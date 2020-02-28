PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux boys see season end

Goanar Biliew led the Monarchs with 21 points as he was 7-of-9 from the field. He also had eight points, four blocks and three assists. Braiden Heiden added 10 points and three assists off the bench and Charlie Weibers had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists.

BISHOP GARRIGAN 75, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 58: A 15-0 run encompassing parts of the second and third quarters proved to be the difference in Bishop Garrigan’s 75-58 victory over Harris-Lake Park in a Class 1A District finale at Pocahontas Area High School on Thursday evening.

The Golden Bears outscored the upstart Wolves 13-0 in the final three minutes of the first half, then tacked on a bucket to begin the second half in building a 17-point advantage, 40-23.

A full-court press employed by Coach Jeff Sohn’s H-LP team would enable the War Eagle Conference representatives to cut the deficit to nine points at 44-35 midway through the third frame, but that’s as close as Harris-Lake Park would get. Garrigan responded by consistently feeding 6-foot 9-inch junior Angelo Winkel in the lane. Winkel, who recorded five assists and 15 rebounds, paced all scorers with 29 points, including 18 in the second half. Garrigan point guard John Joyce, who battled foul trouble throughout the evening, tacked on 13 second-half points, part of a 17-point outing for the victors.