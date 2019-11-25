PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux City West wins by 20 over Cherokee

SIOUX CITY — The West High School girls basketball team opened the season with a 90-70 win over Cherokee at home in Sioux City.

Sydney Edwards, a 5-11 senior, had a 25-point, 12-rebound game while Hope Wagner scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds.

The Wolverines led the game 40-35 at halftime.

LEWIS CENTRAL 53, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 40: Sergeant Bluff-Luton fell behind 22-5 in the first quarter to Lewis Central, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A. The Warriors were able to stabalize after that but were unable to make a deep cut into Lewis Central's lead as the SB-L girls basketball team opened the season with a 53-40 loss on Monday.

Kenzie Foley had a double-double in the loss with 14 points and 11 rebounds, seven on the offensive end. Maddie Hinkel had six points, 12 rebounds and four steals and Emma Salker had nine points and three assists in the loss. Chloe Black added three steals.

LE MARS 48, SPENCER 46: After only scored 28 points in three quarters and trailing by seven points, Le Mars scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and outscored Spencer by nine points to claim a season-opening 48-46 win on Monday.