PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys break five-game losing streak

SIOUX CITY — Adam Vander Schaaf was pleased to walk into the locker room on Tuesday with smiles on his players' faces.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team broke a five-game losing streak with a 58-40 win over Bishop Heelan at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.

Jake Layman led the Warriors with 16 points, while Daniel Wright followed with 13 points and Majok Majouk had 12 points.

"It felt very good," Vander Schaaf said. "Our guys were grinding and finding ways to improve."

Heelan's top two scorers were Kevin Candia (15) and Cole Hogue (14).

SB-L held Heelan to 14-for-45 shooting on the floor.

TUESDAY

BOYS

RIDGE VIEW 58, MVAOCOU 41: The Raptors went on a 10-3 run in the second half to distance themselves from the Rams.

Cade Harriman and Bo Clausen both scored 10 points.

Chase Pester led MVAOCOU with 15 points.

TUESDAY

GIRLS