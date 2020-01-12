PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 15 Sioux City East holds No. 8 Western Christian in check

SIOUX CITY -- It was a defensive battle between the Sioux City East girls' basketball team, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A, and Western Christian, ranked No. 8 in 2A. East was able to hold Western Christian in check throughout the game a bit better, not allowing more than eight points in any quarter, to pick up a 44-28 victory on Saturday.
East improves to 8-2 with the victory. Western Christian falls to 7-4 and has lost two of its last three games.
Kennedy McCloy led East with 13 points and Nyamer Diew had eight points and seven rebounds. Madi Van Dyke had threer assists, three steals and three blocks.
Olivia Granstra led the Wolfpack with 13 points and three assists and Abby Postma had eight rebounds. Ally Postman had eight points and six rebounds.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 56, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 26: Unity Christian held Sioux Falls Christian to only eight first-half points and jumped out to a big lead as the Knights went on to win 56-26 on Saturday.
Unity improves to 6-3 overall and has won five of its last six games.
Unity held SFC to 26 percent (11-of-42) shooting and forced 22 turnovers.
Janie Schoonhoven had a double-double for Unity with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Gracie Schoonhoven had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals. Jenna Bouma had six rebounds and four steals and Tyra Hulstein had three assists.
BOYS
BISHOP HEELAN 51, C.B. THOMAS JEFFERSON 37: Bishop Heelan and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson almost shot exactly the same. The Crusaders were 15-of-34 (44.1 percent) from the field and the Yellowjackets were 15-of-33 (45.5 percent).
But the Crusaders had many more opportunities because they forced 18 turnovers and had 27 free throw attempts compared to only five for the Yellowjackets. Heelan made the free throws count, going 20-of-27 (74.1 percent) from the line in a 51-37 victory on Saturday at the CNOS Classic at the Tyson Events Center.
Heelan improves to 4-4 on the season and it is the third straight win for the Crusaders.
Koby Bork and Cade Block each scored 11 points for Heelan and Bork had four steals. Cole Hogue had nine points and seven rebounds and Jared Sitzmann was 6-of-8 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
NORFOLK 60, SOUTH SIOUX 36: South Sioux remained winless on the season, dropping a 60-36 game to Norfolk on Saturday to fall to 0-11.
Jacob Aitken led South Sioux with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kaden Sailors had eight points, seven assists and three steals and Isa Aman had eight points and three steals. Murti Aman added five rebounds and three steals.
WESTWOOD 72, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 65: Westwood fell behind by seven points going into halftime but outscored Gehlen Catholic 25-7 in the third. The Rebels held off the Jays in the fourth quarter to pick up a 72-65 win on Saturday.
It is the first win of the season for Westwood, which is 1-11 on the season. Gehlen Catholic falls to 2-9 and has lost five straight.
Blaine Dietschy led Westwood with 24 points and 16 of those came in the second half. Carter Copple added 14 points and Sam Miller scored 10 points. Westwood went 23-of-30 (76.7 percent) from the free throw line.
Keaten Bonderson led the Jays with 20 points and Carter DeRocher added 11 points.