PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East boys beat South Sioux

Creighton Morisch had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Indians and Brent Scott and Vance Katzfey each had 12 points. Scott added five rebounds and three assists and Katzfey had four steals. Cael Amos had 11 points and four assists.

SOUTH O'BRIEN 59, WESTWOOD 39: South O'Brien scored 19 points in the first quarter to take the lead and then held Westwood to 16 points in the second half to pull away for a 59-39 victory on Saturday.

South O'Brien improves to 2-3 on the season and Westwood falls to 0-6.

Jarome Jackson led the Wolverines with 14 points and five rebounds and Reid Nelson and Josh Johannsen each had 13 points. Johannsen added six rebounds and three assists. Jake Willin had seven rebounds, four assists and six points and Hudson Oolmann had three steals.

CHEROKEE 53, RIDGE VIEW 46: Cherokee built a double-digit lead and then held off Ridge View's comeback attempt as the Braves beat Ridge View 53-46 on Saturday.

It is the third win in a row for Cherokee, which is 4-1 on the season. It's also the fifth-straight win over the Raptors for the Braves. Ridge View suffered its first loss of the season and the Raptors are now 3-1.