PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City East's Nyamer Diew records a triple-double in win over West

The East girls' basketball team built a 10-point lead at halftime against rival West. The Wolverines got it down to seven points going into the third quarter and were down by five in the fourth but East was able to hold on for the 48-41 victory.

East improved to 11-4 on the season and has now won back-to-back games. It's the first time the Black Raiders have won back-to-back games since Dec. 14 and 16 with victories over South Sioux and North during a six-game winning streak. West falls to 7-7 on the season and has lost back-to-back games after previously winning three streak.

Nyamer Diew had a triple-double in the win for East with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks.

For West, Andrea Vazquez scored 10 points.

West won the junior varsity game 50-31.

OABCIG 72, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 67: The OABCIG girls' basketball team had a lead for most of the game against Siouxland Christian, going up by six points at halftime, and the Falcons went on to beat Siouxland Christian 72-67 on Monday.