PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East's Nyamer Diew records a triple-double in win over West

SIOUX CITY -- East's Nyamer Diew had a triple-double in East's 48-41 win over West on Monday.
The East girls' basketball team built a 10-point lead at halftime against rival West. The Wolverines got it down to seven points going into the third quarter and were down by five in the fourth but East was able to hold on for the 48-41 victory.
East improved to 11-4 on the season and has now won back-to-back games. It's the first time the Black Raiders have won back-to-back games since Dec. 14 and 16 with victories over South Sioux and North during a six-game winning streak. West falls to 7-7 on the season and has lost back-to-back games after previously winning three streak.
Nyamer Diew had a triple-double in the win for East with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks.
For West, Andrea Vazquez scored 10 points.
West won the junior varsity game 50-31.
OABCIG 72, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 67: The OABCIG girls' basketball team had a lead for most of the game against Siouxland Christian, going up by six points at halftime, and the Falcons went on to beat Siouxland Christian 72-67 on Monday.
OABCIG snapped a three-game losing streak with the win, improving to 6-8 overall. Siouxland Christian falls to 7-7 and has now dropped back-to-back games.
Carly Murphy led OABCIG with 23 points. Riley Schiernbeck scored 17 points and Liz Zobel had 14 points.
Siouxland Christian's Cassie Jones scored a game-high 35 points and Daisy Hiserote added 15 points.
WESTWOOD 83, MISSOURI VALLEY 26: Westwood won its fourth straight game with an 83-26 victory over Missouri Valley on Monday.
Westwood improves to 12-6 on the season and has won 10 of its last 12 games. Missouri Valley falls to 2-13.
Freshman Jaeden Ferris scored a career-high 30 points for Westwood. Josie McCluskey added 11 points and Sam Thompson scored 10 points.
MMCRU 75, RIVER VALLEY 40: Class 1A No. 6-ranked MMCRU kept its undefeated season going with a 75-40 victory over River Valley on Monday.
MMCRU improved to 16-0 on the season and it is the Royals seventh victory of 30-or-more points. River Valley falls to 2-15 overall.
Ellie Hilbrands led MMCRU with 22 points and Taylor Harpenau was right behind her with 21 points.
For River Valley, Sydney Zahnley scored 13 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 84, HINTON 51: Class 1A No. 9-ranked Kingsley-Pierson picked up its 14th victory with an 84-51 win over Hinton on Monday.
Kingsley-Pierson is 14-2 overall and has won back-to-back games. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Hinton, which falls to 9-5.
The Panthers had four players in double-figures as Delaney Iseminger and Jayde Barto each scored 18 points. McKenzie Goodwin followed with 12 points and Halle Collins added 10 points.
For Hinton, Bella Bader had 13 points and Ashley Reintzel added 11 points. Mia Fleckenstein scored nine points and Anna Coffee chipped in eight points.
BOYS
OABCIG 64, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 43: OABCIG led from start to finish against Siouxland Christian on Monday. The Falcons went into halftime with a nine-point lead and then held Siouxland Christian to 17 points in the second half for the 64-43 victory.
With the win, OABCIG wins the Western Valley Conference. It is the second straight season the Falcons went undefeated in WVC play and they did it after graduating five of their top six scorers from last season.
OABCIG improves to 10-4 on the season and has won five straight games. Siouxland Christian falls to 12-2.
Cooper DeJean led OABCIG with a game-high 26 points and William Grote added 15 points.
For Siouxland Christian, Caden Budde scored 14 points and Christian Heilbuth had 12 points.
RIDGE VIEW 67, AR-WE-VA 35: Ridge View won back-to-back games for the first time this season after the Raptors defeated Ar-We-Va 67-35 on Monday.
Ridge View improves to 6-10 on the season and was coming off a win on Friday. Ar-We-Va falls to 5-10.
Bo Clausen scored a game-high 20 points and Cade Harriman scored 13 points.
RIVER VALLEY 71, MMCRU 47: Garrett Trapp's big game led River Valley past MMCRU 71-47 on Monday.
River Valley improved to 12-4 on the season. MMCRU fell to 3-13.
Trapp finished with a game-high 31 points. Beau Miller added 16 points and Tristan Mammen scored 10 points.
For MMCRU, Cade Pepper had 20 points and Kamden Steffen and Derrick Goth each had 11 points.
WESTWOOD 76, MISSOURI VALLEY 49: It was senior night on Monday for the Westwood boys' basketball team and the Rebels top-three scorers were all seniors in the Rebels 76-49 win over Missouri Valley.
Westwood improved to 3-14 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. Missouri Valley falls to 0-15.
Carter Copple led Westwood with a game-high 19 points. Ben Brekke scored 14 points and Sam Miller followed with 13 points. All three are seniors.