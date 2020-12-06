PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ponca girls force 34 turnovers in win over Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- Ponca had a 21-point second-quarter to pull away as the Indians improved to 2-0 with a 53-34 girls' basketball victory over Wayne on Saturday.
Ponca forced 34 turnovers in the win, which the Indians turned into 28 points.
It was a well-balanced attack for Ponca as Sam Ehlers was the high-scorer with nine to go along with nine rebounds and three assists. Tailynn Lawyer had six rebounds and three steals and Ellie McAfee had four assists. Ashlyn Kingsbury had four steals as did Gracen Evans, who added eight points.
For Wayne, Brooklyn Kruse had 19 points and six rebounds.
WESTWOOD 67, HINTON 56: Westwood went up by 10 points in the first quarter and held onto a decent lead throughout as the Rebels improved to 3-0 with a 67-56 victory over Hinton on Saturday.
Hinton is now 2-2 on the season.
Westwood was led by Jaeden Ferris, who scored a game-high 25 points. Addy Johnson was the second-highest scorer in the game with 18 points.
For Hinton, Anna Coffee scored 14 points and Bella Badar had 11. Ashlyn Kovarna added nine points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 56, SHELDON 51: South O'Brien trailed by five going into the fourth quarter when the Wolverines put together a 21-point final period to get past Sheldon 56-51 on Saturday.
South O'Brien improves to 3-1 overall and Sheldon falls to 1-3.
Kaylee Jacobs and Hannah Dau each scored 18 points for South O'Brien. Jacobs added six rebounds and Dau had six assists. Willa Sickelka added nine points, four assists and four steals.
SPENCER 54, SIOUX CENTRAL 41: With the game tied going into the fourth quarter, Spencer scored 21 points to pull away from Sioux Central for a 54-41 victory on Saturday.
Spencer improves to 3-1 on the season and Sioux Central falls to 2-3.
Jada Piercy hit four 3-points and finished with 27 points and five rebounds to lead the Tigers. Allison Piercy added seven rebounds and Haley Berends had six points and five rebounds off the bench.
For Sioux Central, Taylor Krager had 15 points and nine rebounds. Morgan Christian had seven points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals off the bench and Jenna Jessen had three steals. Brandi Krager added nine points.
BOYS
HINTON 76, WESTWOOD 70: A 20-point fourth quarter helped Hinton force overtime and the Blackhawks held Westwood to seven points in the extra quarter as Hinton pulled out a 76-70 overtime victory on Saturday.
Hinton is now 2-1 on the season and Westwood falls to 0-3.
Hinton's Caleb Holmes had a game-high 23 points to go along with five assists. Tate Linton had 14 points and seven rebounds and Gavin Nelson had nine points, three assists and three steals.
Westwood had two players with double-doubles as Ethan Wiggs had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four steals and Blaine Dietschy had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Andrew Johnson had 15 points and three assists and Jayden McFarland had six rebounds and seven assists. Brennan Eby had seven points and three steals.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 52, OSMOND 49: After giving up 21 points in the second quarter and falling behind by seven points, Hartington-Newcastle held Osmond to only seven points in the third quarter to tie the game and then got the lead in the fourth to pull out the 52-49 victory on Saturday. It is the first win of the season for Hartington-Newcastle.
Bennet Sievers led H-N with 14 points and Jake Peitz had 10. Kobe Heitman had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Seiver added nine rebounds and five steals and Peitz had seven rebounds.
SPENCER 74, SIOUX CENTRAL 64: Sioux Central had a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter when Spencer scored 26 points in the fourth quarter. The Tigers also held the Rebels to only 11 points to pull past Sioux Central as Spencer won 74-64 on Saturday.
Spencer remains undefeated at 3-0. Sioux Central falls to 1-2.
Karter Petzenhauser had a big game to lead the Tigers as he scored 37 points. Owen Olson followed with 18 and Evan Schmidt had 15.
For Sioux Central, Carter Boettcher hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. Jacob Hargens added 21 points and Connor Christian had 12.
GTRA 57, MMCRU 45: MMCRU had six-point halftime lead but GTRA cut it to one going into the fourth quarter. Then the Titans put together a 21-point fourth quarter to pull out a come-from-behind 57-54 victory over MMCRU on Saturday.
MMCRU falls to 0-2 on the season and GTRA is now 2-1.
Kamden Steffen led the Royals in the loss with 18 points and five steals and Cade Pepper had 15 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Mitchell Schnepf had seven points and six rebounds off the bench and Preston Astidias had five rebounds. Keegan Stevens had four steals.
