PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux girls see season end

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - Omaha Northwest outscored South Sioux City 40-20 in the second half to pull away for a 68-46 win in A2 District girls basketball semifinal at the minidome Tuesday evening.

Northwest led just 28-25 at the half but went on a 16-6 run in the third frame to move up by double figures. Ale'jah Douglas, a 5-5 guard, did much of the damage for the Huskies scoring 27 points. Douglas had a Class A record-setting 51 point outing in a win over Omaha Burke earlier this season and will be lead Northwest into a matchup with Millard South for the District title Thursday.

Kyra Fischer had 20 points and Tiffany Tinker 14 to lead the Cardinals, who closed their season with a 12-11 record.

LENNOX 64, DAKOTA VALLEY 42: Madysen Vlastuin scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Orioles to a girls basketball win over the Panthers in a game played in Lennox, S.D. Tuesday.

Rianna Fillipi also had 22 points for Lennox, which enters post-season play with a 19-1 record. Rylee Rosenquist had 18 points to lead Dakota Valley, which closes its regular season with a 12-8 mark.