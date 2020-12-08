PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North breaks 21-game losing streak

SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys basketball team broke a long losing streak on Monday night, as the Stars beat South Sioux City, 63-62.

Evan Helvig led the Stars (1-3) with 24 points. Helvig made six out of 17 shots, and he was 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Gavin Hauge was big from the free-throw line, too, as he made six of eight attempts, and Hauge scored 14 points.

Tajohn Swaggerty-Morgan was also 8 of 10 from the line. He had 10 points.

As a team, North was 29-for-36 from the line.

The win broke a 21-game losing streak for the Stars. The last time North won came on Dec. 9, 2019, which also was a one-point win against the Cardinals.

Carsten Calvillo led the Cardinals with 17 points, as the SSC sophomore made four 3-pointers.

Cardinals junior Caden Chester had 10 points.

CHEROKEE 62, MVAOCOU 20: The Braves (2-1) outscored the Rams 38-7 in the first half on Monday.

Cherokee's defense held MVAOCOU (2-2) to 26 percent shooting from the floor, and the Rams had just eight made field goals.