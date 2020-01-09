PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Spencer Schorg scores 1,000th point in Remsen St. Mary's win

BOYS
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 61, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 23: Spencer Schorg scored his 1,000th points as top-ranked Remsen St. Mary's defeated Kingsley-Pierson 61-23 on Thursday.
RSM bounced back from its only loss of the season on Tuesday to improve to 8-1 on the season. Kingsley-Pierson falls to 4-5 on the season and has lost three straight.
Schorg finished the game with 16 points, the exact number he needed to reach 1,000 career points, and Skyler Waldschmitt added 14 points.
For K-P, Matthew Christophersen scored nine points.
SPIRIT LAKE 66, WEST LYON 55: Spirt Lake improved to 8-2 with a 66-55 win over West Lyon.
Creighton Morisch scored 21 points for Spirit Lake and Vance Katzfey had 16. Cael Amos added 11 points and Luke Sidles had 10 points.
For West Lyon, Jaxo Meyer had 17 points, Jailyn Gramstad added 14 points and Logan Meyer scored 12 points.
GIRLS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 65, NORTH 55: The Siouxland Christian High School girls basketball team jumped out to an 11-0 lead, and it turned out to be an important run en route to a 65-55 win on Thursday over North.
The Stars chipped away at a 46-21 halftime lead, and with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in the game, the Eagles' lead was cut down to five thanks to two free throws by Olivia Baier.
The two free throws by Baier capped a 7-0 North run in that fourth quarter.
North also went on a 9-2 run in the third quarter that got them jumpstarted in the second half.
Riley Doenhoefer led the Eagles with 21 points, and she made all five of her free throw attempts.
Daisy Hiserote scored 14 points. Cassie Jones made eight free throws and hit a 3-pointer for 11 points. Sophie Klynsma scored 10.
North had two girls in double figures: Maddie Craighead (17) and Olivia O'Brien (11).
NEWELL-FONDA 78, POCAHONTAS AREA 38: No. 2 Newell-Fonda scored 30 points in the first quarter, going up by 22 points, as the Mustangs cruised to a 78-38 win on Thursday.
Newell-Fonda improves to 10-0 on the season and is 4-0 in the Twin Lakes Conference. Pocahontas Area falls to 5-4.
Bailey Sievers led the Mustangs with 15 points and Megan Morenz scored 12 points. Macy Sievers and Maggie Walker each scored 10 points and Ella Larsen chipped in 10 points.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 69, REMSEN ST. MARY 38: Kinsley-Pierson had four players in double-figures as the No. 11 Panthers beat Remsen St. Mary's 69-38 on Thursday.
Kingsley-Pierson improves to 9-1 on the season and has won six straight. RSM falls to 1-9.
Brooklyn Beery led K-P with 17 points and Jayde Barto scored 14. McKenzie Goodwin chipped in 12 points and Delaney added 11 points.
For RSM, Emma Galles had 11 points.
LENNOX 57, ROCK VALLEY 37: Rock Valley dropped its third straight game as the Rockets fell to Lennox 57 to 37 on Thursday.
Rock Valley falls to 4-6 on the season. Abby Heemstra had 16 points in the loss.