PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux girls scored 26 in the 4th to beat Elkhorn

SOUTH SIOUX -- The South Sioux girls basketball team was held to eight points in the second quarter and fell behind at halftime to Elkhorn by three points at halftime.
South Sioux tied the game in the third quarter and scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to cruise past Elkhorn 58-46 on Saturday.
South Sioux improves to 12-10 on the season.
Tiffany Tinker led South Sioux with 29 points and Kyra Fischer added 12 points.
OKOBOJI 37, SPIRIT LAKE 36: Montana Wilson's free throw with nine seconds left allowed Class 3A No. 7-ranked Okoboji avoid an upset against Spirit Lake in a 37-36 3A region win on Saturday.
Spirit Lake went on an 11-0 run to go up 19-11. Okoboji tied the game at 25 in the third quarter. Spirit Lake retook the lead and was up 34-28. Okoboji held Spirit Lake to only two points the rest of the way to get the win.
Okoboji improves to 21-1 overall and hosts Algona on Wednesday. Spirit Lake ends the season with an 11-10 record.
Magan Christopherson had 13 points, four steals and six assists for Okoboji and Kallyn Stumbo had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Wilson had eight points and five rebounds.
Spirit Lake's Jordyn Hamm had 10 points and five rebounds and Emma Loveall had 10 points. Brooke Smith had eight points and seven rebounds.
WEST LYON 51, SIOUX CENTER 38: West Lyon held Sioux Center to 10 points in the first half and claimed a Class 3A region win on Saturday, 51-38.
West Lyon improves to 16-6 on the season and has won seven of its last eight games. The Wildcats face Bishop Heelan on Saturday. Sioux Center ends the season with a 10-12 record.
Brooklyn Meyer had a double-double in the win with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Mallory Gramstad hit three 3-pointers and had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench. Hayley Knoblock had 10 points and Kennedy Kramer had six assists. Emma Meyer had nine points and three steals.
Sioux Center's Dana Den Herder had 16 points and Jacie Vander Waal had seven points and three steals.