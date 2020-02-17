PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West's gets hot in 4th to beat Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- The West boys' basketball team had a tough night from the field for the first three quarters, scoring only 32 points and trailed Spencer by five points. But West heated up in the fourth quarter, scoring 24 points to pull past spencer for a 56-49 victory on Monday.
With the win, West evens its record at 10-10 on the season. It is the third straight win for the Wolverines. Spencer falls to 10-10 on the season and the loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Tigers.
Kyrel Hanks led West with 13 points and Marcus McCray scored 11 points.
For Spencer, Gage Garnatz had 13 points.
ALTA-AURELIA 60, OABCIG 49: After losing to OABCIG a week ago, Alta-Aurelia pulled off an upset in the first round of the Class 2A district tournament on Monday with a 60-49 victory over the Falcons, who were the Western Valley Conference champions and received votes in the latest basketball rankings.
OABCIG had an 18-13 lead after the first quarter but Alta-Aurelia held the Falcons to only four points in the second to trail by one. The game remained tight until the fourth quarter when Alta-Aurelia scored 28 points to pull off the 11-point upset.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Alta-Aurelia, which improves to 9-13 on the season. The Warriors travel to South Central Calhoun on Thursday.
OABCIG ends the season with a 16-5 record. Cooper DeJean had 25 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
PONCA 76, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43: Ponca outscored Elk Point-Jefferon 19-5 in the first quarter and cruised to a 76-43 victory on Monday.
Ponca shot 45.9 percent (28-of-61) in the win and held EPJ to 33.3 percent (17-of-51) shooting while forcing 28 turnovers.
Carter Kingsbury led Ponca with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Cayden Phillips had 14 points, six steals and four assists. Dalton Touney had 12 points and Brandon Kneifl knocked down three 3-poitners to finish with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists. Bryar Bennett had five points and five assists.
SIOUX CENTER 90, UNITY CHRISTIAN 84: After a 2-10 start, Sioux Center continues to turn around its season. The Warriors won five of its last nine games coming into its Class 2A district tournament game against a 12-win Unity Christian team.
Sioux Center did beat Unity Christian by 13 points earlier in the season and the Warriors picked up a second win over Unity, this time a two-overtime 90-84 win over the Knights on Monday.
Sioux Center improves to 8-14 on the season and travels to West Sioux on Thursday. Unity ends the season with a 12-10 record.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 86, WHITING 28: Woodbury Central scored 34 points in the first quarter in its first-round district game against Whiting on Monday. Woodbury Central won 86-28 and advanced to play Remsen St. Mary's on Thursday.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Woodbury Central as the Wildcats improved to 3-19 on the season. Whiting finishes the season with an 0-21 record.
Cane Schmitt led Woodbury Central with 14 points and Carter Ploen followed with 13 points. Carter Bleil added 11 points and Kaleb Bleil scored 10 points.
Tanner Blatchford scored 10 points for Whiting.
AKRON-WETFIELD 73, MMCRU 54: Akron-Westfield won its first game of the season at the right time as the Westerners advanced in the Class 1A district tournament with a 73-54 win over MMCRU.
Akron-Westfield is now 1-19 on the season and faces South O'Brien on Thursday. MMCRU ends the season with a 3-19 record.
STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 43, WEST BEND-MALLARD 28: Storm Lake St. Mary's snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 43-28 win over West Bend-Mallard on Monday in the Class 1A district tournament.
St. Mary's improves to 3-19 on the season and travels to Bishop Garrigan on Thursday.