PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North boys open season with road loss at Lewis Central

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The North High School boys basketball team opened its season on Monday with a 54-35 loss against Lewis Central.
North led 11-10 after the first quarter, but the Titans made adjustments in the second half.
The Titans limited the Stars to nine points overall in the second half. The Stars shot 11-for-45 in the game.
Evan Helvig led the Stars with 12 points, as he made 3 of 11 shots.
Jack Lloyd had nine points.
RIDGE VIEW 62, ALTA-AURELIA 42: Warriors senior Trey Englemann had 18 points in the loss.
Ridge View led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 45, WESTWOOD 42: Rebels senior Blaine Dietschy scored 15 points, and Ethan Riggs contributed with 10 points.
MONDAY'S GIRLS SCORES
WESTWOOD 59, AKRON-WESTFIELD 52: The Westwood High School girls basketball team held Akron-Westfield to six second-quarter points on Monday in a 59-52 win.
The Rebels outscored the Westerners 19-6 in the second quarter.
Rebels sophomore Jaeden Ferris hit four 3-pointers en route to a 24-point game. Ferris was 6-for-8 from the floor.
Addy Johnson had 18 points for Westwood, and Johnson made nine of 11 free throws.
As a team, Westwood was 18-for-25 from the free-throw line.
Westerners junior Natalie Nielsen led A-W with 20 points. Nielsen made eight shots, and all of them were inside the 3-point line.
Chloee Colt scored 13 points and McKenna Henrich had 10 points.
CENTRAL LYON 57, ROCK VALLEY 47: The Lions scored 18 points in the first quarter on Monday.
The Rockets' top-two scorers were Lexie VanKekerix with 21 points and Abby Heemstra with 18 points. VanKekerix also had nine rebounds.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 57, LAWTON-BRONSON 44: Sierra Ameen scored 21 points for the Eagles, but it wasn't enough on Monday to beat the Jays.
Ameen was 7-for-20 including making three 3s.
Gehlen's defense held Lawton-Bronson to 18 first-half points.
RIDGE VIEW 83, ALTA-AURELIA 42: The Raptors jumped out to a 26-9 lead in the first quarter en route to the win on Monday.
Mikayla Kolpin led Ridge View with 15 points. There were 10 girls who played for Ridge View and nine of them played.
Shae Dutler and Anya Kistenmacher each scored 13 points. The Raptors were 31-for-72 from the floor.
Emma Vohs had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Warriors sophomore Brielle Englemann scored a team-high 12 points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!