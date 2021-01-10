PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East falls to Estherville-Lincoln Central

SIOUX CITY -- The East girls basketball team was tied with Estherville-Lincoln Central at 16 after the first quarter but ELC slowed down the Black Raiders for the next two quarters. East was held to 17 points combine din the second and third quarter, allowing ELC to build a 14-point lead.

East tried to come back in the fourth but Estherville-Lincon Central, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, handed the Black Raiders their first loss of the season, 55-49, on Saturday.

East falls to 7-1 on the season. ELC improves to 10-1.

Taylor Drent led the Black Raiders with 12 points and five rebounds and Kyle Vondrak had 10 points.

Kaitlyn Tendal had a game-high 20 points for ELC.

ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 45, ALCESTER-HUDSON 28: Alcester-Hudson only scored 13 points in the second half in a 45-28 loss to Elkton-Lake Benton on Saturday.

Alcester-Hudson falls to 3-4.

Elly Doering scored 16 points in the loss.

BOYS

VIBORG-HURLEY 84, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 59: Viborg-Hurley had a 23-11 lead after the first quarter and didn't let up in an 84-59 victory on Saturday.