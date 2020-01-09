PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Spencer Schorg scores 1,000th point in Remsen St. Mary's win

The Stars chipped away at a 46-21 halftime lead, and with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in the game, the Eagles' lead was cut down to five thanks to two free throws by Olivia Baier.

The two free throws by Baier capped a 7-0 North run in that fourth quarter.

North also went on a 9-2 run in the third quarter that got them jumpstarted in the second half.

Riley Doenhoefer led the Eagles with 21 points, and she made all five of her free throw attempts.

Daisy Hiserote scored 14 points. Cassie Jones made eight free throws and hit a 3-pointer for 11 points. Sophie Klynsma scored 10.

North had two girls in double figures: Maddie Craighead (17) and Olivia O'Brien (11).

NEWELL-FONDA 78, POCAHONTAS AREA 38: No. 2 Newell-Fonda scored 30 points in the first quarter, going up by 22 points, as the Mustangs cruised to a 78-38 win on Thursday.

Newell-Fonda improves to 10-0 on the season and is 4-0 in the Twin Lakes Conference. Pocahontas Area falls to 5-4.

Bailey Sievers led the Mustangs with 15 points and Megan Morenz scored 12 points. Macy Sievers and Maggie Walker each scored 10 points and Ella Larsen chipped in 10 points.