PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ponca girls win Shootout on the Elkhorn

WISNER, Neb. -- The Ponca girls' basketball team defeated Wakefield 67-52 on Wednesday to win the Shootout on the Elkhorn.

The game was tied after the end of the first quarter and then Ponca scored 22 points to gain some separation.

Ponca remained undefeated at 10-0 and Wakefield falls to 6-3.

Samantha Ehlers had a double-double for Ponca with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ashlyn Kingsbury also had 18 points and Tailynn Lawyer scored 11 points.

For Wakefield, Aishah Valenzuela had 18 points and Alex Arenas had 15 points.

ALCESTER-HUDSON 47, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 40: Elk Point-Jefferson had a five-point lead going into halftime. Alcester-Hudson got within three by the end of the third quarter and then held the Huskies to only five points in the fourth quarter to grab a 47-40 victory on Thursday.

Alcester-Hudson improves to 3-1. EP-J falls to 1-5 overall.

Alcester-Hudson only shot 37.5 percent but held the Huskies to 29.4 percent.

Bayleigh Peterson had 12 points and three steals as she was 8-of-9 from the free throw line for the Cubs. Elly Doering added 11 points and Roni Rhead had nine points and seven rebounds. Ella Serck had six rebounds.