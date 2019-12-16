PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East rolls to a win over North

EAST 78, NORTH 28: East jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first quarter thanks to scoring 22 points and the Black Raiders controlled the rest of the game.

The 15th-ranked Black Raiders girls went on to beat North 78-28 on Monday.

East improves to 6-0 on the season. North falls to 1-4, dropping its fourth straight game.

Katlynn Tucker hit six 3-pointers and finished 8-of-13 from the field as she scored a team-high 22 points. Nyamer Diew added three 3-pointers and was 7-of-11 from the field. She finished with a double-double as she had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Kennedy McCloy had nine points and four steals.

Madi VanDyke grabbed seven rebounds for East and Megan Callahan had eight points and six rebounds. Kayla Benson had six points and six rebounds and Rylee Irwin had five assists.

MMCRU 51, AKRON-WESTFIELD 38: Akron-Westfield was looking for the upset of No. 9-ranked MMCRU as the Westerners had a one-point lead at halftime.

But the Royals, who were playing without a starter, outscored Akron-Westfield 20-11 in the third to take the lead as MMCRU went on to win 51-38 on Monday in Remsen.