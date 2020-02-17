PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West's gets hot in 4th to beat Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- The West boys' basketball team had a tough night from the field for the first three quarters, scoring only 32 points and trailed Spencer by five points. But West heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 points to pull past spencer for a 56-49 victory on Monday.

With the win, West evens its record at 10-10 on the season. It is the third straight win for the Wolverines. Spencer falls to 10-10 on the season and the loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Tigers.

Kyrel Hanks led West with 13 points and Marcus McCray scored 11 points.

For Spencer, Gage Garnatz had 13 points.

ALTA-AURELIA 60, OABCIG 49: After losing to OABCIG a week ago, Alta-Aurelia pulled off an upset in the first round of the Class 2A district tournament on Monday with a 60-49 victory over the Falcons, who were the Western Valley Conference champions and received votes in the latest basketball rankings.

OABCIG had an 18-13 lead after the first quarter but Alta-Aurelia held the Falcons to only four points in the second to trail by one. The game remained tight until the fourth quarter when Alta-Aurelia scored 28 points to pull off the 11-point upset.