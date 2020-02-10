PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West basketball sweeps on Monday

STORM LAKE -- Storm Lake had a chance to take a lead in the final seconds against the West boys' basketball team on Monday. With the Wolverines holding a one-point lead, Storm Lake was able to get a good look on a runner but it didn't fall. Storm Lake got the offensive rebounds but the putback was short and West got the rebound.
The Wolverines made two free throws to seal the 64-61 win.
Storm Lake had a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter but West held the Tornadoes to only eight points in the first six minutes of the fourth to take a one-point lead. West was up 62-60 with 38 seconds left when Storm Lake got within one but the Wolverines held on.
"It was a good game. (Storm Lake) led the majority of the second half. We battled back, had to get rebounds and stops," West coach Coco Cofield said. "We made some buckets. Kyrel Hanks made two three's down the stretch and we made free throws."
West improves to 8-10 on the season. Storm Lake falls to 7-10.
Keavian Hayes led West with 17 points and Hanks scored 12 points. Keeon Hutton scored 10 points and Marcus McCray and Chase Smith each scored eight points. McCray grabbed eight rebounds.
Storm Lake's Mark Eddie scored a game-high 21 points and Jamuo Gatwech added 11 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 74, WEST SIOUX 71: The Remsen St. Mary's boys' basketball team, ranked No. 7 in the Class 1A poll, came back from 16 points down to defeat West Sioux, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, 74-71 on Monday. West Sioux defeated RSM 72-58 earlier in the season.
West Sioux had a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, which grew to 10 points by halftime. West Sioux remained up by 11 points but the Hawks were able to come back to win by three.
Remsen St. Mary's improves to 17-3 on the season. West Sioux falls to 18-2 and has lost two of its last three games after winning 17 straight to start the season.
GIRLS
WEST 75, SOUTH SIOUX 52: West had a six-point lead at halftime and then pulled away in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines scored 26 points in the final stanza as they defeated South Sioux 75-52 on Monday.
West improves to 10-9 on the season and has won three of its last four games. South Sioux falls to 10-9.
West had four players in double-figures. Braedyn Downs led the Wolverines with 20 points and Sydney Edwards followed with 19. Gabby Wagner had 13 points and Andrea Vazquez scored 11.
South Sioux was led by Tiffany Tinker, who had 19 points. Hannah Strom added 15 points.
WEST MONONA 55, WEST SIOUX 50: Mallory McCall scored her 1,000 career point on Monday at West Monona defeated West Sioux 55-50 in Onawa.
West Monona had a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and were still up seven points at halftime. West Monona led throughout for the five-point win.
West Monona improved to 15-5 with the win. West Sioux fell to 12-9.
McCall, a junior who missed three-fourths of her sophomore season with a broken arm, led West Monona with 22 points. Lexi Lander added 12 points and Miella Struble followed with 10 points.
Payton Schweisow led West Sioux with 15 points and Emma McManaman had 12 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 63, SPENCER 60: Denison-Schleswig scored 25 points in the second quarter to gain a small enough cushion against Spencer and the Monarchs went on to win 63-60 on Monday.
The Monarchs improved to 12-8 overall and have won four straight games. Spencer fell to 5-14 and has lost three straight.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 28 points and Hannah Neemann scored 18.
Spencer's Allison Piercy scored 21 points.