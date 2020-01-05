PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East girls rout Marshalltown

GIRLS
EAST 76, MARSHALLTOWN 29: East held Marshalltown to two points in the first quarter and controlled the rest of the game, which included a 33-point second quarter, as the Black Raiders went on to win 76-29.
East improves to 7-1 on the season. Marshalltown falls to 2-8.
Nyamer Diew was 8-of-10 from the field and knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals for East. Kennedy McCloy added 11 points. Katlynn Tucker had nine points and five assists and Kayla Benson had eight points and four steals off the bench.
DAKOTA VALLEY 58, VIBORG-HURLEY 56: Dakota Valley held off Viborg-Hurley's comeback in the fourth quarter for a 58-56 victory and Saturday.
The Panthers had a slight five-point lead going into the fourth when Viborg-Hurley scored 19 points but the Panthers held on to improve to 4-2 on the season. It is the fourth straight win for Dakota Valley.
Rylee Rosenquist led Dakota Valley as she had a double-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Five of her rebounds were on the offensive end. Rachel Rosenquist added 11 points and three steals.
BENNINGTON 71, SOUTH SIOUX 63: A 21-point third quarter gave South Sioux four-point lead but Bennington countered by outscoring South Sioux 22-11 in the fourth to defeat the Cardinals 71-63 on Saturday.
South Sioux falls to 4-3 on the season.
Kyra Fischer and Sara Diew each scored 18 points in the loss and Tiffany Tinker added 10 points.
SIOUX CENTER 48, LE MARS 34: Le Mars had a two-point lead after the first quarter but Sioux Center held the Bulldogs to only 21 points the rest of the way. Sioux Center scored 18 points in the second quarter to take the lead and went on to win 48-34 on Saturday.
Sioux Center improves 5-4 on the season. Le Mars falls to 4-4.
Dana Den Herder led Sioux Center with 14 points, four rebounds and five steals and Hope Arends hit three 3-pointers to finish with 10 points and three assists. Jacie Vander Waal had nine points and seven rebounds and Tara Horstman had six rebounds. Peyton Toering had seven points and six rebounds off the bench.
Shaniah Temple led Le Mars with 14 points.
BOYS
NEWELL-FONDA 80, WOODBURY CENTRAL 50: Newell-Fonda held Woodbury Central to six points in the second quarter, giving the Mustangs a double-digit lead. Newell-Fonda controlled the rest fo the game for an 80-50 win on Saturday.
Newell-Fonda improves to 6-3 on the season. After starting the season with a three-game losing streak, the Mustangs lost three straight and have now won three straight. Woodbury Central falls to 1-9 on the season.
Trey Jungers led Newell-Fonda with 19 points. Treyton Mahler added 13 points and Aden Mahler chipped in 10 points.
For Woodbury Central, Kaleb Bleil, Aidan O'Mara and Carter Ploen all scored seven points each.
LE MARS 70, SIOUX CENTER 31: Le Mars jumped out to a huge lead, outscoring Sioux Center 29-3 in the first quarter and the Bulldogs never letup in a 70-31 victory on Saturday.
Le Mars improves to 4-3 on the season and is on a three-game winning streak. Sioux Center falls to 2-6 overall and it is the fifth straight loss for the Warriors.
Spencer Mackey and Trevor Smith each had 13 points for Le Mars and Mackey added three assists. Aisea Toki and Brady Williams each had 10 points. Williams hit three 3-pointers and Toki had eight rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Baumgartner had five assists and three steals and Alec Dreckman had nine points and three steals.
Wilson Harshbarger led Sioux Center with 15 points and four blocks.