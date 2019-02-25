BOYS SUBSTATE GAMES
Remsen St. Mary's and South O'Brien needed overtime to determine who would move on to state in their Class 1A substate game at MOC-Floyd Valley
South O'Brien came from behind to force overtime at 40-40 against Remsen St. Mary's but the Hawks were able to advance with a 51-45 overtime victory.
Remsen St. Mary's has finished in fourth place in the last two 1A state tournaments.
After trailing early in its 2A substate game against OA-BCIG in Le Mars, Rock Valley roared back and controlled the second half. Rock Valley cruised in the second half en route to a 61-44 win over OA-BCIG.
Rock Valley, a four-time state champion, advances to state for the 14th time in the program's history.
POSTPONEMENT
The Class 2A substate game between Boyden-Hull and Pocahontas Area was postponed until Tuesday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. in Spencer.
The Class 1A substate game between Sioux Central and Exira-EHK was postponed until Tuesday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. in Carroll.
GIRLS
S.D. Region Tournament
TEA AREA 45, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 32: Elk Point-Jefferson held Tea Area to five points in the first half but the lead was short-lived. Tea Area bounced back with 23 points in the second quarter to go up by 13 points.
Tea Area went on to win 45-32 and EP-J's season came to an end with a 8-12 record.
Riley Donnelly led EP-J with 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Kenna Curry had 11 rebounds and Maddie Hammitt had three steals.
Bailey Conrad had 14 points for Tea, which improved to 9-11 on the season.