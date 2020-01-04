PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian boys pull away in 2nd half, remain undefeated

BOYS

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 76, WAKEFIELD 67: Siouxland Christian trailed early but the Eagles were able to grab a one-point lead on Wakefield by halftime. Then Siouxland Christian pulled away in the second half for a 76-67 victory on Saturday.

Siouxland Christian improved to 8-0 on the season, Wakefield fell to 6-0.

Jonah DeRoos led Siouxland Christian with 24 points and Cameron Pierson was the second player with 20-points as he scored 20 exactly. Christian Heilbuth added 12 points.

Wakefield's Blake Brown led all scorers with 27 points and Justin Erb had 21 points. Logan Bakemper scored 10 points.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 66, OABCIG 52: Denison-Schleswig led from start to finish as the Monarchs claimed a 66-52 win over OABCIG on Saturday.

It is the third straight win for Denison-Schleswig, which improved to 6-3 on the season. The Monarchs started the season with a three-game winning streak before losing three straight and are now on a three-game winning streak again.

Charlie Wiebers led Denison-Schleswig with 23 points and Goanar Billiew followed with 22 points.