PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ponca girls win Shootout on the Elkhorn

WISNER, Neb. -- The Ponca girls' basketball team defeated Wakefield 67-52 on Wednesday to win the Shootout on the Elkhorn.
The game was tied after the end of the first quarter and then Ponca scored 22 points to gain some separation.
Ponca remained undefeated at 10-0 and Wakefield falls to 6-3.
Samantha Ehlers had a double-double for Ponca with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ashlyn Kingsbury also had 18 points and Tailynn Lawyer scored 11 points.
For Wakefield, Aishah Valenzuela had 18 points and Alex Arenas had 15 points.
ALCESTER-HUDSON 47, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 40: Elk Point-Jefferson had a five-point lead going into halftime. Alcester-Hudson got within three by the end of the third quarter and then held the Huskies to only five points in the fourth quarter to grab a 47-40 victory on Thursday.
Alcester-Hudson improves to 3-1. EP-J falls to 1-5 overall.
Alcester-Hudson only shot 37.5 percent but held the Huskies to 29.4 percent.
Bayleigh Peterson had 12 points and three steals as she was 8-of-9 from the free throw line for the Cubs. Elly Doering added 11 points and Roni Rhead had nine points and seven rebounds. Ella Serck had six rebounds.
For EP-J, Nora Kastning had 13 points and seven rebounds and Addison Stabe had 10 points. Josie Curry grabbed seven rebounds and Emma Scarmon had four assists and three steals. Nicole Wriedt had four steals.
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC 67, WINNEBAGO 62: Hartington Cedar Catholic came back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Trojans outscored Winnebago 19-8 in the fourth quarter and then scored 11 points in overtime to pick up the 67-62 victory on Thursday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic improved to 3-5 overall. Winnebago falls to 4-6.
Brynn Wortman had a big game for HCC with 34 points and Laney Kathol had 11 points. Wortmann was 11-of-14 from the line and she had five rebounds and five steals. Megan Heimes had five rebounds.
BOYS
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 70, SOUTH SIOUX 48: The South Sioux boys' basketball team was held to nine points in the first quarter against Lincoln Christian but the Cardinals got within three points at halftime.
But the Cardinals couldn't slow down Lincoln Christian in the second half as Lincoln Christian scored 43 points to pull away for a 70-48 victory on Thursday.
South Sioux fell to 0-8 overall. Lincoln Christian improved to 5-2.
Carsten Calvillo led the Cardinals with 22 points and Manny Paul added 10 points.
WAKEFIELD 59, PONCA 44: After a tight first quarter, Wakefield outscored Ponca 19-6 in the second quarter to pull away as the Trojans won the Shootout on the Elkhorn with a 59-44 victory on Wednesday.
Wakefield improves to 8-1 overall and Ponca falls to 6-3.
Wakefield shot 45.5 percent (20-of-44) in the game and held Ponca to 39.5 percent shooting (15-of-38).
Austin Brennan led Ponca with 10 points and Bryar Bennett had seven points and three assists.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 53, WEST HOLT 46: Hartington-Newcastle held West Holt to eight points in the first quarter and that was the key as the Wildcats went on to win 53-46 on Wednesday.
The win snapped a six-game losing streak for Hartington-Newcastle, which is 2-7. West Holt falls to 3-6.
Jake Peitz led the Wildcats with 20 points and Kobe Heitman added 17 points. Heitman had a double-double with 13 rebounds and four steals and Pietz had three steals. Bennet Sievers added six rebounds.