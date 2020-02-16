PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux girls scored 26 in the 4th to beat Elkhorn

SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux girls basketball team was held to eight points in the second quarter and fell behind at halftime to Elkhorn by three points at halftime.

South Sioux tied the game in the third quarter and scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to cruise past Elkhorn 58-46 on Saturday.

South Sioux improves to 12-10 on the season.

Tiffany Tinker led South Sioux with 29 points and Kyra Fischer added 12 points.

OKOBOJI 37, SPIRIT LAKE 36: Montana Wilson's free throw with nine seconds left allowed Class 3A No. 7-ranked Okoboji avoid an upset against Spirit Lake in a 37-36 3A region win on Saturday.

Spirit Lake went on an 11-0 run to go up 19-11. Okoboji tied the game at 25 in the third quarter. Spirit Lake retook the lead and was up 34-28. Okoboji held Spirit Lake to only two points the rest of the way to get the win.

Okoboji improves to 21-1 overall and hosts Algona on Wednesday. Spirit Lake ends the season with an 11-10 record.

Magan Christopherson had 13 points, four steals and six assists for Okoboji and Kallyn Stumbo had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Wilson had eight points and five rebounds.