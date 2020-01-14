PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: River Valley boys upset No. 8 Siouxland Christian

PONCA 68, WAKEFIELD 56: Ponca held Wakefield to nine points and the Indians never let Wakefield cut into the lead, going in up by 14 at halftime. Ponca went on to beat Wakefield 68-56 on Tuesday.

Ponca shot 57.4 percent (27-of-47) in the game and hit 10 3-pointers.

Carter Kingsbury hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points, five rebounds and four assists and Cayden Phillips added 12 points. Brandon Kneifl scored 11 points and had four assists and Bryar Bennett had 10 points.

LENNOX 60, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 54: Elk Point-Jefferson had a four-point lead after the first quarter but lost the lead after being held to seven points in the second as Lennox took a two-point lead. The Huskies outscored Lennox 17-12 in the fourth quarter to force overtime but Lennox controlled the extra period, scoring 12 points en route to a 60-54 win on Tuesday.

Ethan Hammitt, Riley Schmits and Adam Grashoff all scored 11 points for the Huskies. Grashoff had a double-double as he had 12 rebounds. Hammitt had four assists.