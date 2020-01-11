PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian girls hold Emerson-Hubbard to six points

It is the first loss of the season for Okoboji, which falls to 12-1 on the season. Boyden-Hull is now on a three-game winning streak and improves to 7-3 on the season.

Brooke Zylstra had a big game for the Comets, scoring 33 points while Emma Zoet added 14 points.

Magan Christopherson became Okoboji's all-time leader in 3-pointers on Friday while also scoring 29 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Carissa Doran added 13 points and Kallyn Stumbo had nine points and five assists. Camry Jones grabbed 10 rebounds.

BOYS

RIDGE VIEW 53, WESTWOOD 45: Caleb Kistenmacher had 17 points to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Holstein Friday.

Ridge View is now 3-7 while Westwood falls to 0-11. Ben Brekke led the Rebels with 14 points.

BOYDEN-HULL 73, OKOBOJI 68: Okoboji scored 23 points in the second quarter to not only erased a five-point lead but also took a one-point lead going into halftime. But the Comets bounced back, holding Okoboji to six points in the third quarter to go up by four again. Boyden-Hull went on to win the game 73-68.