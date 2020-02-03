PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East girls hold off Sergeant Bluff-Luton's comeback

SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls' basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter but a key mistake gave East a win in the final seconds against the Warriors, 62-61, on Monday.
East went up 36-23 at halftime and kept the big deficit until the Warriors came back in the fourth quarter. SB-L cut the Black Raiders lead to 57-51 with two minutes left. The Warriors tied the game at 61 but with 2.8 seconds left, SB-L was called for an illegal substitution because the player was not in the scorebook, leading to a technical foul and two free throws for East.
Nyamer hit one of the two free throws to give the Class 5A No. 15-ranked Black Raiders a 62-61 victory.
East improves to 13-5 overall. SB-L falls to 11-7 and the loss snaps a seven-game losing streak.
Diew finished the game with a double-double as she had a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds for East. Kayla Benson hit five 3-pointers for East for 15 points and Katlynn Tucker hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. The Black Raiders hit 10 3-pointers.
For SB-L, Kenzie Foley hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Chloe Black had 14 points. Maddie Hinkel added 11 points.
DAKOTA VALLEY 60, NORTH 35: Dakota Valley built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and the Panthers didn't letup in a 60-35 victory over North on Monday.
Dakota Valley improves to 8-6 with the win. North falls to 2-16.
Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with 18 points and four steals and Rylee Rosenquist had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Bas had six rebounds and Morgan Tritz had five assists. The Panthers were 17-of-26 from the free throw line.
Maddie Craighead led the Stars with nine points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 62, RIVER VALLEY 27: Siouxland Christian had 41 points by halftime as the Eagles opened the Western Valley Conference tournament with a 62-27 victory on Monday over River Valley.
Siouxland Christian improved to 9-9 overall. River Valley fell to 2-17 overall and has lost 11 straight.
Daisy Hiserote led the Eagles with 16 points and Cassie Jones scored 14. Riley Doenhoefer and Payton Doenhoefer each scored 10 points.
For River Valley, Brittany Meyer and Emma Trapp each scored eight points.
WESTWOOD 64, OABCIG 47: Westwood had a 16-point lead by halftime and won its first-round Western Valley Conference tournament game 64-47 over OABCIG on Monday.
Westwood improved to 13-7 overall and has won five of its last six games. OABCIG falls to 6-11 and has lost three straight games.
Josie McCluskey led Westwood with 17 points and Jaeden Ferris and Briley Pike each scored 12 points. Katie Muenchrath added 10 points.
For OABCIG, Riley Schernbeck and Addie Hickey each scored 13 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 80, WEST MONONA 59: Kingsley-Pierson is advancing Western Valley Conference championship game after beating West Monona 80-59 on Monday.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 16-3 overall and plays Ridge View for the title at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Kingsley. West Monona falls to 13-5 overall and has lost three of its last four games.
Brooklyn Berry led K-P with 16 points and McKenzie Goodwin had a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Jayde Barto added 13 points.
For West Monona, Mallory McCall scored 27 points.
BOYS
OMAHA BRYAN 87, SOUTH SIOUX 56: Omaha Bryan pulled away for an 87-56 victory on Monday against South Sioux, which falls to 1-17 on the season and have lost four straight games.
Jacob Aitken led the Cardinals with 15 points.
PONCA 65, PLAINVIEW 43: Ponca held Plainview to three points in the first quarter for a 12-point lead. The Indians stretched its double-digit lead and went on to beat Plainview 65-43 on Monday.
Carter Kingsbury hit five 3-pointers and finished with 26 points and five rebounds for Ponca and Cayden Phillips hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, three assists and four steals. Brandon Kneifl had 12 points, five assists and three steals and Paul Masin had 10 rebounds.
Ponca forced 21 turnovers in the win.
OSMOND 76, EMERSON-HUBBARD 26: Osmond won its opening-round Lewis & Clark Conference game easily, beating Emerson-Hubbard 76-26 on Monday.
Keaton Timmerman led Osmond with 18 points.
In other Lewis & Clark tournament action, Wakefield beat Bloomfield 57-50 and LCC beat Wausa 78-40.