MMCRU 43, SOUTH O'BRIEN 40: No. 6 MMCRU needed a late rally to complete an unbeaten regular season closing on a 8-1 run edge the Wolverines in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Marcus Tuesday.
Taylor Harpenau scored 17 points to lead the Royals, who led 20-14 at the half but South O'Brien came back to tie the game at 28-28 after three terms and led 39-34 in closing minutes. Taryn Hintz had a game-high 20 points to pace the Wolverines, now 12-9.
With the win, the Royals clinched the conference regular-season title.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 54, AKRON-WESTFIELD 43: Janie Schoonhoven scored 26 points and Gracie Schoonhoven added 14 to lead The Knights to a win in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Akron Tuesday.
Unity Christian (15-6) opened Class 3A regional tournament played hosting crosstown MOC-Floyd Valley Saturday while the Westerners will host Trinity Christian in a Class 1A opener Thursday. Chloee COlt had 13 points to lead Akron-Westfield (15-6).
NEWELL-FONDA 77, SIOUX CENTRAL 41: The No. 1 Mustangs (Class 1A) wrapped up and unbeaten regular season after defeating Twin Lakes Conference foe Sioux Central in a game played in Newell Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda (21-0) led 23-2 one quarter and cruised to a win that sent the Mustangs in to the post-season as the top-ranked team. Bailey Sievers had 13 points and Ellie Lago 11 for N-F. Kally Fahnlander had 13 points and Karly Boettcher 12 for Sioux Central (15-6).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 82, WHITING 34: The Eagles led just 25-19 at the half but outscored the Warriors 57-15 after the intermission to run away for a win in girls basketball action in Whiting Tuesday.
Cassie Jones and Riley Doenhoefer had 24 points each to lead Siouxland Christian (11-9) while Payton Doenhoefer added 18 points and Daisy Hiserote had 14. Kenzie Theeler had 16 points to lead Whiting (7-14).
Siouxland Christian opens Class 1A regional play hosting River Valley on Thursday while Whiting is at Woodbury Central the same night.
Boys
OA-BCIG 65, ALTA AURELIA 58: Cooper DeJean scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Falcons to a non-conference boys basketball win in Ida Grove Tuesday.
It was the third straight 40-point outing for DeJean, who also had 40 in a win over Cherokee Monday and 43 in a triumph over Siouxland Christian Saturday. Sam Devitt also had 11 points for the Falcons (16-4).
Anthony Krier had 20 points and Logan McCoy 14 to lead the Warriors, who led 35-33 at the half. OA-BCIG led 47-43 after three frames. Alta-Aurelia is now 8-12.
MONDAY
Boys
OABCIG 67, CHEROKEE 54: For the second straight game, Cooper DeJean scored at least 40 points as OABCIG beat Cherokee 67-54 on Monday.
OABCIG improved to 15-4 on the season and has won 10 straight games. Cherokee fell to 15-7.
DeJean finished the game with 40 points exactly.
For Cherokee, Alex Paulsrud scored 11 points.
HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 64, SIOUX CENTRAL 63: The Hawks outscored the Rebels 26-14 in the third quarter after trailing 39-25 in the first half.
Connor Christian recorded a double-double for Sioux Central, as he had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Caleb Rock led Sioux Central with 19 points, and Jacob Hargens scored 14.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE 66, PONCA 56: Carter Kingsbury had a 23-point, seven-rebound night for Ponca in the loss.
Ponca shot 22-for-42 during the game.
SPENCER 53, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 39: The Tigers held the Monarchs to 36 percent shooting on Monday.
The Monarchs were just 2-for-16 from 3-point range.
Spencer sophomore Karter Petzenhauser scored 25 points and had nine rebounds. He was the only Tigers scorer in double figures.
Charlie Wiebers led D-S with 14 points.