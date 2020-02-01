PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East boys pulls past Lewis Central

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Sioux City East boys' basketball team picked up its third-straight road win and Saturday's game was its biggest one of that streak as the Black Raiders knocked off Lewis Central, which is receiving votes in the Class 4A poll, 68-63.

East had a 34-28 lead going into halftime against Lewis Central but the Black Raiders were held to 10 points in the third, allowing the Titans to take a 46-44 lead. East bounced back, scoring 24 points in the final frame to push past Lewis Central for the win.

The three-game winning streak improves the Black Raiders to 12-3 on the season. Lewis Central falls to 10-6.

Danny Callahan led the Black Raiders with 21 points and Sayvion Armstrong followed with 16 points. Jaleque Dunson added 10 points.

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 51, UNITY CHRISTIAN 34: Remsen St. Mary's scored almost half of its points in the first quarter with 20 but even though the Hawks were held to 31 points the rest of the way, they held Unity Christian's offense in check for a 51-34 victory on Saturday.

Remsen St. Mary's improves to 14-2 with the win and is on a five-game winning streak. Unity falls to 9-8.

