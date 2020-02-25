PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux girls see season end

SOUTH SIOUX CITY - Omaha Northwest outscored South Sioux City 40-20 in the second half to pull away for a 68-46 win in A2 District girls basketball semifinal at the minidome Tuesday evening.
Northwest led just 28-25 at the half but went on a 16-6 run in the third frame to move up by double figures. Ale'jah Douglas, a 5-5 guard, did much of the damage for the Huskies scoring 27 points. Douglas had a Class A record-setting 51 point outing in a win over Omaha Burke earlier this season and will be lead Northwest into a matchup with Millard South for the District title Thursday.
Kyra Fischer had 20 points and Tiffany Tinker 14 to lead the Cardinals, who closed their season with a 12-11 record.
LENNOX 64, DAKOTA VALLEY 42: Madysen Vlastuin scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Orioles to a girls basketball win over the Panthers in a game played in Lennox, S.D. Tuesday.
Rianna Fillipi also had 22 points for Lennox, which enters post-season play with a 19-1 record. Rylee Rosenquist had 18 points to lead Dakota Valley, which closes its regular season with a 12-8 mark.
BERESFORD 58, WAGNER 46: Kennedy Goblirsch scored 21 points and Jaycee Fischer added 14 to lead the Watchdogs to a win in a girls basketball game played in Beresford, S.D. Tuesday.
Beresford (11-8) led 31-26 at the half. Deisha Medicine Horn had a game-high 21 points for Wagner (8-12).
Boys
LENNOX 76, DAKOTA VALLEY 74: The Panthers nearly rallied from a double digit deficit after three quarters but ended up falling by two points in a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball game Tuesday in Lennox, S.D.
The Orioles led 56-40 after three quarters but had to hang on for the win as Dakota Valley closed out on a 34-20 run in the final period.
Brothers Paul and Isaac Bruns combined to score 52 points for the Panthers, hitting for 31 and 21, respectively. The each added seven rebounds to lead Dakota Valley (16-4). Lennox improved to 17-3.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 74, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 30: South O'Brien outscored Kingsley-Pierson 25-9 in the third quarter to pull away for a 74-30 victory on Tuesday in a Class 1A district semifinal.
South O'Brien improved to 20-3 and goes to Sioux Center on Thursday for the Class 1A district final against George-Little Rock. Kingsley-Pierson finishes the season with an 11-12 record.
Jackson Louscher led South O'Brien with 23 points and Alex Presthus added 13 points for the Wolverines, who were up 37-12 at halftime.
BERESFORD 73, WAGNER 54: Jack Bickett scored 17 points to lead the Watchdogs to a win in a boys basketball game played in Beresford, S.D. Tuesday.
Brad Christensen also had 14 points for Beresford (5-14).
MONDAY
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 63, CRESTON 42: Denison-Schleswig opened Class 3A substate play by holding Creston to only five points in the first quarter for a quick 15-point lead. The Monarchs went on to end Creston's season with a 63-42 victory.
The Monarchs improve to 14-8 overall and advances to play at Winterset on Thursday.
Charlie Weibers led the Monarchs with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals and Goanar Biliew had 16 points and three blocks.