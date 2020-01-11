PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian girls hold Emerson-Hubbard to six points

GIRLS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 65, EMERSON-HUBBARD 6: Siouxland Christian continued its recent roll by beating Emerson-Hubbard 65-6 on Saturday.
It's the fifth win in the last six games for the Eagles, who improved to 6-6 on the season.
Cassie Jones led the Eagles with 24 points and Riley Doenhoefer scored 14 points.
SIOUX CENTER 54, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 42: Dana Den Herder led Sioux Center with 20 points in Saturday's win at the CNOS Classic in Sioux City.
Den Herder hit six 3-pointers.
The Warriors' defense also held the Monarchs to 14 first-half points.
Denison-Schleswig was led by Paige Andersen, who scored 20. Ellie Magnuson hit six 3s en route to a 12-point game.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 63, WESTWOOD 61: Addison Weber's layup wtih four seconds left in regulation gave the Jays a non-conference girls basketball win in a game played in Sloan Saturday.
Lauren Heying also had 16 points for Westwood (7-4). The Rebels led 31-25 at the half.
Jaeden Ferris had 24 points to lead Westwood (8-5). Sam Thompson also had 12 points and Katie Muenchrath 10 for the Rebels.
BOYS
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 75, UNITY CHRISTIAN 67: Tyler Prins scored 21 points to lead all scorers as he guided the host Chargers to a non-conference boys basketball win over the Knights in Sioux Falls Saturday.
Ethan Klompien had 19 points to lead Unity Christian (6-3) while Logan Franken chipped in with 11 and Tanner Schouten and Clayton Bosma each added 10.
SPIRIT LAKE 75, WEST HANCOCK 48: The Indians got 25 points from Creighton Morisch and rolled past West Hancock in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday in Spirit Lake.
Vance Katzfey also had 16 points and Brent Scott 10 for Spirit Lake. Cayson Barnes had 16 points for West Hancock.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
BOYDEN-HULL 63, OKOBOJI 62: Boyden-Hull scored the first five points against No. 8 Okoboji and the Comets never trailed in the game, upsetting the Pioneers 63-62.
The Comets went up 21-8 in the second quarter when Okoboji cut the lead to two points. But Boyden-Hull had a 22-point third quarter, giving the Comets a 14-point lead. The Pioneers started the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run and later cut the lead to 63-62 with 13 seconds left. The Pioneers had the ball but were unable to get the go-ahead score.
It is the first loss of the season for Okoboji, which falls to 12-1 on the season. Boyden-Hull is now on a three-game winning streak and improves to 7-3 on the season.
Brooke Zylstra had a big game for the Comets, scoring 33 points while Emma Zoet added 14 points.
Magan Christopherson became Okoboji's all-time leader in 3-pointers on Friday while also scoring 29 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Carissa Doran added 13 points and Kallyn Stumbo had nine points and five assists. Camry Jones grabbed 10 rebounds.
BOYS
RIDGE VIEW 53, WESTWOOD 45: Caleb Kistenmacher had 17 points to lead the Raptors to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Holstein Friday.
Ridge View is now 3-7 while Westwood falls to 0-11. Ben Brekke led the Rebels with 14 points.
BOYDEN-HULL 73, OKOBOJI 68: Okoboji scored 23 points in the second quarter to not only erased a five-point lead but also took a one-point lead going into halftime. But the Comets bounced back, holding Okoboji to six points in the third quarter to go up by four again. Boyden-Hull went on to win the game 73-68.
It is the eighth straight win for the Comets, who are 8-1 on the season after dropping the season-opener to MOC-Floyd Valley. Okoboji falls to 6-6 on the season and the Pioneers have dropped four of their last five games.
Tanner Te Slaa led Boyden-Hull with 18 points and Keyton Moser and Andrew Frick scored 16 points each.
For Okoboji, Lucas Lorenzen scored a game-high 24 points. Jamison Helmers added 16 points and Kyle Martin scored 11.