PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North boys open season with road loss at Lewis Central

Addy Johnson had 18 points for Westwood, and Johnson made nine of 11 free throws.

As a team, Westwood was 18-for-25 from the free-throw line.

Westerners junior Natalie Nielsen led A-W with 20 points. Nielsen made eight shots, and all of them were inside the 3-point line.

Chloee Colt scored 13 points and McKenna Henrich had 10 points.

CENTRAL LYON 57, ROCK VALLEY 47: The Lions scored 18 points in the first quarter on Monday.

The Rockets' top-two scorers were Lexie VanKekerix with 21 points and Abby Heemstra with 18 points. VanKekerix also had nine rebounds.

GEHLEN CATHOLIC 57, LAWTON-BRONSON 44: Sierra Ameen scored 21 points for the Eagles, but it wasn't enough on Monday to beat the Jays.

Ameen was 7-for-20 including making three 3s.

Gehlen's defense held Lawton-Bronson to 18 first-half points.

RIDGE VIEW 83, ALTA-AURELIA 42: The Raptors jumped out to a 26-9 lead in the first quarter en route to the win on Monday.