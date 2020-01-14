PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: River Valley boys upset No. 8 Siouxland Christian

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- River Valley had a seven-point lead at halftime and Siouxland Christian cut the score to two points with two minutes left. But the River Valley boys' basketball team held on for the upset, knocking off No. 8 Siouxland Christian 47-41 on Tuesday.
River Valley improves to 8-2 on the season. It is the first loss of the season for Siouxland Christian, which falls to 10-1.
Garrett Trapp led River Valley with 17 points and Tyler Towne scored 12 points. Colton Johnson added 10 points.
Christian Heilbuth had 22 points for Siouxland Christian and Cameron Pierson had 11 points.
OABCIG 83, WOODBURY CENTRAL 50: Cooper DeJean scored 27 points to helpt the Falcons stay unbeaten in Western Valley Conference play with a win over the Wildcats in boys basketball action played in Ida Grove Tuesday.
The Falcons improved to 8-4 overall after rolling to an 49-20 halftime lead. Dallas Klunder scored a dozen points for Woodbury Central.
LAWTON-BRONSON 65, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 34: Ben Thelander scored 22 points to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in Kingsley Tuesday.
Zach Verzani also had 10 points for Lawton-Bronson (8-4). Matthew Christophersen scorer 11 points to lead Kingsley-Pierson (4-7).
PONCA 68, WAKEFIELD 56: Ponca held Wakefield to nine points and the Indians never let Wakefield cut into the lead, going in up by 14 at halftime. Ponca went on to beat Wakefield 68-56 on Tuesday.
Ponca shot 57.4 percent (27-of-47) in the game and hit 10 3-pointers.
Carter Kingsbury hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points, five rebounds and four assists and Cayden Phillips added 12 points. Brandon Kneifl scored 11 points and had four assists and Bryar Bennett had 10 points.
LENNOX 60, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 54: Elk Point-Jefferson had a four-point lead after the first quarter but lost the lead after being held to seven points in the second as Lennox took a two-point lead. The Huskies outscored Lennox 17-12 in the fourth quarter to force overtime but Lennox controlled the extra period, scoring 12 points en route to a 60-54 win on Tuesday.
Ethan Hammitt, Riley Schmits and Adam Grashoff all scored 11 points for the Huskies. Grashoff had a double-double as he had 12 rebounds. Hammitt had four assists.
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 59, BERESFORD 48: Beresford had a seven-point lead after the first quarter but the Watchdogs were held to five points in the second quarter, allowing McCook Central/Montrose to take a two-point lead at halftime. MCM saw its lead grow in the second half and went on to beat Beresford 59-48 on Tuesday.
Beresford only shot 34.6 percent in the loss. Tate Van Otterloo had 11 points off the bench.
GIRLS
AKRON-WESTFIELD 51, WEST SIOUX 47: Akron-Westfield and West Sioux played a back-and-forth game that went to overtime and the Westerners picked up a key War Eagle victory over the Falcons, 51-47 on Tuesday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 8-3 on the season and has won four of its last five games. West Sioux falls to 9-4 and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Falcons.
Natalie Nielsen led the Westerners with 16 points and McKenna Henrich added 12 points. Jaden Harris chipped in 11 points and Chloee Colt scored nine points.
West Sioux's Megan Waterman scored 17 points and Emma McManaman added 10 points.
WEST MONONA 60, WESTWOOD 47: Mallory McCall lit up the scoreboard with 29 points as the led the Spartans to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win over the Rebels in a game played in Onawa Tuesday.
Miella Struble and Sara Maule also scored 13 points each for West Monona (11-1). Jaedn Ferris had 13 points and Briley Pike 12 for Westwood (8-6). The Spartans led 29-21 at the half.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 54, BOYDEN-HULL 42: Unity Christian held Boyden-Hull to seven points in the second quarter to build a nine-point lead and then held the Comets to eight points in the third quarter to gain control of the game. The Knights went on to win 54-42 on Tuesday.
Unity improved to 7-3 on the season and has now won three straight games. Boyden-Hull falls to 7-4 and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak.
Unity shot 46 percent (21-of-45) in the game and held Boyden-Hull to 32 percent (12-of-37) shooting.
Janie Schoonhoven scored a game-high 19 points and had eight reobunds and three steals and Gracie Schoonhoven had a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
For Boyden-Hull, Mallory Nilles scored 11 points and Emma Zoet and Lydia Grond each had three steals.
MMCRU 73, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 8: The No. 6 Royals got points from their entire roster and stayed unbeaten with a win in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Marcus Tuesday.
Taylor Harpenau and Emily Dreckman scored 16 points apiece for MMCRU (11-0).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 77, OABCIG 37: Maddie Paulsen scored 20 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball win in Ida Grove Tuesday.
Camrin Baird also had 16 points, Autumn Weaver 14 and Lindsie Graff 10 for Woodbury Central (9-3). Carly Murphy led OABCIG (5-6) with 12 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 42, RIVER VALLEY 27: Siouxland Christian jumped out to a 27-10 halftime lead and went on to beat River Valley 42-27 on Tuesday.
Siouxland Christian improves to 7-6 on the season and has won three straight and six of its last seven games. River Valley falls to 2-10 overall and has lost four straight.
Cassie Jones led the Eagles with 20 points and Riley Doenhoefer chipped in 12 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 65, LAWTON-BRONSON 47: The No. 11 Panthers got 19 points from Jayde Barto and 15 from McKenzie Goodwin and went on to defeat the Eagles in a Western Valley Conference girls basketball game played in Kingsley Tuesday.
Goodwin also had 10 rebounds while teammate Delaney Iseminger added 10 points for K-P (11-1). The Panthers have a showdown with 9-3 Woodbury Central Friday in Kingsley.
Emma Ricke had 12 points to lead the Eagles (2-9).
NEWELL-FONDA 85, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 29: No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda held Carroll Kuemper Catholic to only four points in the first quarter and the Mustangs never let up in an 85-29 victory on Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda improves to 12-0 on the season. Kuemper Catholic falls to 2-9.
Macy Sievers hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points and Bailey Seivers scored 15 points. Maggie Walker added 11 points and Mary Walker had eight points.
PONCA 64, WAKEFIELD-ALLEN 46: Kaci Day and Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 16 points apiece to lead Ponce to a Lewis & Clark Conference girls basketball win over Wakefield-Allen Tuesday in Ponca, Neb.
Alyssa Crosgrove also had 11 points for Ponca (11-2). Jordyn Carr had 17 points and Alix Arenas 13 for W-A (7-5).
MONDAY
GIRLS
SIOUX CENTRAL 71, GTRA 44: Sioux Central scored 21 points in the first quarter to build a 12-point lead and the Rebels' defense didn't letup in a 71-44 win over GTRA.
Sioux Central improved to 6-4 with the win and has won three straight and six of its last seven games. GTRA falls to 3-7 overall and has lost five straight games.
Carter Boettcher led the Rebels with 18 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Rock had 12 points and nine assists. Brady Madsen scored 13 points and Jacob Hargens added 11 points.