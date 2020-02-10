PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 6 MMCRU edges South O'Brien

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 82, WHITING 34: The Eagles led just 25-19 at the half but outscored the Warriors 57-15 after the intermission to run away for a win in girls basketball action in Whiting Tuesday.

Cassie Jones and Riley Doenhoefer had 24 points each to lead Siouxland Christian (11-9) while Payton Doenhoefer added 18 points and Daisy Hiserote had 14. Kenzie Theeler had 16 points to lead Whiting (7-14).

Siouxland Christian opens Class 1A regional play hosting River Valley on Thursday while Whiting is at Woodbury Central the same night.

Boys

OA-BCIG 65, ALTA AURELIA 58: Cooper DeJean scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Falcons to a non-conference boys basketball win in Ida Grove Tuesday.

It was the third straight 40-point outing for DeJean, who also had 40 in a win over Cherokee Monday and 43 in a triumph over Siouxland Christian Saturday. Sam Devitt also had 11 points for the Falcons (16-4).

Anthony Krier had 20 points and Logan McCoy 14 to lead the Warriors, who led 35-33 at the half. OA-BCIG led 47-43 after three frames. Alta-Aurelia is now 8-12.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY

Boys