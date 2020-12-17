PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Siouxland Christian, Westwood girls each win

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Christian girls' basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-34 victory over Walthill on Thursday.

Siouxland Christian is now 2-5 on the season. Walthill falls to 0-4.

Cassie Jones led the Eagles with 23 points and Daisy Hiserote added 19.

For Walthill, Neveah Moniz scored 14 points.

C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 60, WEST 29: West scored nine points in the first quarter and trailed by five points to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln but that was best quarter for the Wolverines, who fell behind by 11 at halftime and later lost to the Lynx 60-29 on Thursday.

West falls to 1-5 and has lost four straight games.

Libby Buhman scored eight points for West. Jillian Shanks and Kayla Schleifman each had 17 for the Lynx.

WESTWOOD 84, AR-WE-VA 49: Westwood's offense was tough to stop on Thursday as the Rebels scored 20 points in the first quarter to grab the lead against Ar-We-Va. A 34-point third quarter helped the Rebels pull away for a big 84-49 victory.