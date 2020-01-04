PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian boys pull away in 2nd half, remain undefeated

BOYS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 76, WAKEFIELD 67: Siouxland Christian trailed early but the Eagles were able to grab a one-point lead on Wakefield by halftime. Then Siouxland Christian pulled away in the second half for a 76-67 victory on Saturday.
Siouxland Christian improved to 8-0 on the season, Wakefield fell to 6-0.
Jonah DeRoos led Siouxland Christian with 24 points and Cameron Pierson was the second player with 20-points as he scored 20 exactly. Christian Heilbuth added 12 points.
Wakefield's Blake Brown led all scorers with 27 points and Justin Erb had 21 points. Logan Bakemper scored 10 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 66, OABCIG 52: Denison-Schleswig led from start to finish as the Monarchs claimed a 66-52 win over OABCIG on Saturday.
It is the third straight win for Denison-Schleswig, which improved to 6-3 on the season. The Monarchs started the season with a three-game winning streak before losing three straight and are now on a three-game winning streak again.
Charlie Wiebers led Denison-Schleswig with 23 points and Goanar Billiew followed with 22 points.
OABCIG falls to 5-3 on the season and this was back-to-back losses for the Falcons, who dropped an 80-60 contest to Newell-Fonda on Friday.
OABCIG's Cooper DeJean led all scorers with 27 points and William Grote chipped in 10 points.
GIRLS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 68, WAKEFIELD 62: Siouxland Christian trailed by 10 points at halftime but the Eagles were able to cut that in half in the fourth quarter.
Then the Eagles completed the comeback and made enough free throws down the stretch to pick up a 68-62 win over Wakefield on Saturday.
Siouxland Christian improves to 4-5 on the season and it is the third-straight win for the Eagles.
Riley Doenhoefer led Siouxland Christian with 32 points and Cassie Jones added 20 points.
For Wakefield, Jordyn Carr scored 24 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 77, WOODBURY CENTRAL 38: Newell-Fonda scored 23 points in the first quarter to build a big lead early as the Mustangs cruised to a 77-38 win over Woodbury Central on Saturday.
No. 2-ranked Newell-Fonda improves to 8-0. Woodbury Central fell to 7-3 on the season and it is the third straight loss for the Wildcats.
Ella Larsen led the Mustangs with 17 points and Macy Sievers had 13 points. Marcy Walker, Maggie Walker and Megan Morenz each scored 10 points.
Maddie Paulson had 15 points in the loss for Woodbury Central.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 49, OABCIG 32: Denison-Schleswig held OABCIG to only 22 points in the first three quarters and that helped give the Monarchs a double-digit lead as they beat OABCIG 49-32 on Saturday.
Denison-Schleswig improves to 6-4 overall. OABCIG falls to 4-4 on the season.
Ellie Magnuson led the Monarchs with 16 points and Hannah Neeman scored 14 points.
For OABCIG, Kylee Weber scored 12 points.
BERESFORD 59, PARKER 38: Beresford jumped out to an 18-9 lead but that advantage was cut to three points going into halftime. Beresford bounced back and held Parker to 14 points in the second half to claim a 59-38 victory on Saturday.
Beresford improves to 3-2 overall and Parker falls to 0-5.
Kennedy Goblirsch had a double-double for Beresford with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Laura Bogue and Jessica Niles each scored 11 points.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
OKOBOJI 64, CENTRAL LYON 61: After holding a five-point lead in the first half, Okoboji gained some separation in the third quarter, outscoring the Lions 19-9.
But Central Lyon had a huge fourth quarter, outscored Okoboji 20-5 to tie the game and forced overtime on Addison Klosterbuer's 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Central Lyon had a slight lead late in overtime when Ella Stoll hit a 3-pointer to put Okoboji back up the Pioneers held onto the lead this time for a 64-61 overtime win.
Okoboji, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, improves to 10-0 on the season. Central Lyon falls to 6-2 on the season.
Kallyn Stumbo almost had a triple-double for Okoboji with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Camry Jones had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Carissa Doran added 13 points and eight rebounds and Montana Wilson had seven points and seven rebounds.
Hayden Heimensen led Central Lyon with 18 points and Sutton Schlumbohm and Farrah Lewis each had 13 points.
RED OAK 61, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 45: Red Oak held Denison-Schleswig to eight points and the Monarchs couldn't get going until the fourth quarter with the game already in had as Red Oak won 61-45.
Denison-Schleswig fell to 5-4 on the season. Red Oak improved to 9-0.
Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann each scored 14 points in the loss for the Monarchs.
BOYS
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 76, RED OAK 37: Denison-Schleswig held Red Oak to three points in the first quarter and the Monarchs never letup control of the game as Denison-Schleswig defeated Red Oak 76-37 on Friday.
Goanar Billiew led the Monarchs with 26 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. He was 12-of-16 from the field and four of his rebounds were on the offensive end.
Braiden Heiden added 12 points and Charlie Wiebers had 11 points, seven steals and six assists. Evan Turin had four steals.