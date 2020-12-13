PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East boys beat South Sioux

SIOUX CITY -- East won its third straight game as the Black Raiders cruised to a 79-31 victory over South Sioux on Saturday.
East improves to 4-1 on the season and has won four straight games all by double-digits since its season-opening loss.
South Sioux falls to 0-4 on the season and has lost three of the four games by double-digits.
HINTON 80, LAWTON-BRONSON 48: Hinton scored 25 points in the second quarter to pull away from Lawton-Bronson as the Blackhawks went on to win 80-48 on Saturday.
Hinton improves to 3-2 on the season and Lawton-Bronson falls to 0-6.
Caleb Holmes led Hinton with 24 points, three assists and three steals and Beau DeRocher and Gavin Nelson each had 11 points. Nelson added three steals. Desmond Riley had 10 points and Tate Linton had seven rebounds.
For the Eagles, Hayden Dahlhauser had 14 points and Isaac Stadsvold had seven rebounds. Hunter Loreth had five rebounds off the bench.
SPIRIT LAKE 58, CENTRAL LYON 56: Spirit Lake came back from an eight-point fourth quarter deficit, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter for the 58-56 win over Central Lyon on Saturday.
Spirit Lake remains undefeated at 4-0. Central Lyon falls to 2-2.
Creighton Morisch had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Indians and Brent Scott and Vance Katzfey each had 12 points. Scott added five rebounds and three assists and Katzfey had four steals. Cael Amos had 11 points and four assists.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, WESTWOOD 39: South O'Brien scored 19 points in the first quarter to take the lead and then held Westwood to 16 points in the second half to pull away for a 59-39 victory on Saturday.
South O'Brien improves to 2-3 on the season and Westwood falls to 0-6.
Jarome Jackson led the Wolverines with 14 points and five rebounds and Reid Nelson and Josh Johannsen each had 13 points. Johannsen added six rebounds and three assists. Jake Willin had seven rebounds, four assists and six points and Hudson Oolmann had three steals.
CHEROKEE 53, RIDGE VIEW 46: Cherokee built a double-digit lead and then held off Ridge View's comeback attempt as the Braves beat Ridge View 53-46 on Saturday.
It is the third win in a row for Cherokee, which is 4-1 on the season. It's also the fifth-straight win over the Raptors for the Braves. Ridge View suffered its first loss of the season and the Raptors are now 3-1.
Will Lugar led Cherokee with a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jacob Hodgdon had 11 points off the bench and Joe Benson had 10 points, six assists and four steals. Brayden Farver had eight rebounds.
For Ridge View, Cade harriman had 17 points and Beau Blackmore and Bo Clausen each had 11 points. Clausen added nine rebounds and Blackmore had seven rebounds. Kole Winkel had seven reboundsa nd four assists.
ALTA-AURELIA 83, WOODBURY CENTRAL 50: Alta-Aurelia outscored Woodbury Central by 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away for an 83-50 victory on Saturday.
After losing its season-opener, Alta-Aurelia has now won four-straight games for a 4-1 record. It's the Warriors fourth-straight win over Woodbury Central, which falls to 3-2 on the season.
Cade Rohwer had a double-double for Alta-Aurelia with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Trey Engelmann added 19 points and seven assists and Teagan Meyer and Tanner Randall each had 10 points off the bench. Brian Chase had five rebounds and four assists.
GIRLS
PONCA 69, IRENE-WAKONDA 41: Ponca held Irene-Wakonda to 28.1 percent shooting and scored 18 points off turnovers for a 69-41 victory on Saturday.
Alyssa Crosgrove was one of four Indians in double-figures as she had 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had three assists. Ashlyn Kingsbury and Sam Ehlers each had 12 points as Ehlers added 11 rebounds and three assists and Kingsbury had three assists. Gracen Evans had 11 points and seven rebounds, six on the offensive end, and Mattie Milligan had eight points, four assists and three steals.
CHEROKEE 62, RIDGE VIEW 45: Cherokee jumped out to a 10-point lead and went on to beat Ridge View 62-45 on Saturday.
Cherokee improves to 6-0 on the season. Ridge View falls to 3-2. It's the 10th straight win over the Raptors for the Braves.
Lexi Pingel led the Braves with 15 points and five rebounds and Grace Anderson and Camille Zwiefel each had 12 points. Zwiefel added seven rebounds and four steals. JeMae Nichols had 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and Teagan Slaughter had five rebounds and three assists. Kenna Mongan had five rebounds.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 78, ALTA-AURELIA 56: Woodbury Central scored 24 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-56 victory on Saturday.
Woodbury Central won its sixth straight game after starting the season with a loss. Alta-Aurelia falls to 0-6. It's the 10th straight win over the Warriors for the Wildcats.
Camrin Baird had a big game for the Wildcats, just missing a triple-double with 28 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds, four on the offensive end. Lindsie Graff also had a big game with 21 points, eight assists, seven steals and six rebounds. McKenna Herbold had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals and Olivia Heissel had four steals.
For Alta-Aurelia, Brielle Engelmann had a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five on the offensive end, and four assists. Sierra Hill also had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, six on the offensive end. Alaina Westphal had six rebounds and Jenna Nielsen had six steals. Shea Peterson added three steals.
WEST SIOUX 51, ALCESTER-HUDSON 22: West Sioux held Alcester-Hudson to 13 points in the second half to claim a 51-22 victory on Saturday.
West Sioux won its third-straight game to improve to 4-3.
Megan Waterman had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists and Avery Coyle had 11 points and five rebounds. Addison Dekkers had nine points and six rebounds.
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 50, WHITING 45: Whiting's comeback attempt fell short as Cornerstone Christian won 50-45 on Saturday.
Whiting falls to 4-2 on the season.
Halle Murray had 19 points and seven rebounds in the loss and Kinzie Theeler had a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Brenyn Teel added six rebounds off the bench and Lauryn Teel had eight steals and four assists.
