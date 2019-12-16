PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East rolls to a win over North

EAST 78, NORTH 28: East jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter thanks to scoring 22 points and the Black Raiders controlled the rest of the game.
The 15th-ranked Black Raiders girls went on to beat North 78-28 on Monday.
East improves to 6-0 on the season. North falls to 1-4, dropping its fourth straight game.
Katlynn Tucker hit six 3-pointers and finished 8-of-13 from the field as she scored a team-high 22 points. Nyamer Diew added three 3-pointers and was 7-of-11 from the field. She finished with a double-double as she had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Kennedy McCloy had nine points and four steals.
Madi VanDyke grabbed seven rebounds for East and Megan Callahan had eight points and six rebounds. Kayla Benson had six points and six rebounds and Rylee Irwin had five assists.
MMCRU 51, AKRON-WESTFIELD 38: Akron-Westfield was looking for the upset of No. 9-ranked MMCRU as the Westerners had a one-point lead at halftime.
But the Royals, who were playing without a starter, outscored Akron-Westfield 20-11 in the third to take the lead as MMCRU went on to win 51-38 on Monday in Remsen.
MMCRU improves to 5-0 on the season. Akron-Westfield falls to 3-2.
Taylor Harpenau led a trio of Royals in double-figures. Harpenau finished with 12 points and Jaylen Bork and Ellie Hilbrands each scored 10 points.
"I am super proud of the girls," MMCRU coach Gillian Letsche said. "They played super well as a team tonight. We had a lot of girls step up."
Chloee Colt led Akron-Westfield with 13 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 70, ALTA-AURELIA 32: Kingsley-Pierson won its third-straight game as the Panthers beat Alta-Aurelia 70-32 on Monday.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 6-1 on the season and Alta-Aurelia falls to 0-7.
Jayde Barto led the Panthers with 70 points and McKenzie Goodwin scored 13 points.
"It was a great team effort," K-P coach Nicole Goodwin said.
Brielle Engelmann led the Warriors with nine points.
WEST MONONA 87, OMAHA NATION 68: West Monona had a five-point lead at halftime and then the Spartans pulled away in the third quarter. West Monona outscored Omaha Nation 22-10 in the third quarter for a 17-point lead and went on to win 87-68 on Monday.
West Monona improved to 6-1 on the season.
Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 32 points. Sara Maule and Lexi Lander each scored 10 points.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 61, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 42: Gehlen Catholic held Trinity Christian to nine points in the first quarter and continued adding on to its lead as the Jays went on to win 61-42 on Monday in Hull.
Gehlen Catholic improved to 4-1 on the season and Trinity Christian falls to 0-6.
Rachel Langel led Gehlen Catholic with 16 points, Addison Weber had 11 13 points and Sydney Livermore finished with 10 points.
BOYS
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 55, ALTA-AURELIA 50: Kingsley-Pierson won a back-and-forth game with Alta-Aurelia on Monday, 55-50.
The Panthers had a 12-10 lead after the first quarter but trailed by two points at halftime. A 16-point third quarter helped Kingsley-Pierson retake the lead and the Panthers kept that lead throughout the fourth quarter for the win.
It is the fourth-straight win for Kingsley-Pierson, which is 4-2 on the season. Alta-Aurelia falls to 2-4 on the season.
Matthew Christophersen lead the Panthers with 25 points and his brother Malakie Christophersen followed with 11 points.
Anthony Krier led Alta-Aurelia with 22 points, Gabe Walters had 11 points and Trey Englemann added 10 points.