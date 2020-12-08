PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: North breaks 21-game losing streak

SIOUX CITY — The North High School boys basketball team broke a long losing streak on Monday night, as the Stars beat South Sioux City, 63-62.
Evan Helvig led the Stars (1-3) with 24 points. Helvig made six out of 17 shots, and he was 10-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Gavin Hauge was big from the free-throw line, too, as he made six of eight attempts, and Hauge scored 14 points.
Tajohn Swaggerty-Morgan was also 8 of 10 from the line. He had 10 points.
As a team, North was 29-for-36 from the line.
The win broke a 21-game losing streak for the Stars. The last time North won came on Dec. 9, 2019, which also was a one-point win against the Cardinals.
Carsten Calvillo led the Cardinals with 17 points, as the SSC sophomore made four 3-pointers.
Cardinals junior Caden Chester had 10 points.
CHEROKEE 62, MVAOCOU 20: The Braves (2-1) outscored the Rams 38-7 in the first half on Monday.
Cherokee's defense held MVAOCOU (2-2) to 26 percent shooting from the floor, and the Rams had just eight made field goals.
Cherokee had three players who scored in double figures. Colten Woltman led the Braves with 18 points. Woltman made six shots and six free throws.
Levi Pingel scored 14 points off the bench, and he also scored six shots.
Brayden Farver hit two 3s en route to a 10-point game.
Ben Schram led the Rams with five points.
SPENCER 79, EMMETSBURG 38: The Tigers moved to 4-0 by going out on a 37-20 halftime lead, then they held the E-Hawks to seven fourth-quarter points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST MONONA 64, BOYER VALLEY 38: The West Monona High School girls basketball team held Boyer Valley to 10 second-half points en route to a 64-38 win on Monday.
Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 28 points. The Spartans senior made 11 of 19 shots, and she was 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Freshman Kacy Miller and senior Jordan Collison each had seven points.
SPENCER 53, EMMETSBURG 41: The Tigers outscored the E-Hawks 21-7 in the second quarter en route to Monday's win.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!