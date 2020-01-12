PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 15 Sioux City East holds No. 8 Western Christian in check

SIOUX CITY -- It was a defensive battle between the Sioux City East girls' basketball team, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, and Western Christian, ranked No. 8 in 2A. East was able to hold Western Christian in check throughout the game a bit better, not allowing more than eight points in any quarter, to pick up a 44-28 victory on Saturday.

East improves to 8-2 with the victory. Western Christian falls to 7-4 and has lost two of its last three games.

Kennedy McCloy led East with 13 points and Nyamer Diew had eight points and seven rebounds. Madi Van Dyke had threer assists, three steals and three blocks.

Olivia Granstra led the Wolfpack with 13 points and three assists and Abby Postma had eight rebounds. Ally Postman had eight points and six rebounds.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 56, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 26: Unity Christian held Sioux Falls Christian to only eight first-half points and jumped out to a big lead as the Knights went on to win 56-26 on Saturday.

Unity improves to 6-3 overall and has won five of its last six games.

Unity held SFC to 26 percent (11-of-42) shooting and forced 22 turnovers.