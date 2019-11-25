PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West wins by 20 over Cherokee

SIOUX CITY — The West High School girls basketball team opened the season with a 90-70 win over Cherokee at home in Sioux City.
Sydney Edwards, a 5-11 senior, had a 25-point, 12-rebound game while Hope Wagner scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds.
The Wolverines led the game 40-35 at halftime.
LEWIS CENTRAL 53, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 40: Sergeant Bluff-Luton fell behind 22-5 in the first quarter to Lewis Central, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A. The Warriors were able to stabalize after that but were unable to make a deep cut into Lewis Central's lead as the SB-L girls basketball team opened the season with a 53-40 loss on Monday.
Kenzie Foley had a double-double in the loss with 14 points and 11 rebounds, seven on the offensive end. Maddie Hinkel had six points, 12 rebounds and four steals and Emma Salker had nine points and three assists in the loss. Chloe Black added three steals.
LE MARS 48, SPENCER 46: After only scored 28 points in three quarters and trailing by seven points, Le Mars scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and outscored Spencer by nine points to claim a season-opening 48-46 win on Monday.
Jaelynn Dreckman led Le Mars with 14 points and seven rebounds and Shaniah Temple had 12 points. Kylie Dreckman had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Alivia Van Otterloo had six assists and five rebounds.
OKOBOJI 58, BOYDEN-HULL 39: Pioneers senior Kallyn Stumbo had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Magan Christopherson led Okoboji with 15 points, and Camry Jones also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Pioneers went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter.
OABCIG 66, ALTA-AURELIA 16: OABCIG opened up with a 12-point lead after the first quarter and then added 25 points in the second quarter to cruise toa 66-16 season-opening win over Alta-Aurelia.
Liz Zobel led OABCIG with 12 points and six rebounds and Anna Winterrowd had 10 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Carly Murphy added nine points and head a team-high six steals. Kylee Weber had seven oints and three steals and Ryder Cranston had nine points and six rebounds. Riley Schiernbeck added eight points.
SPIRIT LAKE 53, SIOUX CENTRAL 41: With a one-point lead after the third quarter, Spirit Lake outscored Sioux Central 18-7 in the fourth to claim a season-opening 53-41 win over Sioux Central on Monday.
Emma Loveall led Spirit Lake with 18 points, seven blocks and six rebounds and Sophia Butler had 11 points. Karli Olsen had 10 points and three assists. Brooke Smith added six points, six rebounds and five assists.
Taylor Krager scored 15 points for Sioux Central and Karly Boettcher hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
CENTRAL LYON 86, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 65: Central Lyon scored 31 points in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead and went on to beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 86-65 in the season-opener on Monday.
Kiley Metzger led Central Lyon with 21 points and nine rebounds and Hayden Heimensen followed with 18 points and four assists. Regan Van Wyhe had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals and Farrah Lewis had eight points and seven rebounds. Sutton Schlumbohm had seven points, five rebounds and five assists and Kylee Davis had seven points and five steals. Addison Klosterbuer had eight points and six rebounds.
Madison Brouwer led Sibley-Ocheyedan with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists and Kelli Greenfield had 12 points. Marissa Ackerman had a double-double in the loss with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Bria Wasmund had eigh tpoints and six assists.
EAST SAC COUNTY 53, STORM LAKE 15: Storm Lake was held scoreless in the first quarter and lost its season-opener to East Sac County 53-15 on Monday.
Mary Yanga had five points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Storm Lake.