PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys break five-game losing streak

SIOUX CITY — Adam Vander Schaaf was pleased to walk into the locker room on Tuesday with smiles on his players' faces.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team broke a five-game losing streak with a 58-40 win over Bishop Heelan at O'Gorman Fieldhouse.
Jake Layman led the Warriors with 16 points, while Daniel Wright followed with 13 points and Majok Majouk had 12 points.
"It felt very good," Vander Schaaf said. "Our guys were grinding and finding ways to improve."
Heelan's top two scorers were Kevin Candia (15) and Cole Hogue (14).
SB-L held Heelan to 14-for-45 shooting on the floor.
TUESDAY
BOYS
RIDGE VIEW 58, MVAOCOU 41: The Raptors went on a 10-3 run in the second half to distance themselves from the Rams.
Cade Harriman and Bo Clausen both scored 10 points.
Chase Pester led MVAOCOU with 15 points.
You have free articles remaining.
TUESDAY
GIRLS
NEWELL-FONDA 85, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 29: No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda held Carroll Kuemper Catholic to only four points in the first quarter and the Mustangs never let up in an 85-29 victory on Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda improves to 12-0 on the season. Kuemper Catholic falls to 2-9.
Macy Sievers hit three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 18 points and Bailey Seivers scored 15 points. Maggie Walker added 11 points and Mary Walker had eight points.
PONCA 64, WAKEFIELD-ALLEN 46: Kaci Day and Ashlyn Kingsbury scored 16 points apiece to lead Ponce to a Lewis & Clark Conference girls basketball win over Wakefield-Allen Tuesday in Ponca, Neb.
Alyssa Crosgrove also had 11 points for Ponca (11-2). Jordyn Carr had 17 points and Alix Arenas 13 for W-A (7-5).
MONDAY
BOYS
SIOUX CENTRAL 71, GTRA 44: Sioux Central scored 21 points in the first quarter to build a 12-point lead and the Rebels' defense didn't letup in a 71-44 win over GTRA.
Sioux Central improved to 6-4 with the win and has won three straight and six of its last seven games. GTRA falls to 3-7 overall and has lost five straight games.
Carter Boettcher led the Rebels with 18 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Rock had 12 points and nine assists. Brady Madsen scored 13 points and Jacob Hargens added 11 points.