PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux boys see season end

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON SUBSTATE FINAL: The day of Sergeant Bluff-Luton's substate final game was incorrectly listed in Friday's paper.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton will take on Le Mars on Monday at 7 p.m. at North High School in the Class 3A substate final.
ELKHORN SOUTH 85, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 42: The Cardinals saw their season end after falling to the Storm in an A3 District opener in Elkhorn, Neb. Friday.
Zach LaFave had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Elkhorn South, which advances with an 8-15 record. The Storm taked on Omaha Central (19-3) in the second round Saturday.
Kaden Sailors had 23 points and Jake Aitken 13 to lead the Cardinals, who end their season with a 2-21 record.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53, WINTERSET 38: Denison-Schleswig kept Winterset's offense at bay in the first three quarters, allowing only 20 points as the Monarchs were poised for an upset with 10-point lead.
Eighth-ranked Winterset started to get its offense going in the fourth quarter, but the Monarchs scored 24 points in the final period to pull off the upset with a 53-38 victory on Thursday a Class 3A substate semifinal.
It is the third-straight win for the Monarchs, who improved to 15-8 overall. The Monarchs advance to Monday's substate final in Atlantic against Harlan.
Goanar Biliew led the Monarchs with 21 points as he was 7-of-9 from the field. He also had eight points, four blocks and three assists. Braiden Heiden added 10 points and three assists off the bench and Charlie Weibers had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.
BISHOP GARRIGAN 75, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 58: A 15-0 run encompassing parts of the second and third quarters proved to be the difference in Bishop Garrigan’s 75-58 victory over Harris-Lake Park in a Class 1A District finale at Pocahontas Area High School on Thursday evening.
The Golden Bears outscored the upstart Wolves 13-0 in the final three minutes of the first half, then tacked on a bucket to begin the second half in building a 17-point advantage, 40-23.
You have free articles remaining.
A full-court press employed by Coach Jeff Sohn’s H-LP team would enable the War Eagle Conference representatives to cut the deficit to nine points at 44-35 midway through the third frame, but that’s as close as Harris-Lake Park would get. Garrigan responded by consistently feeding 6-foot 9-inch junior Angelo Winkel in the lane. Winkel, who recorded five assists and 15 rebounds, paced all scorers with 29 points, including 18 in the second half. Garrigan point guard John Joyce, who battled foul trouble throughout the evening, tacked on 13 second-half points, part of a 17-point outing for the victors.
Garrigan, which didn’t make any of three 3-point attempts during the contest, ran its offense largely through Winkel, taking advantage of his size and scoring/passing ability in the post.
Senior Isaac Ihnen, a 1,000-point scorer in his H-LP career, notched four 3-point baskets, including a pair of eye-popping swishes from the 25-foot mark, in scoring 25 to pace the Wolves. Junior point guard Bubba Sohn tallied 17 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals.
Harris-Lake Park, which won six of eight games down the stretch, concludes its season at 11 wins, 11 losses, while Garrigan, winners of 10 straight, marches on with a 21-2 mark. Garrigan faces South O’Brien from the War Eagle Conference in a Class 1A Substate contest on Saturday in Spencer.
-- Tim Gallagher
BRLD 59, PONCA 43: BRLD built an eight-point lead in first quarter and then pulled away in the third in a 59-43 win over Ponca in a Class C2 sub-district game.
BRLD shot 59 percent (23-of-39) from the field and held Ponca to 35.1 percent shooting (13-of-37).
Brandon Kneifl hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and three assists in the loss and Carter Kingsbury hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
WEST CENTRAL 73, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 55: Elk Point-Jefferson couldn't keep up with West Central in a 74-55 loss.
Adam Grashoff had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.
Girls
WEST CENTRAL 54, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 47: Elk Point-Jefferson took a six-point lead going into halftime but West Central slowed down the Huskies in the second half, holding them to 19 points, as West Central won 54-47 on Thursday.
Riley Donnelly had a double-double in the loss with 15 points, 11 reboundsa nd three steals.