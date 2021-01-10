PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East falls to Estherville-Lincoln Central

SIOUX CITY -- The East girls basketball team was tied with Estherville-Lincoln Central at 16 after the first quarter but ELC slowed down the Black Raiders for the next two quarters. East was held to 17 points combine din the second and third quarter, allowing ELC to build a 14-point lead.
East tried to come back in the fourth but Estherville-Lincon Central, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, handed the Black Raiders their first loss of the season, 55-49, on Saturday.
East falls to 7-1 on the season. ELC improves to 10-1.
Taylor Drent led the Black Raiders with 12 points and five rebounds and Kyle Vondrak had 10 points.
Kaitlyn Tendal had a game-high 20 points for ELC.
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 45, ALCESTER-HUDSON 28: Alcester-Hudson only scored 13 points in the second half in a 45-28 loss to Elkton-Lake Benton on Saturday.
Alcester-Hudson falls to 3-4.
Elly Doering scored 16 points in the loss.
BOYS
VIBORG-HURLEY 84, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 59: Viborg-Hurley had a 23-11 lead after the first quarter and didn't let up in an 84-59 victory on Saturday.
Elk Point-Jefferson is still searching for its first win and is 0-6. Viborg-Hurley improves to 5-2.
Andrew Nearman had 22 points in the loss and Tyler Goehring added 10.
FLANDREAU 69, BERESFORD 60: After picking up its first victory of the season, Beresford couldn't make it back-to-back with a 69-60 loss to Flandreau on Saturday.
Beresford falls to 1-7. Flandreau is now 7-1.
Spencer Nelson led the Watchdogs with 17 points, Tate VanOtterloo had 15 points and Isaiah Richards scored 14 in the loss.
ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 59, ALCESTER-HUDSON 38: After the first quarter was tied at 13, Alcester-Hudson scored just six points as Elkton-Lake Benton built a 14-point lead. The Cubs couldn't get out of that hole in a 59-38 loss on Saturday.
Alcester-Hudson falls to 4-3 overall.
Jaxon Doering led the Cubs with 12 points.