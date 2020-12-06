PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ponca girls force 34 turnovers in win over Wayne

Hinton's Caleb Holmes had a game-high 23 points to go along with five assists. Tate Linton had 14 points and seven rebounds and Gavin Nelson had nine points, three assists and three steals.

Westwood had two players with double-doubles as Ethan Wiggs had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four steals and Blaine Dietschy had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Andrew Johnson had 15 points and three assists and Jayden McFarland had six rebounds and seven assists. Brennan Eby had seven points and three steals.

HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 52, OSMOND 49: After giving up 21 points in the second quarter and falling behind by seven points, Hartington-Newcastle held Osmond to only seven points in the third quarter to tie the game and then got the lead in the fourth to pull out the 52-49 victory on Saturday. It is the first win of the season for Hartington-Newcastle.

Bennet Sievers led H-N with 14 points and Jake Peitz had 10. Kobe Heitman had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Seiver added nine rebounds and five steals and Peitz had seven rebounds.