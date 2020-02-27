PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton ousts No. 4 Carroll 51-39

SB-L will be looking to earn its fourth straight state tournament berth when it take on Le Mars. The Warriors edged the Bulldogs 45-42 on Dec. 5 while Le Mars came back got a 55-50 win in the rematch between the two Missouri River Conference teams on Jan. 21.

LE MARS 67, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 61: Le Mars was on the road and trailing MOC-Floyd Valley, which was ranked No. 8 in the final class 3A rankings, by seven points going into the fourth quarter.

But the Bulldogs' offense started to get rolling and shut down the Dutchmen offense at the same time. Le Mars held MOC-Floyd Valley to only three points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to grab a 10-point lead. Le Mars finished the fourth quarter with 31 points, which didn't allow MOC-Floyd Valley to come back, for a 67-61 upset in the Class 3A substate semifinal.

With the win, Le Mars advances to the 3A substate finals against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m. on Saturday at North High School. Le Mars, which came into the postseason on a three-game losing streak, improves to 15-8 overall. MOC-Floyd Valley's six-game winning streak was snapped as the Dutchmen end the season with a 19-4 record.