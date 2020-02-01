PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East boys pulls past Lewis Central

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City East boys' basketball team picked up its third-straight road win and Saturday's game was its biggest one of that streak as the Black Raiders knocked off Lewis Central, which is receiving votes in the Class 4A poll, 68-63.
East had a 34-28 lead going into halftime against Lewis Central but the Black Raiders were held to 10 points in the third, allowing the Titans to take a 46-44 lead. East bounced back, scoring 24 points in the final frame to push past Lewis Central for the win.
The three-game winning streak improves the Black Raiders to 12-3 on the season. Lewis Central falls to 10-6.
Danny Callahan led the Black Raiders with 21 points and Sayvion Armstrong followed with 16 points. Jaleque Dunson added 10 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 51, UNITY CHRISTIAN 34: Remsen St. Mary's scored almost half of its points in the first quarter with 20 but even though the Hawks were held to 31 points the rest of the way, they held Unity Christian's offense in check for a 51-34 victory on Saturday.
Remsen St. Mary's improves to 14-2 with the win and is on a five-game winning streak. Unity falls to 9-8.
Spencer Schorg led RSM with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists and Skyler Waldschmitt had 13 points off the bench.
GIRLS
UNITY CHRISTIAN 61, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 30: Unity Christian held Remsen St. Mary's to eight points in the second quarter, allowing the Knights to build a 19-point lead going into halftime. Unity went on to beat RSM 61-30 on Saturday.
Unity Christian improves to 13-5 and has won six straight games. Remsen St. Mary's falls to 4-14.
The Knights shot 58 percent (27-of-46) in the win and held RSM to 32 percent (11-of-34) from the field. RSM also had 31 turnovers in the loss.
Gracie Schoonhoven, Janie Schoohoven and Tyra Schuiteman each scored 16 points for Unity. Gracie Schoonhoven added seven rebounds, Janie Schoonhoven had six rebounds, three assists and three steals and Schuiteman had three assists and foru steals. Tyra Hulstein had six points and four steals and Jenna Bouma had five points and four steals.
Tori Galles had eight points, three assists and three steals in the loss for RSM and Brittany Johnson had five points, six rebounds and four steals.