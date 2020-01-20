PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian boys bounce back

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Christian boys basketball team bounced back from its only loss of the season with a 70-55 victory over MVAOCOU on Monday.
Siouxland Christian held a slight 29-26 lead at the half but the Eagles stretched out the advantage in the third, going up 40-31. Siouxland Christian continued building it lead and went on to win by 15.
Siouxland Christian improved to 11-1 overall. MVAOCOU fell to 3-8.
Jonah DeRoos scored a game-high 24 points for Siouxland Christian and Dalton DuBois followed with 17 points. Cameron Pierson added 10 points.
For MVAOCOU, Drew Gothier had 17 points and Dylan Blake had 16 points. Chase Pester chipped in 13 points.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 74, SPIRIT LAKE 62: No. 8 Western Christian gained some breathing room in the third quarter against Spirit Lake to claim a 74-62 victory on Monday.
Western Christian gained a four-point lead after the first quarter, 19-15, and held onto that advantage at the half. The Wolfpack held Spirit Lake to 10 points in the third to go up by double-digits and scored 22 points to hold off any comeback attempt.
Western Christian improved to 9-2 overall and after losing its first two games of the season, the Wolfpack have won nine straight. Spirit Lake falls to 9-3 and the loss snaps a seven-game winning streak.
You have free articles remaining.
Dawson Feenstra hit four 3-pointers and was 8-of-12 from the field as he finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists for Western Christian. Wyatt Gulker added 14 points and Tate Winterfeld had 14 points, four assists and three steals. Tyson Boer hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and five rebounds.
Michael Dulin led Spirit Lake with 21 points and Vance Katzfey added 17 points.
GIRLS
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 71, SPIRIT LAKE 32: Eighth-ranked Western Christian had four players score in double-figures as the Wolfpack rolled to a 71-32 win over Spirit Lake on Monday.
Western Christian improved to 9-4 overall. Spirit Lake fell to 7-6.
Olivia Granstra and Abby Postma each almost had a double-double for the Wolfpack. Granstra had 12 points and eight assists and Postma had 18 points and eight rebounds. Ally Postma and Madison Vis each scored 12 points.
BERESFORD 57, MADISON 45: Madison took a seven-point lead on Beresford in the first quarter with 19 points but Beresford held Madison in check the rest of the way.
The Watchdogs held Madison to nine points in the second quarter to cut the deficit to two points at halftime. After holding Madison to nine points in the third, Beresford cut the deficit to one point and then the Watchdogs scored 21 points in the fourth, holding Madison to eight, to pull ou the 57-45 comeback win on Monday.
Kennedy Goblirsch just missed a double-double for Beresford with 19 points and eight rebounds and Jessica Niles had 14 points.
Beresford improves to 4-4 on the season. Madison falls to 4-5.