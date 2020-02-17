PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West gets hot in 4th to beat Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- The West boys' basketball team had a tough night from the field for the first three quarters, scoring only 32 points and trailing Spencer by 5 points. But West heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 points for a 56-49 victory on Monday.

With the win, West evens its record at 10-10 on the season. It is the third straight win for the Wolverines. Spencer falls to 10-10 on the season and the loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Tigers.

Kyrel Hanks led West with 13 points and Marcus McCray scored 11 points.

For Spencer, Gage Garnatz had 13 points.

ALTA-AURELIA 60, OABCIG 49: After losing to OABCIG a week ago, Alta-Aurelia pulled off an upset in the first round of the Class 2A district tournament on Monday with a 60-49 victory over the Falcons, who were the Western Valley Conference champions and received votes in the latest basketball rankings.

OABCIG had an 18-13 lead after the first quarter but Alta-Aurelia held the Falcons to only four points in the second to trail by one. The game remained tight until the fourth quarter when Alta-Aurelia scored 28 points to pull off the 11-point upset.