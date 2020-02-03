PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East girls hold off Sergeant Bluff-Luton's comeback

SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls' basketball team overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter but a key mistake gave East a win in the final seconds against the Warriors, 62-61, on Monday.

East went up 36-23 at halftime and kept the big deficit until the Warriors came back in the fourth quarter. SB-L cut the Black Raiders lead to 57-51 with two minutes left. The Warriors tied the game at 61 but with 2.8 seconds left, SB-L was called for an illegal substitution because the player was not in the scorebook, leading to a technical foul and two free throws for East.

Nyamer hit one of the two free throws to give the Class 5A No. 15-ranked Black Raiders a 62-61 victory.

East improves to 13-5 overall. SB-L falls to 11-7 and the loss snaps a seven-game losing streak.

Diew finished the game with a double-double as she had a game-high 20 points and 14 rebounds for East. Kayla Benson hit five 3-pointers for East for 15 points and Katlynn Tucker hit three 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. The Black Raiders hit 10 3-pointers.

For SB-L, Kenzie Foley hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and Chloe Black had 14 points. Maddie Hinkel added 11 points.