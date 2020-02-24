PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sergeant Bluff-Luton pulls away from Spencer

CARROLL, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton had an eight-point lead at the half and then the Warriors pulled away. SB-L scored 41 points in the second half, holding Spencer to only 21 in a 72-44 Class 4A substate victory on Monday in Carroll.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton improves to 12-10 on the season and continues its hot streak as the Warriors have on their last five games. Spencer ends the season with an 10-11 record.

Daniel Wright had a double-double in the win with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Jake Layman just missed having a double-double of his own with 18 points and nine assists. Deric Fitzgerald added 17 points.

Karter Petzenhauser led Spencer with 13 points and Isaac Pingel scored 11 points.

SB-L travels to Carroll on Thursday in the substate semifinal and to face Carroll.

AMES 68, NORTH 32: North was held to four points in the first quarter but still only trailed Ames by seven after the first quarter.

But Ames was able to pull away in the second quarter, scoring 25 points and building 21-point lead.