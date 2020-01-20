PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian boys bounce back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dawson Feenstra hit four 3-pointers and was 8-of-12 from the field as he finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists for Western Christian. Wyatt Gulker added 14 points and Tate Winterfeld had 14 points, four assists and three steals. Tyson Boer hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and five rebounds.

Michael Dulin led Spirit Lake with 21 points and Vance Katzfey added 17 points.

GIRLS

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 71, SPIRIT LAKE 32: Eighth-ranked Western Christian had four players score in double-figures as the Wolfpack rolled to a 71-32 win over Spirit Lake on Monday.

Western Christian improved to 9-4 overall. Spirit Lake fell to 7-6.

Olivia Granstra and Abby Postma each almost had a double-double for the Wolfpack. Granstra had 12 points and eight assists and Postma had 18 points and eight rebounds. Ally Postma and Madison Vis each scored 12 points.

BERESFORD 57, MADISON 45: Madison took a seven-point lead on Beresford in the first quarter with 19 points but Beresford held Madison in check the rest of the way.