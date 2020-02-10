PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West basketball sweeps on Monday

STORM LAKE -- Storm Lake had a chance to take a lead in the final seconds against the West boys' basketball team on Monday. With the Wolverines holding a one-point lead, Storm Lake was able to get a good look on a runner but it didn't fall. Storm Lake got the offensive rebounds but the putback was short and West got the rebound.

The Wolverines made two free throws to seal the 64-61 win.

Storm Lake had a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter but West held the Tornadoes to only eight points in the first six minutes of the fourth to take a one-point lead. West was up 62-60 with 38 seconds left when Storm Lake got within one but the Wolverines held on.

"It was a good game. (Storm Lake) led the majority of the second half. We battled back, had to get rebounds and stops," West coach Coco Cofield said. "We made some buckets. Kyrel Hanks made two three's down the stretch and we made free throws."

West improves to 8-10 on the season. Storm Lake falls to 7-10.

Keavian Hayes led West with 17 points and Hanks scored 12 points. Keeon Hutton scored 10 points and Marcus McCray and Chase Smith each scored eight points. McCray grabbed eight rebounds.

Storm Lake's Mark Eddie scored a game-high 21 points and Jamuo Gatwech added 11 points.