PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East girls rout Marshalltown

GIRLS

EAST 76, MARSHALLTOWN 29: East held Marshalltown to two points in the first quarter and controlled the rest of the game, which included a 33-point second quarter, as the Black Raiders went on to win 76-29.

East improves to 7-1 on the season. Marshalltown falls to 2-8.

Nyamer Diew was 8-of-10 from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals for East. Kennedy McCloy added 11 points. Katlynn Tucker had nine points and five assists and Kayla Benson had eight points and four steals off the bench.

DAKOTA VALLEY 58, VIBORG-HURLEY 56: Dakota Valley held off Viborg-Hurley's comeback in the fourth quarter for a 58-56 victory and Saturday.

The Panthers had a slight five-point lead going into the fourth when Viborg-Hurley scored 19 points but the Panthers held on to improve to 4-2 on the season. It is the fourth straight win for Dakota Valley.

Rylee Rosenquist led Dakota Valley as she had a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Five of her rebounds were on the offensive end. Rachel Rosenquist added 11 points and three steals.